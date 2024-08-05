Jump to content

Silver for Simone Biles in Paris as Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade wins women’s floor

It was a surprise defeat for Biles.

Anita Chambers
Monday 05 August 2024 14:43
USA’s Simone Biles during the women’s floor final (Mike Egerton/PA)
USA’s Simone Biles during the women’s floor final (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Simone Biles failed to add another Olympic gold to her Paris medal collection after she suffered a surprise defeat in the women’s floor exercise final.

At a packed Bercy Arena, Biles completed all her tumble sequences but she twice stepped out of the floor area after landing – mistakes which proved costly and resulted in a score of 14.133.

That was good enough for second behind Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade who scored 14.166, with American Jordan Chiles taking third after successfully appealing her initial score.

Biles does return to the US with three golds in her possession, having won the all around and vault titles, plus the team competition.

