Two-time Olympic 100 champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has expressed her “disappointment” after missing the women’s 100m final at Paris 2024 and pulling out moments before the semi-finals.

No immediate reason was revealed for the Jamaican’s absence, which was announced on the scoreboard at the Stade de France moments before the semi-final battle with Sha’Carri Richardson and Julien Alfred.

The shock announcement came several hours after footage spread on social media of the 37-year-old caught arguing with officials after being blocked from entering a warm-up track.

Fraser-Pryce was heard saying “they've changed the rules, we always come through this gate”.

The Jamaica team said on its social media site that Fraser-Pryce was eventually allowed in. And the sprinter has since responded to her withdrawal after the team failed to clarify if the earlier incident played a part.

“It is difficult for me to find the words to describe the depth of my disappointment,” Fraser-Pryce said. “I know that my supporters share and shoulder this disappointment with me. I am truly blessed to have had the steadfast support of my fans since my Olympic debut in 2008.

“The support of my fans, my country, and the larger community has roote me in immense gratitude that has sustained me throughout my career.

“With every step and win, you all have been there for me. My faith has always affirmed my trust in my journey. Thank you for continuing to be with me today and every day.”

Alfred, from Saint Lucia, would go on to win the final in a stunning time of 10.72secs, beating Richardson into silver, with fellow Team USA track star Melissa Jefferson in the bronze position.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica looks at the score after competing in the Women’s 100m Round 1 heats ( EPA )

Fraser-Pryce has a total of eight Olympic medals, including gold in the 4x100 at the Tokyo Games in 2021. She also has 16 medals at world championships, including five titles in the 100, the most recent of which came in 2022.

Her departure meant that the three Jamaicans who swept the podium in Tokyo all missed the final. That is after 2020 champion Elaine Thompson-Herah shut down her season earlier this year with an Achilles tendon injury.

Julien Alfred celebrates with the Saint Lucian flag ( Getty Images )

While bronze medalist Shericka Jackson announced this week that she was focusing on the 200.

Reuters contributed to this report