Winter Olympics 2022 LIVE: Team GB’s Jen Dodds and Bruce Moat beat Canada in curling
The Winter Olympics continue with the curling ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony
The second day of the 24th edition of the Winter Olympics in Beijing kicked off with mixed doubles curling, with Team GB’s Jen Dodds and Bruce Moat beating Canada’s Rachel Homan and John Morris.
Team USA lost 8-4 to Italy in the second mixed doubles curling result of the day, while China and Sweden beat Australia and the Czech Republic respectively.
Dodds and Moat will return to the ice later in the day to take on Switzerland, competing in the initial round-robin phase against some of their biggest medal rivals.
Canada beat Switzerland in the women’s ice hockey as the North American nation maintained a 14-match winning run in this fixture. China lost in the same sport to the Czech Republic, 3-1.
The opening ceremony takes place on Friday 4 February.
Staudinger mid-pack in luge training
Training runs for the men’s luge event are currently taking place at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre, with Rupert Staudinger representing Team GB.
He sits tenth in the standings of 17 runners in Group A, 1.6s behind Austria’s Nico Gleirscher in the lead.
A fourth training run will take place shortly.
Japanese can’t take advantage of power play
Ebba Berglund has just been sidelined for two minutes by the referee in Beijing for an illegal hit, giving the Japanese women a power play advantage in order to try and reassert their dominance in the match.
It doesn’t go according to plan, however, with the Swedes still looking the stronger side and Japan unable to make their player advantage count.
The Japanese side has lost intensity in this second period and looks a little tired.
Sweden equalise against Japan
Sweden have found an equaliser in the women’s ice hockey match against Japan.
The timing could be crucial too as the goal comes right at the start of the second period, after the Japanese dominated the opening 20 minutes and probably should have led by more than one goal.
Felizia Wikner-Zienkiewicz played in Maja Nylen-Persson who slotted home past veteran former New York Riveters goalkeeper Nana Fujimoto.
Japan take the lead against Sweden in ice hockey
Some neat play down the left-hand side of the rink from Suzuka Taka and Chico Osaka opens up some space in the Sweden defence, and an unmarked Shiori Koike is able to receive the pass and slam the puck past Emma Soderberg into the roof of the net.
It’s a great finish from the 28-year-old, who operates as a defender in normal circumstances, but the lack of marking in the Sweden backline was very poor indeed.
Japan have been the more impressive side so far and are full value for their lead at the end of the first period.
Japan and Sweden goalless in women’s ice hockey
Japan’s women are currently taking on their Swedish counterparts at the Wukesong Sports Centre.
The score remains goalless in the first period despite the Japanese earning a couple of penalties, but Sweden are defending relatively well so far and both sides are struggling to create real chances.
Earlier today Canada decimated Switzerland, winning 12-1, while the Czech Republic beat China 3-1.
More star athletes missing out with Covid
The favourite for the women’s ski jump gold in Beijing, Marita Kramer, will not be able to participate after contracting Covid-19.
“No words, no feelings, just emptiness,” the 20-year-old Austrian wrote on social media. “Is the world really this unfair?
Veteran Elana Meyers Taylor, meanwhile, is a doubt as she is currently isolating following a positive test and must recover in time to take part. The 37-year-old has medalled at the past three Winter Olympic Games.
New record total of Covid cases among Olympic personnel
The number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Olympic village reached a record 55 on Wednesday.
26 of the cases came from personnel in the closed-loop system, which the Games uses to separate Olympics athletes and staff from the general public, while 29 were new international arrivals.
Brian McCloskey, chair of the Beijing 2022 medical expert panel, said: “The numbers are very small. We are confident that the system will work. But we are not relaxed. We keep all measures in place.”
What life is like inside the Beijing 2022 “closed-loop” system
For a second successive Olympics, Beijing 2022 will be held against the backdrop of the pandemic - here is an insight into what life is like inside the closed-loop system.
What life is like inside Beijing Winter Olympics ‘closed-loop’ system
Strict anti-virus protocols have rendered the city entirely off-limits to all but accredited Games personnel
In the afternoon curling matches, the scores are tight, with Switzerland leading Italy 6–5 after six ends.
While the USA team of Persinger and Plys are tied up at 6–6 in the seventh end against Norway, who have husband and wife Magnus Nedregotten and Kristin Skaslien back again after achieving bronze in 2018.
The Norwegians played another married couple, Czech team of Zuzana Paulova and Tomas Paul, losing last night 7-6, but Nedregotten has spoken about the special dynamic of playing alongside his wife:
““It’s very fun to be with each other in this adventure - we share everything,” Magnus says. “We argue sometimes and we usually tell the truth to each other which makes the problem come to the surface.
“We need some advice there I think... Better ask the Czechs - they’re married as well and they won. We could do with some advice I think!”
Kathryn Thomson hopes Elise Christie can guide next generation of speed skaters
Kathryn Thomson would welcome Elise Christie taking a coaching role and guiding the next generation of British short track speed skaters.
When Christie retired in December, she tweeted: “for now I’ll be focusing on helping the rest of the team and getting into coaching.”
As the Winter Olympics begin in Beijing without the 2017 world champion, former team-mate Thomson threw open the door for Christie to continue in the sport.
Kathryn Thomson hopes Elise Christie can guide next generation of speed skaters
Christie, who won more than 70 speed skating medals, retired in December
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies