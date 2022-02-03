Winter Olympics 2022 LIVE: Team GB’s Jen Dodds and Bruce Moat facing Canada’s curlers
The Winter Olympics continue with the curling ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony
The second day of the 24th edition of the Winter Olympics in Beijing kicked off with mixed doubles curling, with Team GB’s Jen Dodds and Bruce Moat facing Canada’s Rachel Homan and John Morris.
Morris won Olympic gold in men’s curling in 2010, then won the first Olympic mixed doubles event alongside Kaitlyn Lawes in 2018.
Dodds and Mouat will also return to the ice later in the day to take on Switzerland, competing the initial round-robin phase against some of their biggest medal rivals.
Freestyle skiing will also get underway with moguls qualification runs in which Team GB’s Leonie and Makayla Gerken Schofield will become the first British sisters to compete in the same event at the games. Will Feneley will go in the mens events.
The women’s ice hockey competition also gets underway with heavyweights Canada facing Switzerland, and the United States, who won gold against their neighbour in 2018, taking on Finland.
The opening ceremony takes place on Friday 4 February.
Winter Olympics TV schedule, channels and how to watch
The 2022 Winter Olympics is set to kick off in Beijing, China with the opening ceremony taking place on 4 February.
Four years on from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, counties such as Norway, the United States of America, Canada and Germany will look to dominate the medal table once again.
It was Norway who led the way with 14 golds and 39 medals overall four years ago with Great Britain winning one gold thanks to Lizze Yarnold’s defence of her skeleton title.
When do Winter Olympics 2022 start?
Eileen Gu: Who is the California-born superstar freestyle skier aiming to win gold for China?
She is the California-born freestyle skiing superstar who is set to take the Winter Olympics by storm.
Eileen Gu, 18, is a favorite to win gold at Beijing in all three of the sport’s main events: the big air, slopestyle and halfpipe.
But the San Francisco native, who has a Chinese mother and American father, will try and secure Olympic titles for China, instead of Team USA.
The 19-year-old athlete from San Francisco is favourite in three Beijing events
Mariah Bell: Team USA star who will become the oldest American Olympic skater since 1928
She is the American skating star who has waited a long time for her chance to shine in a sport dominated by teenagers whose careers are often over before they are old enough to vote.
But Mariah Bell is rewriting the history books as she competes in the Beijing Winter Olympics at the age of 25, becoming the oldest American women’s singles skater since 1928.
She secured her place when she became the oldest women’s national champion since 26-year-old Beatrix Loughran in 1927, winning her first national title at a record ninth attempt.
California-based skater is being supported in Beijing by former Olympian Adam Rippon
Team GB beat Canada in curling
Team GB’s Jen Dodds and Bruce Moat beat Canada’s Rachel Homan and John Morris by 6-4 in the mixed doubles of curling.
While it was their second win of the games so far, Canada were playing the mixed doubles for the first time.
China win against Australia in the mixed doubles curling
Continuing their victory at Beijing 2022, Chinese pair Ling Zhi and Fan Suyuan beat Australia’s Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt in the mixed double curling event.
They had earlier defeated Switzerland at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing on Wednesday.
