Every Olympic flagbearer for Paris 2024 closing ceremony including Alex Yee and Katie Ledecky
Every country will have their moment at the closing ceremony as curtain comes down on Paris 2024
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
The end of the Olympics has arrived with a closing ceremony at the Stade de France set to bring the curtain down on Paris 2024.
It’s been 17 days since the rain-soaked opening extravaganza on the River Seine and conditions are much brighter for the spectacle in Saint Denis.
Look out for reported appearances from the likes of Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers, as Paris begins the transition towards Los Angeles 2028.
While each country competing at the Olympics will also have their moment - although they will not be travelling down the Seine on boats this time.
Gold medallists Alex Yee and Bryony Page will be Great Britain’s flagbearers at the closing ceremony, and here’s a look at everyone else.
|NOC
|Flagbearer
|Discipline
|EOR
|Farida ABAROGE
|Athletics
|Kasra MEHDIPOURNEJAD
|Taekwondo
|Afghanistan
|Yulduz HASHIMI
|Cycling Road
|Yulduz HASHIMI
|Cycling Track
|Sha Mahmood NOOR ZAHI
|Athletics
|South Africa
|Tatjana SMITH
|Swimming
|Albania
|Islam DUDAEV
|Wrestling
|Algeria
|Imane KHELIF
|Boxing
|Djamel SEDJATI
|Athletics
|Germany
|Laura LINDEMANN
|Triathlon
|Max RENDSCHMIDT
|Canoe Sprint
|Andorra
|Nahuel CARABANA
|Athletics
|Angola
|Edmilson PEDRO
|Judo
|Antigua and Barbuda
|Cejhae GREENE
|Athletics
|Saudi Arabia
|Dunya Ali M ABUTALEB
|Taekwondo
|Mohamed Daouda TOLO
|Athletics
|Argentina
|Eugenia BOSCO
|Sailing
|Jose TORRES GIL
|Cycling BMX Freestyle
|Armenia
|Artur ALEKSANYAN
|Wrestling
|Aruba
|Shanayah HOWELL
|Cycling BMX Racing
|Ethan WESTERA
|Sailing
|Austria
|Lukas MAEHR
|Sailing
|Lara VADLAU
|Sailing
|Azerbaijan
|Zeynab HUMMATOVA
|Rhythmic Gymnastics
|Gashim MAGOMEDOV
|Taekwondo
|Bahamas
|Charisma TAYLOR
|Athletics
|Bahrain
|Akhmed TAZHUDINOV
|Wrestling
|Bangladesh
|Games Volunteer
|Barbados
|Matthew WRIGHT
|Triathlon
|Belgium
|Nafissatou THIAM
|Athletics
|Belize
|Shaun GILL
|Athletics
|Benin
|Alexis Michel Roger Dodji KPADE
|Swimming
|Noelie YARIGO
|Athletics
|Bermuda
|Dara ALIZADEH
|Rowing
|Bhutan
|Kinzang LHAMO
|Athletics
|Bolivia
|Hector GARIBAY
|Athletics
|Guadalupe TORREZ
|Athletics
|Bosnia & Herzegovina
|Lana PUDAR
|Swimming
|Botswana
|Oratile NOWE
|Athletics
|Letsile TEBOGO
|Athletics
|Brazil
|Eduarda SANTOS LISBOA
|Beach Volleyball
|Ana Patricia SILVA RAMOS
|Beach Volleyball
|Brunei Darussalam
|Hayley WONG
|Swimming
|Bulgaria
|Boryana KALEYN
|Rhythmic Gymnastics
|Semen Sergeevich NOVIKOV
|Wrestling
|Burkina Faso
|Marthe KOALA
|Athletics
|Hugues Fabrice ZANGO
|Athletics
|Burundi
|Ange Ciella NIRAGIRA
|Judo
|Cabo Verde
|Samuel FREIRE
|Athletics
|Ivanusa MOREIRA
|Boxing
|Cayman Islands
|Games Volunteer
|Cambodia
|Bunthorn CHHUN
|Athletics
|Apsara SAKBUN
|Swimming
|Cameroon
|Emmanuel ESEME
|Athletics
|Richelle Anita SOPPI MBELLA
|Judo
|Canada
|Ethan KATZBERG
|Athletics
|Summer MCINTOSH
|Swimming
|Centr Afric Rep
|Tracy Marine ANDET
|Swimming
|Herve TOUMANDJI
|Athletics
|Chile
|Fernanda AGUIRRE
|Taekwondo
|Clemente SEGUEL LACAMARA
|Sailing
|China
|Fabin LI
|Weightlifting
|Zixia OU
|Hockey
|Cyprus
|Vera TUGOLUKOVA
|Rhythmic Gymnastics
|Colombia
|Mariana PAJON LONDONO
|Cycling BMX Racing
|Comoros
|Hachim MAAROUFOU
|Athletics
|Maesha SAADI
|Swimming
|Congo
|Natacha NGOYE
|Athletics
|DR Congo
|Brigitte MBABI
|Boxing
|Cook Islands
|Lanihei CONNOLLY
|Swimming
|Korea
|Aeji IM
|Boxing
|Taejoon PARK
|Taekwondo
|Costa Rica
|Gerald DRUMMOND
|Athletics
|Milagro MENA SOLANO
|Cycling Road
|Côte d’Ivoire
|Arthur CISSE
|Athletics
|Maboundou KONE
|Athletics
|Croatia
|Ivan SAPINA
|Taekwondo
|Lena STOJKOVIC
|Taekwondo
|Cuba
|Yarisleidis CIRILO DUBOYS
|Canoe Sprint
|Mijain LOPEZ NUNEZ
|Wrestling
|Denmark
|To be announced
|Djibouti
|Ibrahim HASSAN
|Athletics
|Dominican Republic
|Alexander OGANDO
|Athletics
|Beatriz PIRON CANDELARIO
|Weightlifting
|Dominica
|Thea LAFOND
|Athletics
|Egypt
|Sara AHMED
|Weightlifting
|Ahmed ELGENDY
|Modern Pentathlon
|El Salvador
|Games Volunteer
|UA Emirates
|Games Volunteer
|Ecuador
|Brian Daniel PINTADO
|Athletics
|Lucia Yamileth YEPEZ GUZMAN
|Wrestling
|Eritrea
|Samsom AMARE
|Athletics
|Dolshi TESFU
|Athletics
|Spain
|Maria ARAUJO
|Basketball
|Jordan Alejandro DIAZ FORTUN
|Athletics
|Estonia
|Janek OIGLANE
|Athletics
|Reena PARNAT
|Archery
|Eswatini
|Sibusiso MATSENJWA
|Athletics
|Ethiopia
|Tigst ASSEFA
|Athletics
|Tamirat TOLA
|Athletics
|Fiji
|Venice Elizabeth Megan TRAILL
|Taekwondo
|David YOUNG
|Swimming
|Finland
|Saga VANNINEN
|Athletics
|Gabon
|Wissy Frank HOYE YENDA MOUKOULA
|Athletics
|Noelie Annette LACOUR
|Swimming
|Gambia
|Alasan ANN
|Taekwondo
|Gina Mariam BASS BITTAYE
|Athletics
|Georgia
|Geno PETRIASHVILI
|Wrestling
|Ghana
|Joseph Paul AMOAH
|Athletics
|Rose Amoanimaa YEBOAH
|Athletics
|Great Britain
|Bryony PAGE
|Trampoline Gymnastics
|Alex YEE
|Triathlon
|Grenada
|Halle HAZZARD
|Athletics
|Kirani JAMES
|Athletics
|Guam
|Mia Lahnee Ramos AQUINO
|Wrestling
|Guatemala
|Alberto GONZALEZ MINDEZ
|Athletics
|Adriana RUANO OLIVA
|Shooting
|Guinea
|Elhadj N’gnane DIALLO
|Swimming
|Fatoumata SYLLA
|Archery
|Guinea-Bissau
|Diamantino IUNA FAFE
|Wrestling
|Equatorial Guinea
|Games Volunteer
|Guyana
|Aliyah ABRAMS
|Athletics
|Emanuel ARCHIBALD
|Athletics
|Haiti
|Cedrick BELONY-DULIEPRE
|Boxing
|Emelia CHATFIELD
|Athletics
|Honduras
|Julimar AVILA MANCIA
|Swimming
|Kevin MEJIA CASTILLO
|Wrestling
|Hong Kong, China
|Sze Wing LEE
|Cycling Road
|Sze Wing LEE
|Cycling Track
|Wai Fung LO
|Taekwondo
|Hungary
|Tamara CSIPES
|Canoe Sprint
|Kristof MILAK
|Swimming
|India
|Manu BHAKER
|Shooting
|Sreejesh PARATTU RAVEENDRAN
|Hockey
|Indonesia
|Rizki JUNIANSYAH
|Weightlifting
|IR Iran
|Fatemeh MOJALLALTOPRAGHGHALE
|Rowing
|Arian SALIMI
|Taekwondo
|Iraq
|Ali Ammar Yusur RUBAIAWI
|Weightlifting
|Ireland
|Fintan MC CARTHY
|Rowing
|Mona MC SHARRY
|Swimming
|Iceland
|Erna Soley GUNNARSDOTTIR
|Athletics
|Israel
|Romi PARITZKI
|Rhythmic Gymnastics
|Tom REUVENY
|Sailing
|Italy
|Rossella FIAMINGO
|Fencing
|Gregorio PALTRINIERI
|Marathon Swimming
|Gregorio PALTRINIERI
|Swimming
|Jamaica
|Rajindra CAMPBELL
|Athletics
|Japan
|Haruka KITAGUCHI
|Athletics
|SHIGEKIX
|Breaking
|Jordan
|Julyana ALSADEQ
|Taekwondo
|Zaid KAREEM
|Taekwondo
|Kazakhstan
|Elzhana TANIYEVA
|Rhythmic Gymnastics
|Batyrkhan TOLEUGALI
|Taekwondo
|Kenya
|Beatrice CHEBET
|Athletics
|Eliud KIPCHOGE
|Athletics
|Kyrgyzstan
|Akzhol MAKHMUDOV
|Wrestling
|Aisuluu TYNYBEKOVA
|Wrestling
|Kiribati
|Kaimauri ERATI
|Weightlifting
|Kosovo
|Gresa BAKRACI
|Athletics
|Adell SABOVIC
|Swimming
|Kuwait
|Games Volunteer
|Lao PDR
|Praewa Misato PHILAPHANDETH
|Rhythmic Gymnastics
|Lesotho
|Mokulubete Blandina MAKATISI
|Athletics
|Tebello RAMAKONGOANA
|Athletics
|Latvia
|Gunta VAICULE
|Athletics
|Ernests ZEBOLDS
|Cycling BMX Freestyle
|Lebanon
|Laetitia AOUN
|Taekwondo
|Liberia
|John SHERMAN
|Athletics
|Libya
|Games Volunteer
|Liechtenstein
|Games Volunteer
|Lithuania
|NICKA
|Breaking
|Luxembourg
|Patrizia VAN DER WEKEN
|Athletics
|North Macedonia
|Vladimir EGOROV
|Wrestling
|Madagascar
|Jonathan RAHARVEL
|Swimming
|Rosina RANDAFIARISON
|Weightlifting
|Malaysia
|Ashley LAU
|Golf
|Malawi
|Games Volunteer
|Maldives
|Mohamed Aan HUSSAIN
|Swimming
|Aishath Ulya SHAIG
|Swimming
|Mali
|Marine Fatoumatta Colette CAMARA
|Boxing
|Alexien KOUMA
|Swimming
|Malta
|Katryna ESPOSITO
|Judo
|Morocco
|BILLY
|Breaking
|Oumaima EL BOUCHTI
|Taekwondo
|Marshall Islands
|Phillip KINONO
|Swimming
|Mathlynn SASSER
|Weightlifting
|Mauritius
|Jean DE FALBAIRE
|Sailing
|Mauritania
|Games Volunteer
|Mexico
|Nuria DIOSDADO
|Artistic Swimming
|Marco Alonso VERDE ALVAREZ
|Boxing
|Micronesia
|Games Volunteer
|Republic of Moldova
|Anastasia NICHITA
|Wrestling
|Serghei TARNOVSCHI
|Canoe Sprint
|Monaco
|Quentin ANTOGNELLI
|Rowing
|Lisa POU
|Marathon Swimming
|Lisa POU
|Swimming
|Mongolia
|Ankhtsetseg MUNKHJANTSAN
|Weightlifting
|Tulga TUMUR OCHIR
|Wrestling
|Montenegro
|Games Volunteer
|Mozambique
|Tiago MUXANGA
|Boxing
|Deizy NHAQUILE
|Sailing
|Myanmar
|Phone Pyae HAN
|Swimming
|Thuzar THET HTAR
|Badminton
|Namibia
|Helalia JOHANNES
|Athletics
|Phillip SEIDLER
|Marathon Swimming
|Nauru
|Winzar KAKIOUEA
|Athletics
|Nepal
|Shantoshi SHRESTHA
|Athletics
|Nicaragua
|Maria CARMONA
|Athletics
|Niger
|Samira AWALI BOUBACAR
|Athletics
|Abdoul ISSOUFOU
|Taekwondo
|Nigeria
|Patience Okon GEORGE
|Athletics
|Norway
|Solfrid Eila Amena KOANDA
|Weightlifting
|New Zealand
|Finn BUTCHER
|Canoe Slalom
|Lisa CARRINGTON
|Canoe Sprint
|Oman
|Games Volunteer
|Uganda
|Oscar CHELIMO
|Athletics
|Kathleen NOBLE
|Rowing
|Uzbekistan
|Ulugbek RASHITOV
|Taekwondo
|Pakistan
|Faiqa RIAZ
|Athletics
|Palau
|Yuri HOSEI
|Swimming
|Jion HOSEI
|Swimming
|Palestine
|Valerie Rose TARAZI
|Swimming
|Omar YASER ISMAIL
|Taekwondo
|Panama
|Atheyna Bibeichi BYLON
|Boxing
|Papua New Guinea
|Leonie BEU
|Athletics
|Kevin Sogo KASSMAN
|Taekwondo
|Paraguay
|Gabriela NARVAEZ
|Judo
|Netherlands
|Femke BOL
|Athletics
|Harrie LAVREYSEN
|Cycling Track
|Peru
|Maria Belen BAZO GERMAN
|Sailing
|Stefano PESCHIERA
|Sailing
|Philippines
|Aira VILLEGAS
|Boxing
|Carlos Edriel YULO
|Artistic Gymnastics
|Poland
|Wiktor GLAZUNOW
|Canoe Sprint
|Julia SZEREMETA
|Boxing
|Puerto Rico
|Luis CASTRO RIVERA
|Athletics
|Portugal
|Iuri LEITAO
|Cycling Track
|Patricia SAMPAIO
|Judo
|Qatar
|Games Volunteer
|DPR Korea
|Mi Rae KIM
|Diving
|Se Ung RI
|Wrestling
|Romania
|Mihaela Valentina CAMBEI
|Weightlifting
|Rwanda
|Clementine MUKANDANGA
|Athletics
|Oscar Cyusa PEYRE MITILLA
|Swimming
|St Kitts and Nevis
|Naquille HARRIS
|Athletics
|Saint Lucia
|Games Volunteer
|San Marino
|Myles Nazem AMINE
|Wrestling
|Giorgia CESARINI
|Archery
|StVincent&Grenadines
|Games Volunteer
|Solomon Islands
|Sharon FIRISUA
|Athletics
|Samoa
|Samalulu CLIFTON
|Canoe Sprint
|Eroni LEILUA
|Sailing
|American Samoa
|Filomenaleonisa IAKOPO
|Athletics
|Sao Tome & Principe
|Roldeney DE OLIVEIRA
|Judo
|Gorete SEMEDO
|Athletics
|Senegal
|Louis Francois MENDY
|Athletics
|Combe SECK
|Canoe Sprint
|Serbia
|Zorana ARUNOVIC
|Shooting
|Damir MIKEC
|Shooting
|Seychelles
|Dylan SICOBO
|Athletics
|Sierra Leone
|Joshua WYSE
|Swimming
|Singapore
|Jiexian Stephenie CHEN
|Canoe Sprint
|Maximilian MAEDER
|Sailing
|Slovakia
|Viktoria FORSTER
|Athletics
|Tajmuraz Mairbekovic SALKAZANOV
|Wrestling
|Slovenia
|Pia BABNIK
|Golf
|Toni VODISEK
|Sailing
|Somalia
|Games Volunteer
|Sudan
|Yaseen ABDALLA
|Athletics
|South Sudan
|Abraham GUEM
|Athletics
|Sri Lanka
|Dilhani LEKAMGE
|Athletics
|Viren NETTASINGHE
|Badminton
|Sweden
|Tara BABULFATH
|Judo
|Anton DAHLBERG
|Sailing
|Switzerland
|Julie DERRON
|Triathlon
|Roman MITYUKOV
|Swimming
|Suriname
|Jair TJON EN FA
|Cycling Track
|Syria
|Games Volunteer
|Tajikistan
|Munira ABDUSALOMOVA
|Taekwondo
|Davlat BOLTAEV
|Boxing
|Chinese Taipei
|Yu Ting LIN
|Boxing
|Chun-Han YANG
|Athletics
|Tanzania
|Sophia LATIFF
|Swimming
|Collins SALIBOKO
|Swimming
|Chad
|Valentin BETOUDJI
|Athletics
|Demos MEMNELOUM
|Judo
|Czechia
|Martin FUKSA
|Canoe Sprint
|Nikola OGRODNIKOVA
|Athletics
|Thailand
|Janjaem SUWANNAPHENG
|Boxing
|Weeraphon WICHUMA
|Weightlifting
|Timor-Leste
|Manuel ATAIDE
|Athletics
|Ana DA COSTA DA SILVA PINTO
|Taekwondo
|Togo
|Akoko KOMLANVI
|Rowing
|Tonga
|Feofaaki EPENISA
|Boxing
|Maleselo FUFOFUKA
|Athletics
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Leah BERTRAND
|Athletics
|Tunisia
|Karem BEN HNIA
|Weightlifting
|Marwa BOUZAYANI
|Athletics
|Türkiye
|Taha AKGUL
|Wrestling
|Buse Naz CAKIROGLU
|Boxing
|Turkmenistan
|Serdar RAHIMOV
|Judo
|Tuvalu
|Karalo Hepoiteloto MAIBUCA
|Athletics
|Temalini MANATOA
|Athletics
|Ukraine
|Liudmyla LUZAN
|Canoe Sprint
|Parviz NASIBOV
|Wrestling
|Uruguay
|Dolores MOREIRA FRASCHINI
|Sailing
|Matias Valentin OTERO EZCURRA
|Canoe Sprint
|Vanuatu
|Hugo CUMBO
|Judo
|Priscilla TOMMY
|Table Tennis
|Venezuela
|Julio MAYORA PERNIA
|Weightlifting
|Anyelin VENEGAS VALERA
|Weightlifting
|Virgin Islands, US
|Eduardo Terrance GARCIA
|Athletics
|Virgin Islands, B
|Rikkoi BRATHWAITE
|Athletics
|Vietnam
|Games Volunteer
|Yemen
|Yasameen AL RAIMI
|Shooting
|Yusuf Marwan Abdullah NASSER
|Swimming
|Zambia
|Muzala SAMUKONGA
|Athletics
|Zimbabwe
|Isaac MPOFU
|Athletics
|Rutendo Joan NYAHORA
|Athletics
|Australia
|Kaylee MCKEOWN
|Swimming
|Matt WEARN
|Sailing
|United States
|Katie LEDECKY
|Swimming
|Nick MEAD
|Rowing
|France
|Antoine DUPONT
|Rugby Sevens
|Pauline FERRAND PREVOT
|Cycling Mountain Bike
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments