The 2024 Olympic Games has begun in Paris as 205 teams battle for 329 gold medals across 32 sports.

Athletics is always the biggest draw of the Olympics and will again be the most watched sport, with stars of the track and field often becoming the faces of the Games.

The blue-riband event is the 100m finals and both races are shaping up to be fascinating this time around. American world champion Noah Lyles goes up against Jamaica’s newest star, Kishane Thompson, while in the women’s race it’s USA v Jamaica again as Lyles’ teammate Sha’Carri Richardson faces competition from Shericka Jackson and the great Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, still running fast at 37.

There will be plenty of British interest throughout, with Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita set to go in both the 100m and 200m sprints. Keely Hodgkinson is the favourite to win gold in the 800m and will be joined by teenaged sensation Phoebe Gill in the event. Molly Caudery is a medal hope in the pole vault while Katarina Johnson-Thompson looks to become Olympic champion in the heptathlon.

On the men’s side, Matthew Hudson-Smith has a great chance of gold in the 400m, Josh Kerr will renew his rivalry with Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the 1500m, and Phil Sesemann heads a strong contingent of marathon runners.

Here is the full athletics schedule for the 2024 Paris Olympics – and click here for a day-by-day guide to the Games.

Thursday, August 1

06:30 Men’s 20km race walk

08:20 Women’s 20km race walk

Friday, August 2

09:05 Men’s decathlon 100m

09:10 Men’s hammer throw qualification - Group A

09:15 Women’s high jump qualification

09:35 Women’s 100m preliminary round

09:55 Men’s decathlon long jump

10:05 Men’s 1,500m round one

10:35 Men’s hammer throw qualification - Group B

10:50 Women’s 100m round one

11:15 Men’s decathlon shot put

17:00 Men’s decathlon high jump

17:10 Women’s 5,000m round one

17:15 Women’s triple jump qualification

17:55 Women’s discus throw qualification - Group A

18:10 4x400m relay mixed round one

18:45 Women’s 800m round one

19:10 Men’s shot put qualification

19:20 Women’s discus throw qualification - Group B

19:50 Men’s decathlon 400m

20:20 Men’s 10,000m final 🥇

Saturday, August 3

09:05 Men’s decathlon 110m hurdles

09:10 Men’s pole vault qualification

09:35 Men’s 100m preliminary round

09:55 Men’s discus throw - Group A

10:10 Women’s 800m repechage round

10:45 Men’s 100m round one

11:00 Men’s discus throw - Group B

12:40 Men’s decathlon pole vault

18:10 Men’s decathlon javelin throw - Group A

18:15 Men’s 1,500m repechage round

18:35 Men’s shot put final 🥇

18:50 Women’s 100m semi-final

19:10 Men’s decathlon javelin throw - Group B

19:20 Women’s triple jump final 🥇

19:55 4x400m relay mixed final 🥇

20:20 Women’s 100m final 🥇

20:45 Men’s decathlon 1,500m 🥇

Sunday, August 4

09:05 Women’s 3,000m steeplechase round one

09:20 Women’s hammer throw qualification - Group A

09:55 Women’s 200m round one

10:00 Men’s long jump qualification

10:45 Women’s hammer throw qualification - Group B

10:50 Men’s 110m hurdles round one

11:35 Women’s 400m hurdles round one

18:05 Men’s 400m round one

18:50 Women’s high jump final 🥇

19:00 Men’s 100m semi-final

19:30 Men’s hammer throw final 🥇

19:35 Women’s 800m semi-final

20:10 Men’s 1,500m semi-final

20:50 Men’s 100m final 🥇

Monday, August 5

09:05 Men’s 400m hurdles round one

09:10 Men’s discus throw qualification - Group A

09:40 Women’s pole vault qualification

09:50 Women’s 400m hurdles repechage round

10:20 Men’s 400m repechage round

10:35 Men’s discus throw qualification - Group B

10:55 Women’s 400m round one

11:50 Women’s 200m repechage round

18:00 Men’s pole vault final 🥇

18:04 Men’s 3,000m steeplechase round one

18:55 Men’s 200m round one

19:30 Women’s discus throw final 🥇

19:45 Women’s 200m semi-final

20:10 Women’s 5,000m final 🥇

20:45 Women’s 800m final 🥇

Tuesday, August 6

09:05 Women’s 1,500m round one

09:20 Men’s javelin throw qualification - Group A

09:50 Men’s 110m hurdles repechage round

10:15 Women’s long jump qualification

10:20 Women’s 400m repechage round

10:50 Men’s javelin throw qualification - Group B

11:00 Men’s 400m hurdles repechage round

11:30 Men’s 200m repechage round

18:35 Men’s 400m semi-final 🥇

18:55 Women’s hammer throw final 🥇

19:07 Women’s 400m hurdles semi-final

19:15 Men’s long jump final 🥇

19:50 Men’s 1,500m final 🥇

20:10 Women’s 3,000m steeplechase final 🥇

20:40 Women’s 200m final 🥇

Wednesday, August 7

06:30 Marathon race walk relay mixed

09:05 Men’s high jump qualification

09:15 Women’s 100m hurdles round one

09:25 Women’s javelin throw qualification - Group A

10:10 Men’s 5,000m round one

10:50 Women’s javelin throw qualification - Group B

10:55 Men’s 800m round one

11:45 Women’s 1,500m repechage round

18:00 Women’s pole vault final 🥇

18:05 Men’s 110m hurdles semi-final

18:15 Men’s triple jump qualification

18:35 Men’s 400m hurdles semi-final

19:02 Men’s 200m semi-final

19:25 Men’s discus throw final 🥇

19:45 Women’s 400m semi-final

20:20 Men’s 400m final 🥇

20:40 Men’s 3,000m steeplechase final 🥇

Thursday, August 8

09:05 Women’s heptathlon 100m hurdles

09:25 Women’s shot put qualification

09:35 Women’s 100m hurdles repechage round

10:05 Women’s heptathlon high jump

10:10 Women’s 4x100m relay round one

10:35 Men’s 4x100m relay round one

11:00 Men’s 800m repechage round

18:35 Women’s heptathlon shot put

18:35 Women’s 1,500m semi-final

19:00 Women’s long jump final 🥇

19:25 Men’s javelin throw final 🥇

19:30 Men’s 200m final 🥇

19:55 Women’s heptathlon 200m

20:25 Women’s 400m hurdles final 🥇

20:45 Men’s 110m hurdles final 🥇

Friday, August 9

09:05 Women’s heptathlon long jump

09:40 Women’s 4x400m relay round one

10:05 Men’s 4x400m relay round one

10:20 Women’s heptathlon javelin throw - Group A

10:30 Men’s 800m semi-final

11:05 Women’s 100m hurdles semi-final

11:30 Women’s heptathlon javelin throw - Group B

18:30 Women’s 4x100m relay final 🥇

18:40 Women’s shot put final 🥇

18:45 Men’s 4x100m relay final 🥇

19:00 Women’s 400m final 🥇

19:10 Men’s triple jump final 🥇

19:15 Women’s heptathlon 800m 🥇

19:55 Women’s 10,000m final 🥇

20:45 Men’s 400m hurdles final 🥇

Saturday, August 10

07:00 Men’s marathon 🥇

18:10 Men’s high jump final 🥇

18:25 Men’s 800m final 🥇

18:40 Women’s javelin throw final 🥇

18:45 Women’s 100m hurdles final 🥇

19:00 Men’s 5,000m final 🥇

19:25 Women’s 1,500m final 🥇

20:12 Men’s 4x400m relay final 🥇

20:22 Women’s 4x400m relay final 🥇

Sunday, August 11

07:00 Women’s marathon 🥇