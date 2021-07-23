✕ Close The Tokyo Olympics By the Numbers

Millions around the world will tune in to see the opening ceremony, which has become embroiled in controversy after the director was forced out just one day before the event.

Kentaro Kobayashi was dismissed over past comments that “ridiculed the painful facts of history,” according to Tokyo 2020 organisers.

It has been reported that those were in fact anti-Semitic comments made during a 1998 comedy act about the Holocaust.

Japanese musician Keigo Oyamada, who has composed the music for the opening and closing ceremonies, has also stepped down amid allegations of previous bullying behaviour resurfaced.

Because of Covid-19 restrictions the ceremony at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium will see athletes from 200 countries parade in an almost empty stadium, in front of around 1,000 officials and dignitaries, rather than 68,000 fans.

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito will attend and the declare the Olympics, but he will not be joined by any other member of the imperial family.

First lady Jill Biden will also be in attendance.

“I think It will be a moment of joy and relief when entering the stadium,” said IOC president Thomas Bach earlier this week.

In addition to Friday’s ceremony, there will also be qualifiers in the archery and rowing competitions.

