Simone Biles followed her withdrawal from the women’s team final by pulling out of Thursday’s individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics.

The 24-year-old has been widely praised after leaving the women’s team final in the first rotation on Tuesday, saying she had to focus on her mental health after misjudging her first vault.

Biles had scored 13.766, her lowest Olympic vault score, in her sole attempt during the team final and appeared below her outstanding best in qualifying.

“After the performance I did, I just didn’t want to go on,” said the American.

“I have to focus on my mental health. I just think mental health is more prevalent in sports right now.

“We have to protect our minds and our bodies and not just go out and do what the world wants us to do.”

In Biles’ absence, the USA finished a surprise second in the team competition behind ROC. Biles will receive a silver medal, her first at an Olympic Games.

Biles came into Tokyo 2020 hoping to add to the four gold medals she won on Olympic debut in Rio de Janeiro five years ago.

She has qualified for all four individual event finals to be held later in the Games.

The finals of the vault and uneven bars are first on her schedule on Sunday 1 August, before the floor competition follows a day later.

The women’s balance beam is on the final day of artistic gymnastics competition at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre: Tuesday 3 August.

A statement from USA Gymnastics suggested that Biles will be closely monitored before a decision is made on whether she competes in her individual event finals.

Biles will not participate in the individual all-around final (Associated Press)

“Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week’s individual event finals,” said the administrative body.

“We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritising her wellbeing. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.”

Should Biles compete, podium finishes in at three of the events would make her the most decorated gymnast in history.