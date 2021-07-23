Tokyo 2020 Olympics LIVE: Opening Ceremony to launch games after year-long delay
Follow all the latest from Tokyo as the opening ceremony gets the delayed 2020 Olympics officially underway
The Tokyo Olympics By the Numbers
Millions around the world will tune in to see the opening ceremony, which has become embroiled in controversy after the director was forced out just one day before the event.
Kentaro Kobayashi was dismissed over past comments that “ridiculed the painful facts of history,” according to Tokyo 2020 organisers.
It has been reported that those were in fact anti-Semitic comments made during a 1998 comedy act about the Holocaust.
Japanese musician Keigo Oyamada, who has composed the music for the opening and closing ceremonies, has also stepped down amid allegations of previous bullying behaviour resurfaced.
Because of Covid-19 restrictions the ceremony at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium will see athletes from 200 countries parade in an almost empty stadium, in front of around 1,000 officials and dignitaries, rather than 68,000 fans.
Japan’s Emperor Naruhito will attend and the declare the Olympics, but he will not be joined by any other member of the imperial family.
First lady Jill Biden will also be in attendance.
“I think It will be a moment of joy and relief when entering the stadium,” said IOC president Thomas Bach earlier this week.
In addition to Friday’s ceremony, there will also be qualifiers in the archery and rowing competitions.
Follow all the latest news and updates below.
Archery competition kicks off
The women’s individual archery competition has also got started over at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field.
South Korea is the world’s most dominant archery nation, and has won gold medals at ever Games since 1984.
World record holder Kang Chae Young is the favourite to win gold at her first Olympic Games.
Rowing heats begin on day of Olympic opening ceremony
The Men’s and women’s single sculls, pair, double sculls and quadruple sculls heats are currently taking place at the Sea Forest Waterway at the Tokyo Olympics.
Olympics opening ceremony takes place in less than 12 hours
The event at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium will be watched by millions around the globe but only around 1,000 VIP spectators inside the stadium itself.
