A hugely eventful build-up to Paris 2024 has raised concerns about the welfare of athletes and spectators ahead of this year’s Olympics.

Even before Friday’s opening ceremony along the River Seine, several key figures have already questioned the integrity of their contemporaries, highlighting issues relating to doping, espionage and security.

Anti-doping wars

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is at loggerheads with the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), with both organisations expressing contrasting views on performance-enhancing drug-related issues.

In April, the New York Times and German broadcaster ARD revealed that 23 Chinese swimmers had tested positive for a banned substance, trimetazidine (TMZ), ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

However, they were allowed to compete at the Games after the Chinese anti-doping agency presented evidence to WADA that their athletes had been exposed to the drug through contamination.

Shortly after, USADA chief Travis Tygart publicly accused WADA of trying to paper over the cracks, which led to a congressional hearing attended by the world’s most decorated Olympian, Michael Phelps, last month.

In response, WADA has told Reuters it will be taking USADA to the Independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) next month, putting the US’s chance of hosting the 2028 Summer Games and 2034 Winter Olympics in jeopardy. Meanwhile, 11 of the 23 swimmers who tested positive for TMZ will be competing in Paris.

The Chinese doping scandal has engulfed Olympic swimming ( Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Chaos and espionage in football

A pitch invasion caused a delay of nearly two hours when Argentina played Morocco in the men’s Olympic football opener on Wednesday.

Argentina were denied a 2-2 equaliser after a controversial VAR check ruled Cristian Medina’s late goal marginally offside, keeping the score 2-1.

However, before the decision was made, security at the Saint-Etienne Stadium had their hands full when approximately 20 fans invaded the pitch, some setting off firecrackers, after pelting Argentine players with cups and bottles. Players left the pitch and headed down the tunnel for their safety but there was still time left on the clock.

Once order was restored, both teams were summoned to play the final three minutes of the game but Argentina head coach Javier Mascherano remained appalled at how the situation was handled, branding it as “the biggest circus” he’s ever seen.

He added: “What happened on the pitch was a scandal, it’s not a neighbourhood tournament, it’s the Olympics.”

Argentina v Morocco in the men’s football ended with chaotic scenes ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Meanwhile, in the women’s football tournament, New Zealand boss Andrew Pragnell accused Canada of sending drones to spy on their training sessions ahead of Thursday’s match, urging Fifa to take action.

Two Canadian coaches were sent home in connection with the incident before an independent review by Canada Soccer saw head coach Bev Priestman step down from her opening match duties and apologise, then later be suspended from the Olympics entirely.

Security measures

France’s largest security operation since World War II will take place this Friday at the Olympic opening ceremony, with as many as 45,000 police officers expected to be on duty.

Thousands of soldiers will join officers on the banks of the River Seine, where athletes will be taken on a 6km cultural tour around the capital.

Additional reporting by Reuters