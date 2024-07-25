Olympics swimming schedule: Every event, date and start time at Paris 2024
Adam Peaty, Katie Ledecky and Lean Marchand are the stars in the pool with a number of big rivalries to look out for in Paris
Louise Thomas
Editor
The Olympics are underway at Paris 2024 and many of the early medals will be won in the pool as the swimming events begin.
Swimming is one of the most watched sports at the Olympics and its finals are often prime-time viewing in the opening days of the Games, as big names clash again and again across several fiercely competitive events.
The United States are typically strong in the pool, but the rivalry with Australia is brewing and of the big contests to look out for will be the USA’s Katie Ledecky with Ariarne Titmus renewing their battles across the women’s 400m and 800m freestyle events. France’s Leon Marchand, meanwhile, may become the face of Paris 2024 if he can triumph in his four events, including the men’s 400m individual medley where he has taken Michael Phelps’ world record.
There is also plenty of British interest to look out for, as Adam Peaty bids to win a third successive gold medal in the 100m breaststroke. Duncan Scott, who won three individual silvers in Tokyo, and Tom Dean, the champion in men’s 200m freestyle, will be contenders for medals again while Team GB are set to be competitive across the relay events, too.
The swimming events are to take place in La Defense Arena in Paris, which is set to create an electric atmosphere as medals are won and records tumble.
Here is the full swimming schedule for the 2024 Paris Olympics – and click here for a day-by-day guide to the Games.
Saturday, 27 July
10am - 12pm
Women's 100m Butterfly Heats
Women's 400m Freestyle Heats
Men's 100m Breaststroke Heats
Men's 400m Freestyle Heats
Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Heats
Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Heats
Evening
19:30 Women's 100m Butterfly Semifinals
19:42 Men's 400m Freestyle Final 🥇
19:52 Women's 400m Freestyle Final 🥇
20:12 Men's 100m Breaststroke Semifinals
20:34 Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final 🥇
20:44 Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final 🥇
Sunday, 28 July
10am - 12pm
Men's 200m Freestyle Heats
Men's 400m Individual Medley Heats
Women's 100m Breaststroke Heats
Men's 100m Backstroke Heats
Women's 200m Freestyle Heats
Evening
19:30 Men's 400m Individual Medley Final 🥇
19:40 Women's 100m Butterfly Final 🥇
19:46 Men's 200m Freestyle Semifinals
20:10 Women's 100m Breaststroke Semifinals
20:32 Men's 100m Backstroke Semifinals
20:44 Men's 100m Breaststroke Final 🥇
20:50 Women's 200m Freestyle Semifinals
21:04 Men's 100m Breaststroke 🥇
Monday, 29 July
10am - 12pm
Women's 400m Individual Medley Heats
Women's 100m Backstroke Heats
Men's 800m Freestyle Heats
Evening
19:30 Women's 400m Individual Medley Final 🥇
19:40 Men's 200m Freestyle Final🥇
19:57 Women's 100m Backstroke Semifinals
20:19 Men's 100m Backstroke Final🥇
20:25 Women's 100m Breaststroke Final🥇
20:41 Women's 200m Freestyle Final🥇
Tuesday, 30 July
10am - 12pm
Men’s 200m Butterfly Heats
Men’s 100m Freestyle Heats
Women’s 1500m Freestyle Heats
Women’s 100m Freestyle Heats
Men’s 200m Breaststroke Heats
Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Heats
Evening
19:30 Men's 100m Freestyle Semifinals
19:42 Men's 200m Butterfly Semifinals
19:56 Women's 100m Backstroke Final🥇
20:02 Men's 800m Freestyle Final🥇
20:25 Women's 100m Freestyle Semifinals
20:47 Men's 200m Breaststroke Semifinals
21:01 Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final🥇
Wednesday, 31 July
10am - 12pm
Women's 200m Breaststroke Heats
Men's 200m Backstroke Heats
Women's 200m Butterfly Heats
Evening
19:30 Women's 100m Freestyle Final🥇
19:36 Men's 200m Butterfly Final🥇
19:43 Women's 200m Butterfly Semifinals
20:07 Women's 1500m Freestyle Final🥇
20:37 Men's 200m Backstroke Semifinals
20:51 Women's 200m Breaststroke Semifinals
21:15 Men's 200m Breaststroke Final🥇
21:22 Men's 100m Freestyle Final🥇
Thursday, 1 August
10am - 12pm
Women's 200m Backstroke Heats
Men's 50m Freestyle Heats
Men's 200m Individual Medley Heats
Women's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Heats
Evening
19:30 Women's 200m Butterfly Final🥇
19:37 Men's 200m Backstroke Final🥇
19:44 Men's 50m Freestyle Semifinals
20:04 Women's 200m Breaststroke Final🥇
20:11 Women's 200m Backstroke Semifinals
20:35 Men's 200m Individual Medley Semifinals
20:49 Women's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final🥇
Friday, 2 August
10am - 12pm
Men's 100m Butterfly Heats
Women's 200m Individual Medley Heats
Women's 800m Freestyle Heats
Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay Heats
Evening
19:30 Men's 50m Freestyle Final🥇
19:36 Women's 200m Backstroke Final🥇
19:43 Men's 200m Individual Medley Final🥇
20:00 Men's 100m Butterfly Semifinals
20:22 Women's 200m Individual Medley Semifinals
Saturday, 3 August
10am - 12pm
Women's 50m Freestyle Heats
Men's 1500m Freestyle Heats
Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Heats
Women's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Heats
Evening
19:30 Men's 100m Butterfly Final🥇
19:37 Women's 50m Freestyle Semifinals
20:01 Women's 200m Individual Medley Final🥇
20:08 Women's 800m Freestyle Final🥇
20:34 Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final🥇
Sunday, 4 August
17:30 Women's 50m Freestyle Final🥇
17:36 Men's 1500m Freestyle Final🥇
18:06 Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final🥇
18:26 Women's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final🥇
