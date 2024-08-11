Support truly

The end of the Olympics has arrived with a closing ceremony at the Stade de France set to bring the curtain down on Paris 2024.

It’s been 17 days since the rain-soaked opening extravaganza on the River Seine and conditions are much brighter for the spectacle in Saint Denis.

Look out for reported appearances from the likes of Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers, as Paris begins the transition towards Los Angeles 2028.

While each country competing at the Olympics will also have their moment - although they will not be travelling down the Seine on boats this time.

Gold medallists Alex Yee and Bryony Page will be Great Britain’s flagbearers at the closing ceremony, and here’s a look at everyone else.