In the days leading up to Friday’s official opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics, several of the longer-running events are already up and running - including football in both men’s and women’s events.

While the women have full international squads on show, men’s teams are generally an U23 event with up to three overage exceptions per squad - meaning a blend of some of the world’s best and the most exciting up-and-coming youngsters across the entirety of Olympic football this summer.

Here we’ve picked out ten players whose performances and selections could define the football memories and medals at Paris 2024.

Linda Caicedo, Colombia

Although the women’s event is a senior competition, some of the greatest youngsters around are gathered in France this month - and Linda Caicedo might be the best of them. Still only 19, the Colombian forward starred at the World Cup last year, scored the goal of the tournament and earned a move to Real Madrid, where already she has won individual awards noting her as the best U21 in the game. All this as a teenager...and four years after overcoming ovarian cancer. She’s a standout in so many ways.

Kadeisha Buchanan, Canada

From LaLiga to London, Kadeisha Buchanan is a Chelsea defender in the WSL and a star centre-back with Canada. At age 28, she’s set to win her 150th senior cap for the national team during the Games and will be a key part of their hopes to progress from a very competitive group, which includes the hosts and the aforementioned Colombia. She was harshly sent-off in the Women’s Champions League semi-final second leg which tilted the game the way of Barcelona - the Olympics is a great stage for her to put that behind her and show her qualities.

Jaedyn Shaw, USA

Shaw, 19, (left) and Trinity Rodman, 22, (right) are forward options for now and the future of the USWNT ( Getty Images )

It’s no secret that Emma Hayes has begun her USWNT revolution with the huge decision of leaving aside legend Alex Morgan - which means spotlight will naturally shift to those selected ahead of her. Most intriguing among them might be record-breaking teenager Jaedyn Shaw, not just a prospect for the national team but also a clubmate of Morgan’s at San Diego Wave. The 19-year-old has seven goals already for USA’s senior side and last year broke the NWSL record for most goals scored as a teen. Versatile, two-footed and technically gifted, Shaw could be a wildcard to send Hayes and Co toward the medals.

Marta, Brazil

From one end of a career to the other, Brazilian legend Marta is one of the biggest names in the game of all time. Now aged 38, the six-time World Player of the Year will play at her sixth Olympic Games and will set a new record if she scores at them - she was already the first footballer to score at five. Given she has already announced she’ll retire from international football at the end of Paris 2024, it’s sure to be an emotional departure either way after almost 200 caps and, so far, 119 goals.

Aitana Bonmati, Spain

The best player in the women’s game ( Getty Images )

After the greatest of all time, it’s also fair to point out we have the greatest of the current time at the Summer Games, with Spain’s Aitana Bonmati the reigning Ballon d’Or Feminin holder, the Fifa Best Women’s Player holder, the winner of last summer’s World Cup Golden Ball award and this year’s Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year. It has been quite the 12 months for the Barcelona superstar and Olympic gold would be some way to cap it off - if La Roja are to go the distance and add this medal to last year’s triumph, her performances in midfield will be key.

Michael Olise, France

Over to the men and mostly a collection of the U23 options. Having represented England at youth level, Michael Olise has now departed those shores entirely: Bayern Munich at club level with a massive transfer this summer, and France on the international stage. He’s set to be a key player for them at the Olympics, which will really be a first glimpse of him playing among the elite following his time with Crystal Palace. There’s no doubting his quality or ability to impact on matches - but it will be all eyes on him now with Les Bleus and as a £50m player. He’s made a good start, mind, with a goal in the opening win over USA.

Julian Alvarez, Argentina

Our one selection for overage players is still only 24: Man City’s Julian Alvarez, who reportedly requested he be allowed to play in this tournament having also played a full part at the Copa America this month. As Argentina’s start was a disappointing one in a chaotic defeat to Morocco, Alvarez will need to show his leadership qualities as much as his goalscoring prowess to help the South Americans through to the latter stages.

Fermin Lopez, Spain

Lopez after the Euros final ( Getty Images )

Also at Euro 2024 but only used as a substitute once, Barcelona attacking midfielder Fermin Lopez will expect to play a much more fullsome role at the Olympics for Spain. With tremendous movement and an ability to pick a pass in crowded areas or get early shots away, he’s proven a vital tool for unlocking defences at club level - if he can transfer that to the international stage he’ll be a huge weapon against deep defences that La Roja face so often.

Joel Chima Fujita, Japan

The starting pair of Japanese midfielders are actually clubmates in Belgium for Sint-Truiden - but it’s Fujita, born in Tokyo to a Nigerian father and Japanese mother, who looks a huge prospect. Already he has played for the senior side a couple of times and with a solid campaign in Belgium behind him last time out, he’s primed for a big step forward over the coming year or two. Fujita is captaining the side at the Games, even witha few older players than him involved, and the signs are good as he impressed in a 5-0 thrashing of Paraguay in their opener.

Ilaix Moriba, Guinea

Moriba in Paris ( Getty Images )

Finally, we turn to Guinea and a player who earned a big name early on but has stuttered somewhat since: Ilaix Moriba, formerly of Barcelona, now with RB Leipzig but with a couple of not-entirely-impressive loan spells behind him over the last couple of years. At his best early on he was a striding, ball-carrying, creative hub who could play high upfield from midfield and join the attack late on. Still only 21, Moriba has the blend of technical quality and athleticism to make him tough to stop when on form - finding his level in Paris would be a big boost to getting a promising career back on track.