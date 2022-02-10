Winter Olympics LIVE: GB vs Italy in curling plus snowboard cross finals amid figure skating controversy
Follow all the latest news and updates from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing with curling, snowboarding cross and freestyle skiing all in action
Nathan Chen breaks world record in stunning figure skating routine
Team GB’s men’s curling team are in action against Italy in the round robin phase of the competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Bruce Mouat is back in action following his participation alongside Jen Dodds in the mixed, and he is joined by Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan. Earlier the women’s team, led by Eve Muirhead, lost to Switzerland in a tense extra-end finish, but can redeem themselves against Sweden (12.05pm GMT). There are also snowboard cross finals (from 7am), freestyle skiing mixed aerials finals (from 11am GMT) and much more.
American skater Nathan Chen earned an elusive Olympic gold medal today following his record short programme with a near-perfect free skate that earned him a standing ovation from supporters inside historic Capital Indoor Stadium. And the US took another gold earlier in the day after Chloe Kim successfully defended her title in the women’s halfpipe final.
Chen’s success brought a welcome respite in an otherwise tense atmosphere where the buzz was centred on day-old reports – still unconfirmed – that Russian Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old gold medal favourite in the women’s competition, had tested positive for a banned drug. Valieva was part of the six-person Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team that won gold on Monday. Medals from that event have yet to be awarded with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) citing unspecified legal reasons for the indefinite delay.
Team GB 3-3 Italy in men’s curling
That’s an excellent shot from Mouat, and it ties the scores at 3-3. After setting up the guard and clearing a couple of Italy stones from the house, the GB skip then curled his final effort around the guard to knock the last remaining Italian stone out of the centre of the ring, leaving that stone and the protected one in the middle for two points.
Team GB 1-3 Italy in men’s curling
Italy restore their two-stone lead after Team GB left their closest stone exposed on the right of the house, after lining up a defence of the top of the rings.
It’s been an assured start from the Italians who are not missing much out there in this opening men’s round-robin match.
Questions remain over Russian doping reports
At the Capital Indoor Stadium the buzz was centred on day-old reports - still unconfirmed - that Russian Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old gold medal favourite in the women's competition, had tested positive for a banned drug.
Valieva was part of the six-person Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team that won gold on Monday. Medals from that event have yet to be awarded with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) citing unspecified legal reasons for the indefinite delay.
Team GB 1-2 Italy in men’s curling
Team GB get on the board after clearing the house ahead of their final stone of the end, before curling a simple shot to the back of the ring to take a single point.
Huw Nightingale eliminated from men’s snowboard cross
Huw Nightingale’s Olympic debut has come to an end after he did not advance through to the quarter-finals of the men’s snowboard cross.
The 20-year-old was the only Team GB competitor in the event but he finished fourth in his opening heat in the opening 1/8 round.
It comes after medal favourite Charlotte Bankes suffered an early exit in the women’s competition yesterday, but Nightingale was just happy to have reached this stage.
The final of the men’s snowboard cross goes at around 7:15 am GMT this morning.
Eve Muirhead defeated in curling opener
Eve Muirhead’s latest Olympic campaign opened earlier this morning with the start of the women’s curling round robin.
Alongside Jen Dodds, Vicky Wright and Hailey Duff, Team GB faced Switzerland are were level on points at 5-5 to force an extra end.
It was Switzerland who came through, however, scoring the extra point to take the opening win 6-5.
There’s still plenty of time for Muirhead and her team to bounce back and they will look to do so in their next match, which is against Sweden at 12:05 pm GMT.
Team GB vs Italy in men’s curling
Team GB’s men’s curling team have just got their opening round robin match underway against Italy, who claimed the first curling gold of the Beijing Winter Olympics in the mixed doubles.
Bruce Mouat is back in action following his participation alongside Jen Dodds in the mixed, and he is joined by Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan is GB’s four-man team.
The centre of the ring gets crowded as we come down to the final stones of the opening end - before the Italian skipper plays a perfect shot with his last stone to knock all of GB’s out of the ring and take two points for an early 2-0 lead.
This is the first of GB’s nine group-stage matches, with the top four countries advancing to the semi-finals.
NBC defends Shiffrin coverage, suggests sexism by critics
NBC offered a full-throated defense of how it covered skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s Olympics flameout, to the point of suggesting there’s sexism involved in criticism that it was cruel in its portrayal of her emotional response.
NBC’s cameras focused on Shiffrin for much of the time as she sat forlornly on the course, head bowed, for more than 20 minutes. The network aired a raw interview where she fought off tears and said she’s second-guessing everything she’s done for 15 years.
For the second straight Olympics, the emotional health of athletes performing on the biggest stage has become a focus of discussion. The experiences of gymnast Simone Biles and tennis player Naomi Osaka last summer were fresh in the mind of NBC’s critics, and the online blowback was fierce.
NBC was doing its job, defended Molly Solomon, executive producer of NBC’s Olympics coverage.
“We have an obligation in that moment, as the broadcaster of the Olympic games, to cover the moment,” Solomon said in an interview with the Associated Press on Wednesday evening. “There’s no script when there’s a wipeout on the slopes or a fall in figure skating. We’re watching real people with real emotions in real time and we did everything we were supposed to do.”
Shiffrin’s performance was huge news, she said — the biggest story of the Games so far.
“I’ve thought a lot about this, and if Joe Burrow or Matthew Stafford sit on the sidelines 22 minutes after the Super Bowl on Sunday, you can bet the cameras are going to stay on them,” Solomon said.
“Here we are in 2022 and we have a double standard in coverage of women’s sports,” she said. “Women’s sports should be analyzed through the same lens as the men. The most famous skier in the world did not finish her two best events. So we are going to show her sitting on the hill and analyze what went wrong. You bet we are.”
Nathan Chen is the new figure skating champion
Nathan Chen of Team USA landed himself a gold in figure skating after having earned a mammoth lead of 113. 97 points in the first round. Earning himself a creditable 218.63 points in the free skating round, ensured another top podium finish for his team.
Kagiyama Yuma of Japan earned a total 310.05, earning himself a silver, while the third spot was also taken by Japan’s Shoma Uno. Defending champion Hanyu Yuzuru was on the fourth spot as he trailed behind Uno by nearly 10 points.
Shiffrin may skip super-G race
American Mikaela Shiffrin is considering skipping Friday’s super-G race at the Beijing Olympics after she failed to finish in either the slalom or giant slalom, her two favoured races.
A spokeswoman for the US team told reporters that Shiffrin will decide before Thursday’s team captains’ meeting whether or not she will take part in the race and that she will not be conducting any media interviews “for the foreseeable future”.
“Mikaela will be skiing today, and based on how today goes she will make a decision for super-G. This is common for Mikaela, as she goes day by day with her program since she skis in every event,” the spokeswoman said in a text message, noting this was rare on the circuit.
“The team captain’s meeting is at 5 (p.m. Beijing time). She will make the decision by then.”
“Mikaela (nor her mother/coach Eileen) will not be doing any media for the foreseeable future. Thank you for respecting her/their space right now.”
