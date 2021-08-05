Olympics schedule today: Thursday’s events and start times

Day 13 of Tokyo 2020 is underway with Germany winning a gold medal in the 10km marathon swimming event.

The second round of the women’s gold competition is also back underway, which Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom was winning after the opening round in Japan. Elsewhere April Ross and Alix Klineman won their beach volleyball semi-final against Swiss opponents in straight sets to go through to the gold medal game.

In the Olympic stadium Team USA’s Will Claye will compete in the final of the triple jump, Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs go in the shot put, and Grant Holloway competes in the final of the men’s 110m hurdles (final 2.30am).

The final skateboarding event of the games is the men’s park contest, with the Americans and Brazilians expected to challenge for the gold medal (final 3am).

The men’s basketball competition is down to the semi-final stage, which will see the US take on Australia (3.30am), and Slovenia, led by Luca Doncic, will take on Rudy Gobert and France (1.30pm).

Tonight’s athletics programme sees Holly Bradshaw go in the women’s pole vault final (from 11am) before the men’s 400m final (1pm) featuring London champion Kirani James.

Schedules

Full athletics schedule.

Full gymnastics schedule.

Full medal table.

Medals on the line

Athletics (men's triple jump, men's shot put, men's 110m hurdles, men's 20km race walk, women's pole vault, men's 400m, women's heptathlon, men's decathlon), boxing (men's feather), canoe sprint (men's K1 200m, women's C1 200m, women's K1 500m, men's K2 1,000m), cycling (women's keirin, men's omnium), diving (women's 10m platform), hockey (men), karate (women's kata, women's kumite -55g, men's kumite -67kg), marathon swimming (men), skateboarding (men's park), sport climbing (men), table tennis (women's team), wrestling (women's freestyle 57kg, men's freestyle 57kg, men's freestyle 86kg).

Today’s full schedule

Full daily schedule and results.