✕ Close 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Games Adds Seven New Events

The second day of the 24th edition of the Winter Olympics in Beijing kicked off with mixed doubles curling, with Team GB’s Jen Dodds and Bruce Moat beating Canada’s Rachel Homan and John Morris.

Team USA lost 8-4 to Italy in the second mixed doubles curling result of the day, while China and Sweden beat Australia and the Czech Republic respectively.

Dodds and Moat will return to the ice later in the day to take on Switzerland, competing in the initial round-robin phase against some of their biggest medal rivals.

Canada beat Switzerland in the women’s ice hockey as the North American nation maintained a 14-match winning run in this fixture. China lost in the same sport to the Czech Republic, 3-1.

The opening ceremony takes place on Friday 4 February.