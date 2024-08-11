Jump to content

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 11 August 2024 19:18
Alex Yee will carry the flag for Team GB along side Bryony Page
Alex Yee will carry the flag for Team GB along side Bryony Page (PA Wire)

The end of the Olympics has arrived with a closing ceremony at the Stade de France set to bring the curtain down on Paris 2024.

It’s been 17 days since the rain-soaked opening extravaganza on the River Seine and conditions are much brighter for the spectacle in Saint Denis.

Look out for reported appearances from the likes of Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers, as Paris begins the transition towards Los Angeles 2028.

While each country competing at the Olympics will also have their moment - although they will not be travelling down the Seine on boats this time.

Gold medallists Alex Yee and Bryony Page will be Great Britain’s flagbearers at the closing ceremony, and here’s a look at everyone else.

NOCFlagbearerDiscipline
EORFarida ABAROGEAthletics
Kasra MEHDIPOURNEJADTaekwondo
AfghanistanYulduz HASHIMICycling Road
Yulduz HASHIMICycling Track
Sha Mahmood NOOR ZAHIAthletics
South AfricaTatjana SMITHSwimming
AlbaniaIslam DUDAEVWrestling
AlgeriaImane KHELIFBoxing
Djamel SEDJATIAthletics
GermanyLaura LINDEMANNTriathlon
Max RENDSCHMIDTCanoe Sprint
AndorraNahuel CARABANAAthletics
AngolaEdmilson PEDROJudo
Antigua and BarbudaCejhae GREENEAthletics
Saudi ArabiaDunya Ali M ABUTALEBTaekwondo
Mohamed Daouda TOLOAthletics
ArgentinaEugenia BOSCOSailing
Jose TORRES GILCycling BMX Freestyle
ArmeniaArtur ALEKSANYANWrestling
ArubaShanayah HOWELLCycling BMX Racing
Ethan WESTERASailing
AustriaLukas MAEHRSailing
Lara VADLAUSailing
AzerbaijanZeynab HUMMATOVARhythmic Gymnastics
Gashim MAGOMEDOVTaekwondo
BahamasCharisma TAYLORAthletics
BahrainAkhmed TAZHUDINOVWrestling
BangladeshGames Volunteer
BarbadosMatthew WRIGHTTriathlon
BelgiumNafissatou THIAMAthletics
BelizeShaun GILLAthletics
BeninAlexis Michel Roger Dodji KPADESwimming
Noelie YARIGOAthletics
BermudaDara ALIZADEHRowing
BhutanKinzang LHAMOAthletics
BoliviaHector GARIBAYAthletics
Guadalupe TORREZAthletics
Bosnia & HerzegovinaLana PUDARSwimming
BotswanaOratile NOWEAthletics
Letsile TEBOGOAthletics
BrazilEduarda SANTOS LISBOABeach Volleyball
Ana Patricia SILVA RAMOSBeach Volleyball
Brunei DarussalamHayley WONGSwimming
BulgariaBoryana KALEYNRhythmic Gymnastics
Semen Sergeevich NOVIKOVWrestling
Burkina FasoMarthe KOALAAthletics
Hugues Fabrice ZANGOAthletics
BurundiAnge Ciella NIRAGIRAJudo
Cabo VerdeSamuel FREIREAthletics
Ivanusa MOREIRABoxing
Cayman IslandsGames Volunteer
CambodiaBunthorn CHHUNAthletics
Apsara SAKBUNSwimming
CameroonEmmanuel ESEMEAthletics
Richelle Anita SOPPI MBELLAJudo
CanadaEthan KATZBERGAthletics
Summer MCINTOSHSwimming
Centr Afric RepTracy Marine ANDETSwimming
Herve TOUMANDJIAthletics
ChileFernanda AGUIRRETaekwondo
Clemente SEGUEL LACAMARASailing
ChinaFabin LIWeightlifting
Zixia OUHockey
CyprusVera TUGOLUKOVARhythmic Gymnastics
ColombiaMariana PAJON LONDONOCycling BMX Racing
ComorosHachim MAAROUFOUAthletics
Maesha SAADISwimming
CongoNatacha NGOYEAthletics
DR CongoBrigitte MBABIBoxing
Cook IslandsLanihei CONNOLLYSwimming
KoreaAeji IMBoxing
Taejoon PARKTaekwondo
Costa RicaGerald DRUMMONDAthletics
Milagro MENA SOLANOCycling Road
Côte d’IvoireArthur CISSEAthletics
Maboundou KONEAthletics
CroatiaIvan SAPINATaekwondo
Lena STOJKOVICTaekwondo
CubaYarisleidis CIRILO DUBOYSCanoe Sprint
Mijain LOPEZ NUNEZWrestling
DenmarkTo be announced
DjiboutiIbrahim HASSANAthletics
Dominican RepublicAlexander OGANDOAthletics
Beatriz PIRON CANDELARIOWeightlifting
DominicaThea LAFONDAthletics
EgyptSara AHMEDWeightlifting
Ahmed ELGENDYModern Pentathlon
El SalvadorGames Volunteer
UA EmiratesGames Volunteer
EcuadorBrian Daniel PINTADOAthletics
Lucia Yamileth YEPEZ GUZMANWrestling
EritreaSamsom AMAREAthletics
Dolshi TESFUAthletics
SpainMaria ARAUJOBasketball
Jordan Alejandro DIAZ FORTUNAthletics
EstoniaJanek OIGLANEAthletics
Reena PARNATArchery
EswatiniSibusiso MATSENJWAAthletics
EthiopiaTigst ASSEFAAthletics
Tamirat TOLAAthletics
FijiVenice Elizabeth Megan TRAILLTaekwondo
David YOUNGSwimming
FinlandSaga VANNINENAthletics
GabonWissy Frank HOYE YENDA MOUKOULAAthletics
Noelie Annette LACOURSwimming
GambiaAlasan ANNTaekwondo
Gina Mariam BASS BITTAYEAthletics
GeorgiaGeno PETRIASHVILIWrestling
GhanaJoseph Paul AMOAHAthletics
Rose Amoanimaa YEBOAHAthletics
Great BritainBryony PAGETrampoline Gymnastics
Alex YEETriathlon
GrenadaHalle HAZZARDAthletics
Kirani JAMESAthletics
GuamMia Lahnee Ramos AQUINOWrestling
GuatemalaAlberto GONZALEZ MINDEZAthletics
Adriana RUANO OLIVAShooting
GuineaElhadj N’gnane DIALLOSwimming
Fatoumata SYLLAArchery
Guinea-BissauDiamantino IUNA FAFEWrestling
Equatorial GuineaGames Volunteer
GuyanaAliyah ABRAMSAthletics
Emanuel ARCHIBALDAthletics
HaitiCedrick BELONY-DULIEPREBoxing
Emelia CHATFIELDAthletics
HondurasJulimar AVILA MANCIASwimming
Kevin MEJIA CASTILLOWrestling
Hong Kong, ChinaSze Wing LEECycling Road
Sze Wing LEECycling Track
Wai Fung LOTaekwondo
HungaryTamara CSIPESCanoe Sprint
Kristof MILAKSwimming
IndiaManu BHAKERShooting
Sreejesh PARATTU RAVEENDRANHockey
IndonesiaRizki JUNIANSYAHWeightlifting
IR IranFatemeh MOJALLALTOPRAGHGHALERowing
Arian SALIMITaekwondo
IraqAli Ammar Yusur RUBAIAWIWeightlifting
IrelandFintan MC CARTHYRowing
Mona MC SHARRYSwimming
IcelandErna Soley GUNNARSDOTTIRAthletics
IsraelRomi PARITZKIRhythmic Gymnastics
Tom REUVENYSailing
ItalyRossella FIAMINGOFencing
Gregorio PALTRINIERIMarathon Swimming
Gregorio PALTRINIERISwimming
JamaicaRajindra CAMPBELLAthletics
JapanHaruka KITAGUCHIAthletics
SHIGEKIXBreaking
JordanJulyana ALSADEQTaekwondo
Zaid KAREEMTaekwondo
KazakhstanElzhana TANIYEVARhythmic Gymnastics
Batyrkhan TOLEUGALITaekwondo
KenyaBeatrice CHEBETAthletics
Eliud KIPCHOGEAthletics
KyrgyzstanAkzhol MAKHMUDOVWrestling
Aisuluu TYNYBEKOVAWrestling
KiribatiKaimauri ERATIWeightlifting
KosovoGresa BAKRACIAthletics
Adell SABOVICSwimming
KuwaitGames Volunteer
Lao PDRPraewa Misato PHILAPHANDETHRhythmic Gymnastics
LesothoMokulubete Blandina MAKATISIAthletics
Tebello RAMAKONGOANAAthletics
LatviaGunta VAICULEAthletics
Ernests ZEBOLDSCycling BMX Freestyle
LebanonLaetitia AOUNTaekwondo
LiberiaJohn SHERMANAthletics
LibyaGames Volunteer
LiechtensteinGames Volunteer
LithuaniaNICKABreaking
LuxembourgPatrizia VAN DER WEKENAthletics
North MacedoniaVladimir EGOROVWrestling
MadagascarJonathan RAHARVELSwimming
Rosina RANDAFIARISONWeightlifting
MalaysiaAshley LAUGolf
MalawiGames Volunteer
MaldivesMohamed Aan HUSSAINSwimming
Aishath Ulya SHAIGSwimming
MaliMarine Fatoumatta Colette CAMARABoxing
Alexien KOUMASwimming
MaltaKatryna ESPOSITOJudo
MoroccoBILLYBreaking
Oumaima EL BOUCHTITaekwondo
Marshall IslandsPhillip KINONOSwimming
Mathlynn SASSERWeightlifting
MauritiusJean DE FALBAIRESailing
MauritaniaGames Volunteer
MexicoNuria DIOSDADOArtistic Swimming
Marco Alonso VERDE ALVAREZBoxing
MicronesiaGames Volunteer
Republic of MoldovaAnastasia NICHITAWrestling
Serghei TARNOVSCHICanoe Sprint
MonacoQuentin ANTOGNELLIRowing
Lisa POUMarathon Swimming
Lisa POUSwimming
MongoliaAnkhtsetseg MUNKHJANTSANWeightlifting
Tulga TUMUR OCHIRWrestling
MontenegroGames Volunteer
MozambiqueTiago MUXANGABoxing
Deizy NHAQUILESailing
MyanmarPhone Pyae HANSwimming
Thuzar THET HTARBadminton
NamibiaHelalia JOHANNESAthletics
Phillip SEIDLERMarathon Swimming
NauruWinzar KAKIOUEAAthletics
NepalShantoshi SHRESTHAAthletics
NicaraguaMaria CARMONAAthletics
NigerSamira AWALI BOUBACARAthletics
Abdoul ISSOUFOUTaekwondo
NigeriaPatience Okon GEORGEAthletics
NorwaySolfrid Eila Amena KOANDAWeightlifting
New ZealandFinn BUTCHERCanoe Slalom
Lisa CARRINGTONCanoe Sprint
OmanGames Volunteer
UgandaOscar CHELIMOAthletics
Kathleen NOBLERowing
UzbekistanUlugbek RASHITOVTaekwondo
PakistanFaiqa RIAZAthletics
PalauYuri HOSEISwimming
Jion HOSEISwimming
PalestineValerie Rose TARAZISwimming
Omar YASER ISMAILTaekwondo
PanamaAtheyna Bibeichi BYLONBoxing
Papua New GuineaLeonie BEUAthletics
Kevin Sogo KASSMANTaekwondo
ParaguayGabriela NARVAEZJudo
NetherlandsFemke BOLAthletics
Harrie LAVREYSENCycling Track
PeruMaria Belen BAZO GERMANSailing
Stefano PESCHIERASailing
PhilippinesAira VILLEGASBoxing
Carlos Edriel YULOArtistic Gymnastics
PolandWiktor GLAZUNOWCanoe Sprint
Julia SZEREMETABoxing
Puerto RicoLuis CASTRO RIVERAAthletics
PortugalIuri LEITAOCycling Track
Patricia SAMPAIOJudo
QatarGames Volunteer
DPR KoreaMi Rae KIMDiving
Se Ung RIWrestling
RomaniaMihaela Valentina CAMBEIWeightlifting
RwandaClementine MUKANDANGAAthletics
Oscar Cyusa PEYRE MITILLASwimming
St Kitts and NevisNaquille HARRISAthletics
Saint LuciaGames Volunteer
San MarinoMyles Nazem AMINEWrestling
Giorgia CESARINIArchery
StVincent&GrenadinesGames Volunteer
Solomon IslandsSharon FIRISUAAthletics
SamoaSamalulu CLIFTONCanoe Sprint
Eroni LEILUASailing
American SamoaFilomenaleonisa IAKOPOAthletics
Sao Tome & PrincipeRoldeney DE OLIVEIRAJudo
Gorete SEMEDOAthletics
SenegalLouis Francois MENDYAthletics
Combe SECKCanoe Sprint
SerbiaZorana ARUNOVICShooting
Damir MIKECShooting
SeychellesDylan SICOBOAthletics
Sierra LeoneJoshua WYSESwimming
SingaporeJiexian Stephenie CHENCanoe Sprint
Maximilian MAEDERSailing
SlovakiaViktoria FORSTERAthletics
Tajmuraz Mairbekovic SALKAZANOVWrestling
SloveniaPia BABNIKGolf
Toni VODISEKSailing
SomaliaGames Volunteer
SudanYaseen ABDALLAAthletics
South SudanAbraham GUEMAthletics
Sri LankaDilhani LEKAMGEAthletics
Viren NETTASINGHEBadminton
SwedenTara BABULFATHJudo
Anton DAHLBERGSailing
SwitzerlandJulie DERRONTriathlon
Roman MITYUKOVSwimming
SurinameJair TJON EN FACycling Track
SyriaGames Volunteer
TajikistanMunira ABDUSALOMOVATaekwondo
Davlat BOLTAEVBoxing
Chinese TaipeiYu Ting LINBoxing
Chun-Han YANGAthletics
TanzaniaSophia LATIFFSwimming
Collins SALIBOKOSwimming
ChadValentin BETOUDJIAthletics
Demos MEMNELOUMJudo
CzechiaMartin FUKSACanoe Sprint
Nikola OGRODNIKOVAAthletics
ThailandJanjaem SUWANNAPHENGBoxing
Weeraphon WICHUMAWeightlifting
Timor-LesteManuel ATAIDEAthletics
Ana DA COSTA DA SILVA PINTOTaekwondo
TogoAkoko KOMLANVIRowing
TongaFeofaaki EPENISABoxing
Maleselo FUFOFUKAAthletics
Trinidad and TobagoLeah BERTRANDAthletics
TunisiaKarem BEN HNIAWeightlifting
Marwa BOUZAYANIAthletics
TürkiyeTaha AKGULWrestling
Buse Naz CAKIROGLUBoxing
TurkmenistanSerdar RAHIMOVJudo
TuvaluKaralo Hepoiteloto MAIBUCAAthletics
Temalini MANATOAAthletics
UkraineLiudmyla LUZANCanoe Sprint
Parviz NASIBOVWrestling
UruguayDolores MOREIRA FRASCHINISailing
Matias Valentin OTERO EZCURRACanoe Sprint
VanuatuHugo CUMBOJudo
Priscilla TOMMYTable Tennis
VenezuelaJulio MAYORA PERNIAWeightlifting
Anyelin VENEGAS VALERAWeightlifting
Virgin Islands, USEduardo Terrance GARCIAAthletics
Virgin Islands, BRikkoi BRATHWAITEAthletics
VietnamGames Volunteer
YemenYasameen AL RAIMIShooting
Yusuf Marwan Abdullah NASSERSwimming
ZambiaMuzala SAMUKONGAAthletics
ZimbabweIsaac MPOFUAthletics
Rutendo Joan NYAHORAAthletics
AustraliaKaylee MCKEOWNSwimming
Matt WEARNSailing
United StatesKatie LEDECKYSwimming
Nick MEADRowing
FranceAntoine DUPONTRugby Sevens
Pauline FERRAND PREVOTCycling Mountain Bike

