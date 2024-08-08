Noah Lyles left the Olympics track in a wheelchair after winning bronze in the men’s 200m final, as it was confirmed he had contracted Covid-19.

Letsile Tebogo stormed to victory in the 200m final to deny Lyles, the 100m champion, a sprint double at the Olympics on Thursday evening (8 August) .

Botswana’s Tebogo won a dominant race in 19.46s, with Kenny Bednarek in second and Lyles adding bronze to his 100m gold.

After the race, Lyles was seen laying flat on the floor, appearing visibly exhausted.

Cameras then showed him in a wheelchair as he was taken to be checked over by medics.