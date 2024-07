Support truly

The 2024 Olympics has begun as around 10,500 athletes compete to win 329 gold medals across 32 different sports.

And many eyes will be on the track cycling events, especially in the UK, where the sport soared in popularity due to unprecedented success between Beijing 2008 and the delayed Games in Tokyo in 2021.

Athletes including Chris Hoy, Jason Kenny and Laura Trott wrote themselves into Olympic legend over the course of a 12-year period that saw Team GB dominate track cycling events in both men’s and women’s events, but Paris 2024 arrives with a much more even field and dampened British hopes.

The likely star for Team GB is Emma Finucane, a 21-year-old world and European champion, while a women’s team pursuit team consisting of Anna Morris, Elinor Barker, Josie Knight and Jess Roberts is also in line for gold.

Jack Carlin is the other previous Olympic medallist in the Team GB track squad, but he’ll face tough competition from the likes of individual pursuit world record holder Filiippo Ganna and Colombia’s Kevin Quintero.

Here is the full track cycling schedule for the 2024 Paris Olympics – and click here for a day-by-day guide to the Games.

Monday, August 5

16:00 Women’s Team Sprint, Qualifying

16:27 Men’s Team Pursuit, Qualifying

17:55 Women’s Team Sprint, First Round

18:09 Men’s Team Sprint, Qualifying

18:46 Women’s Team Sprint, Finals - For Places 7-8

18:50 Women’s Team Sprint, Finals - For Places 5-6

18:54 Women’s Team Sprint, Finals - For Bronze 🥇

18:59 Women’s Team Sprint, Finals - For Gold 🥇

Tuesday, August 6

16:30 Women’s Team Pursuit, Qualifying

17:59 Men’s Team Sprint, First Round

18:14 Men’s Team Pursuit, First Round

18:55 Men’s Team Sprint, Finals - For Places 7-8

19:00 Men’s Team Sprint, Finals - For Places 5-6

19:05 Men’s Team Sprint, Finals - For Bronze 🥇

19:10 Men’s Team Sprint, Finals - For Gold 🥇

Wednesday, August 7

11:45 Men’s Sprint, Qualifying

12:26 Women’s Keirin, First Round

12:52 Women’s Team Pursuit, First Round

13:30 Men’s Sprint, 1/32 Finals

14:10 Women’s Keirin, Repechages

14:30 Men’s Sprint, 1/32 Finals Repechages

16:30 Men’s Sprint, 1/16 Finals

17:04 Men’s Team Pursuit, Finals - For Places 7-8

17:13 Men’s Team Pursuit, Finals - For Places 5-6

17:23 Men’s Team Pursuit, Finals - For Bronze 🥇

17:33 Men’s Team Pursuit, Finals - For Gold 🥇

17:42 Men’s Sprint, 1/16 Finals Repechages

17:57 Women’s Team Pursuit, Finals - For Places 7-8

18:07 Women’s Team Pursuit, Finals - For Places 5-6

18:17 Women’s Team Pursuit, Finals - For Bronze 🥇

18:28 Women’s Team Pursuit, Finals - For Gold 🥇

18:38 Men’s Sprint, 1/8 Finals

19:14 Men’s Sprint, 1/8 Finals Repechages

Thursday, August 8

16:00 Men’s Omnium, Scratch Race 1/4

16:18 Women’s Keirin, Quarter-finals

16:38 Men’s Omnium, Tempo Race 2/4

17:01 Men’s Sprint, Quarterfinals - Race 1

17:15 Women’s Keirin, Semi-finals

17:25 Men’s Omnium, Elimination Race 3/4

17:47 Men’s Sprint, Quarter-finals - Race 2

18:01 Women’s Keirin, Final for places 7-12

18:11 Women’s Keirin, Final for Gold 🥇

18:18 Men’s Sprint, Quarter-finals - Decider

18:27 Men’s Omnium, Points Race 4/4

19:04 Men’s Sprint, Final for 5th-8th Places

Friday, August 9

13:00 Women’s Sprint, Qualifying

13:41 Men’s Sprint, Semi-finals - Race 1

13:48 Women’s Sprint, 1/32 Finals

14:29 Men’s Sprint, Semi-finals - Race 2

14:38 Women’s Sprint, 1/32 Finals Repechages

14:52 Men’s Sprint, Semi-finals - Decider

17:00 Men’s Sprint, Finals - Race 1

17:09 Women’s Madison, Final 🥇

18:02 Men’s Sprint, Finals - Race 2

18:10 Women’s Sprint, 1/16 Finals

18:38 Men’s Sprint, Finals - Decider 🥇

18:58 Women’s Sprint, 1/16 Finals Repechages

Saturday, August 10

16:00 Women’s Sprint, 1/8 Finals

16:19 Men’s Keirin, First Round

16:50 Women’s Sprint, 1/8 Finals Repechages

16:59 Men’s Madison, Final 🥇

18:07 Women’s Sprint, Quarter-finals - Race 1

18:21 Men’s Keirin, Repechages

18:49 Women’s Sprint, Quarter-finals - Race 2

19:14 Women’s Sprint, Quarter-finals - Decider

Sunday, August 11

10:00 Women’s Omnium, Scratch Race 1/4

10:22 Women’s Sprint, Semi-finals - Race 1

10:29 Men’s Keirin, Quarter-finals

10:50 Women’s Sprint, Semi-finals - Race 2

10:57 Women’s Omnium, Tempo Race 2/4

11:18 Women’s Sprint, Semi-finals - Decider

11:25 Women’s Sprint, Final for 5th-8th Places

11:29 Men’s Keirin, Semi-finals

11:45 Women’s Sprint, Finals - Race 1

11:53 Women’s Omnium, Elimination Race 3/4

12:15 Women’s Sprint, Finals - Race 2

12:23 Men’s Keirin, Final for places 7-12

12:32 Men’s Keirin, Final for Gold 🥇

12:44 Women’s Sprint, Finals - Decider 🥇

12:56 Women’s Omnium, Points Race 4/4 🥇