The Olympics are underway at Paris 2024 and many of the early medals will be won in the pool as the swimming events begin.

Swimming is one of the most watched sports at the Olympics and its finals are often prime-time viewing in the opening days of the Games, as big names clash again and again across several fiercely competitive events.

The United States are typically strong in the pool, but the rivalry with Australia is brewing and of the big contests to look out for will be the USA’s Katie Ledecky with Ariarne Titmus renewing their battles across the women’s 400m and 800m freestyle events. France’s Leon Marchand, meanwhile, may become the face of Paris 2024 if he can triumph in his four events, including the men’s 400m individual medley where he has taken Michael Phelps’ world record.

There is also plenty of British interest to look out for, as Adam Peaty bids to win a third successive gold medal in the 100m breaststroke. Duncan Scott, who won three individual silvers in Tokyo, and Tom Dean, the champion in men’s 200m freestyle, will be contenders for medals again while Team GB are set to be competitive across the relay events, too.

The swimming events are to take place in La Defense Arena in Paris, which is set to create an electric atmosphere as medals are won and records tumble.

Here is the full swimming schedule for the 2024 Paris Olympics – and click here for a day-by-day guide to the Games.

Saturday, 27 July

10am - 12pm

Women's 100m Butterfly Heats

Women's 400m Freestyle Heats

Men's 100m Breaststroke Heats

Men's 400m Freestyle Heats

Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Heats

Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Heats

Evening

19:30 Women's 100m Butterfly Semifinals

19:42 Men's 400m Freestyle Final 🥇

19:52 Women's 400m Freestyle Final 🥇

20:12 Men's 100m Breaststroke Semifinals

20:34 Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final 🥇

20:44 Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final 🥇

Sunday, 28 July

10am - 12pm

Men's 200m Freestyle Heats

Men's 400m Individual Medley Heats

Women's 100m Breaststroke Heats

Men's 100m Backstroke Heats

Women's 200m Freestyle Heats

Evening

19:30 Men's 400m Individual Medley Final 🥇

19:40 Women's 100m Butterfly Final 🥇

19:46 Men's 200m Freestyle Semifinals

20:10 Women's 100m Breaststroke Semifinals

20:32 Men's 100m Backstroke Semifinals

20:44 Men's 100m Breaststroke Final 🥇

20:50 Women's 200m Freestyle Semifinals

21:04 Men's 100m Breaststroke 🥇

Monday, 29 July

10am - 12pm

Women's 400m Individual Medley Heats

Women's 100m Backstroke Heats

Men's 800m Freestyle Heats

Evening

19:30 Women's 400m Individual Medley Final 🥇

19:40 Men's 200m Freestyle Final🥇

19:57 Women's 100m Backstroke Semifinals

20:19 Men's 100m Backstroke Final🥇

20:25 Women's 100m Breaststroke Final🥇

20:41 Women's 200m Freestyle Final🥇

Tuesday, 30 July

10am - 12pm

Men’s 200m Butterfly Heats

Men’s 100m Freestyle Heats

Women’s 1500m Freestyle Heats

Women’s 100m Freestyle Heats

Men’s 200m Breaststroke Heats

Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Heats

Evening

19:30 Men's 100m Freestyle Semifinals

19:42 Men's 200m Butterfly Semifinals

19:56 Women's 100m Backstroke Final🥇

20:02 Men's 800m Freestyle Final🥇

20:25 Women's 100m Freestyle Semifinals

20:47 Men's 200m Breaststroke Semifinals

21:01 Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final🥇

Wednesday, 31 July

10am - 12pm

Women's 200m Breaststroke Heats

Men's 200m Backstroke Heats

Women's 200m Butterfly Heats

Evening

19:30 Women's 100m Freestyle Final🥇

19:36 Men's 200m Butterfly Final🥇

19:43 Women's 200m Butterfly Semifinals

20:07 Women's 1500m Freestyle Final🥇

20:37 Men's 200m Backstroke Semifinals

20:51 Women's 200m Breaststroke Semifinals

21:15 Men's 200m Breaststroke Final🥇

21:22 Men's 100m Freestyle Final🥇

Thursday, 1 August

10am - 12pm

Women's 200m Backstroke Heats

Men's 50m Freestyle Heats

Men's 200m Individual Medley Heats

Women's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Heats

Evening

19:30 Women's 200m Butterfly Final🥇

19:37 Men's 200m Backstroke Final🥇

19:44 Men's 50m Freestyle Semifinals

20:04 Women's 200m Breaststroke Final🥇

20:11 Women's 200m Backstroke Semifinals

20:35 Men's 200m Individual Medley Semifinals

20:49 Women's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final🥇

Friday, 2 August

10am - 12pm

Men's 100m Butterfly Heats

Women's 200m Individual Medley Heats

Women's 800m Freestyle Heats

Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay Heats

Evening

19:30 Men's 50m Freestyle Final🥇

19:36 Women's 200m Backstroke Final🥇

19:43 Men's 200m Individual Medley Final🥇

20:00 Men's 100m Butterfly Semifinals

20:22 Women's 200m Individual Medley Semifinals

Saturday, 3 August

10am - 12pm

Women's 50m Freestyle Heats

Men's 1500m Freestyle Heats

Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Heats

Women's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Heats

Evening

19:30 Men's 100m Butterfly Final🥇

19:37 Women's 50m Freestyle Semifinals

20:01 Women's 200m Individual Medley Final🥇

20:08 Women's 800m Freestyle Final🥇

20:34 Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final🥇

Sunday, 4 August

17:30 Women's 50m Freestyle Final🥇

17:36 Men's 1500m Freestyle Final🥇

18:06 Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final🥇

18:26 Women's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final🥇