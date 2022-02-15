Follow latest updates from Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

Winter Olympics LIVE: Russian skater Kamila Valieva will return to ice as Eileen Gu eyes a second gold
Kamila Valieva: Russian can compete at Winter Olympics, rules court, despite failed drugs test
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will return to the ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance.
The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event.
If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony until an investigation into the doping allegations is complete.
China’s Eileen Gu, 18, won gold last week in big air, will try to become the first freestyle skier to win two golds in one Winter Olympics when she goes in the slopestyle final.
Gu’s strongest event, the halfpipe, takes place later this week.
Kirsty Muir and Katie Summerhayes will try to end Team GB’s medal drought after also reachign the slopestyle final.
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin has said she will take part in the women’s downhill, in which she has only raced three times in the last two years.
Shiffrin will take part in the event with an eye on the combined race later this week, for which she is the current world champion.
Team GB looking to ‘make corrections’ in bobsleigh after tough first day in Beijing
ICYMI: Nick Gleeson says he’d push pilot Brad Hall until his legs fall off and he will need to do all that and more to get Britain in two-man medal contention.
Things did not go to Hall’s immaculately devised plan on the opening day of men’s bobsleigh competition in Yanqing, which ended with Britain in 11th place.
Tom Harle has the story.
