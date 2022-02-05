Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB’s Katie Ormerod fails to advance to snowboarding slopestyle final
Winter Olympics get into full swing day after Beijing opening ceremony at Bird’s Nest Stadium
Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Opening ceremony, ‘sleeping Putin’ & more
With the 2022 Winter Olympics now in full swing, Team GB’s Katie Ormerod has failed to advance to the final of the women’s snowboard slopestyle event at Genting Snow Park.
The 24-year-old hovered in the 12th and final qualifying place after her first run but a worse score on her second saw her slide seven places to 19th on the first full day of the Beijing Games.
New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott cruised into the finals at the Beijing Olympics, putting down a smooth run in blustery weather, while Kokomo Murase of Japan made a confident debut.
Elsewhere, Sweden registered a 6-1 victory over Switzerland in the mixed curling doubles, boosting their chances of making it to the semi-finals. While Norway won their match with Australia 10-4 as the Pacific nation still searches for its first victory. Team GB are in action in the curling later in the day.
A total of six medals are up for grabs on the second day of the Winter Olympics, including in Speed Skating, Ski Jumping and Cross-Country Skiing.
Follow the latest updates:
Team USA snowboarded Shaun White announces this will be final Olympics
35-year-old American snowboarder Shaun White is at his fifth Winter Olympics in Beijing - and it will be his last.
He has just told reporters at a news conference that this is his final competition, having debuted at the 2006 Turin Winter Olympics.
White won gold in 2006, 2010 and 2018 in the snowboard halfpipe - and in 2012 he was the first person to execute a perfect 100 score at the Winter X Games in the men’s snowboard superpipe.
First gold medal awarded at the 2022 Winter Olympics
Norway’s Therese Johaug has won the 15km skiathlon! She flew away from the competition once the freestyle skiing aspect began and was more than 40 seconds clear by the time she crossed the line.
Natalia Nepryaeva of the Russian Olympic Committee takes silver and Austria’s Teresa Stadlober the bronze - the latter was in line for a silver four years ago before taking a wrong turn near the end and finishing eighth.
Winter Olympics: Coming up today for Team GB and beyond
So, today sees the Winter Olympics having kicked off in earnest on Saturday with the first full day of action in the Chinese capital of Beijing.
What are we expecting?
Mixed curlers Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds could all but book their place in the semi-finals if they win their latest double-header against the Czech Republic and Italy (12pm GMT). Kat Thomson and the Treacy brothers, Pharrell and Niall, go in short-track preliminaries, while Rupert Staudinger goes in the first two runs of the men’s luge.
There’s also speed skating, short track speed skating, luge and the biathlon to look forward to.
First, news of a gold medal just awarded...
Katie Ormerod finally fulfilled her dream of becoming an Olympian but did not advance to the final of the women’s snowboard slopestyle final at Genting Snow Park.
The 24-year-old hovered in the 12th and final qualifying place after her first run but a worse score on her second run saw her slide seven places to 19th on the first full day of the Beijing Games.
Nevertheless it was a notable day for Ormerod, who had fallen on the eve of competition in Pyeongchang in 2018, shattering her heel and subsequently requiring seven operations and the insertion of two metal pins.
“I’ve been waiting a really long time for this moment to drop in and compete in an Olympic Games,” Ormerod said.
“I was stood at the top before my first run when I was about to drop in and I was like, ‘wow, this is my moment, I’ve become an Olympian finally’.
“It was a really special moment and just to land that first run and get down – I’ve never felt a feeling like that. It was pure joy, and I’m so proud of myself for everything I’ve gone through, to finally get there again.
“It’s been awesome being out here. You definitely know you’re at the Olympics – the Olympic vibe is high. To finally drop in and know I’m an Olympian now.”
Opening ceremony fireworks kickstart Winter Olympics left under a cloud
There’s a conventional wisdom, unless perhaps you work in Downing Street, that to deflect attention from something bad you throw a really big party.
Splashing the cash is recommended when inviting friend or foe in a bid to curry some favour or win some influence – and this show is reportedly costing £9bn and counting.
So here we are, back in Beijing, 14 years later as the Chinese capital becomes the first city to stage both the Summer and Winter Olympics.
When the five-ringed circus last pitched its big tent here, there were some lofty words about how it would change the world’s most populous country.
Former International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Jacques Rogge expressed a hope that the scrutiny of the world would open up the nation.
James Toney details how it all got underway in Beijing:
Opening ceremony fireworks kickstart Winter Olympics left under a cloud
The Winter Olympics got underway with a typically spectacular ceremony but a backdrop of human rights concerns and the ongoing pandemic loom large over Games
Canada get decisive win over Finland in women’s ice hockey
Young gun Sarah Fillier fired a pair of goals as Canada romped to an 11-1 rout of Finland in women’s ice hockey, to remain on a gold medal collision course with the United States.
Canada opened their Olympic account on first day of the Games with an equally ruthless 12-1 thrashing of Switzerland and again showed no mercy to the third-ranked Finns as they stormed to the top of the Group A standings outscoring their opponents 23-to-2.
The Finns, bronze medallists at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, have had a rough start in Beijing, dropping their opening two contests.
The youngest player on the Canadian team, Fillier made a spectacular Olympic debut collecting two goals and an assist in the Swiss demolition. Sarah Fillier and Laura Stacey each scored twice for Canada while Jamie Lee Rattray also scored in the victory and Natalie Spooner had four assists.
“With every game we play, no matter who we’re playing, we want to get up early and put a team on their heels,” said Fillier. “All our lines gel really great and we have so much depth and skill and can get anyone to contribute from anywhere in the lineup.”
Canada meets Russia on Monday and caps the preliminary round Tuesday against the United States.
Every sport at Beijing 2022
The first medals of the Winter Olympics will be won today, then, so here is a friendly reminder of all the sports being contested in Beijing.
Which sports are in Winter Olympics? Full list of 2022 events
There will be 109 medal events held at Beijing 2022
TV reporter dragged away by Chinese security official live on air
A TV reporter was manhandled and dragged away by a Winter Olympics security official live on air during a broadcast from Beijing.
Sjoerd den Daas was accosted by the official, who was wearing a red armband, as he worked for Dutch broadcaster NOS covering the games.
The journalist tried to continue broadcasting as the official pushed him away from the camera, before the TV station cut back to the studio.
The TV station took to Twitter to say that the reporter was “fine” and he returned to the air minutes later to complete his broadcast.
“Our correspondent (den Daas) was pulled away from the camera by security guards at 12:00 pm live in the NOS Journaal. Unfortunately, this is increasingly becoming a daily reality for journalists in China. He is fine and was able to finish his story a few minutes later,” they wrote.
It is not clear what caused Chinese officials to take action, but the broadcast came from a public street outside the Bird’s Nest Stadium, where the opening ceremony was taking place.
Foreign media in China to cover the Winter Olympics are subject to strict restrictions, including mandatory use of a health-monitoring app and daily PCR test to check for Covid-19.
Some journalist were told by their companies to leave their cell phones at home and instead use burner phones to wiped of all personal information to protect their digital privacy.
The FBI also warned athletes competing in the games to leave their phones and laptops at home to avoid “malicious cyber activities.”
“The FBI urges all athletes to keep their personal cell phones at home and use a temporary phone while at the games. The National Olympic Committees in some Western countries are also advising their athletes to leave personal devices at home or use temporary phones due to cybersecurity concerns at the Games,” the agency said in a notice.
What new events are making debut at Beijing 2022?
The 2022 Winter Olympics in China will include a record 109 events, with seven new ones making their debut.
These include a series of mixed gender events, which proved extremely popular during the Tokyo summer Games last year, with the IOC saying that 55 per cent of the athletes will be male, and 45 per cent female.
Those seven new events are:
- Women’s monobob
- Men and women’s big air skiing
- Mixed team relay in short track speed skating
- Mixed team ski jumping
- Mixed team snowboard cross
- Freestyle skiing mixed team aerials
Katie Ormerod fails to advance to slopestye final
Katie Ormerod finally fulfilled her dream of becoming an Olympian but did not advance to the final of the women’s snowboard slopestyle final at Genting Snow Park.
The 24-year-old hovered in the 12th and final qualifying place after her first run but a worse score on her second run saw her slide seven places to 19th on the first full day of the Beijing Games.
Nevertheless, it was a notable day for Ormerod, who had fallen on the eve of competition in Pyeongchang in 2018, shattering her heel and subsequently requiring seven operations and the insertion of two metal pins.
“I’ve been waiting a really long time for this moment to drop in and compete in an Olympic Games,” Ormerod said.
“I was stood at the top before my first run when I was about to drop in and I was like, ‘wow, this is my moment, I’ve become an Olympian finally’.
“It was a really special moment and just to land that first run and get down - I’ve never felt a feeling like that. It was pure joy, and I’m so proud of myself for everything I’ve gone through, to finally get there again.
“It’s been awesome being out here. You definitely know you’re at the Olympics - the Olympic vibe is high. To finally drop in and know I’m an Olympian now.”
Ormerod‘s remarkable recovery culminated in five podium places in a truncated 2020 season which also saw her win the Crystal Globe as the overall World Cup leader.
Ormerod produced a cautious first run, nailing a straight flip but touching down on her final jump and scoring 47.38 to finish right on the brink of a place in Sunday’s final.
A mistake on a rail contributed a lower second score of 44.01 in her second run, and improvements by seven of her rivals, who had trailed the Briton after run one, ended her hopes of reaching the final.
New Zealand favourite Zoi Sadowski Synnott leads the field with a score of 86.75, with seven other athletes nailing scores of over 70.
Ormerod‘s first Olympics are not over as she says she’ll return later in the Games for the big air, with qualification taking place on 14 February.
“I’m just going to rest in between and put all my focus into that,” she said.
