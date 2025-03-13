A larger than normal field for the JCB Triumph Hurdle (1.20pm) but both East India Dock and Lulamba set a high standard, and it will be surprising if neither reaches the first three.

The former already boasts excellent track form courtesy of two wins at Cheltenham this season and, as a 90-rated horse on the level, has already showcased his class at his new vocation.

The vibes are extremely positive for Ascot scorer Lulamba who created a superb impression on his British debut and is reported to have thrived since.

As with many Cheltenham handicaps, Willie Mullins looks to have a firm grasp of the County Hurdle (2pm). The master of Closutton saddles four very strong contenders with last year’s winner Absurde passed over by stable rider Paul Townend in preference for last season’s Triumph Hurdle runner-up Kargese.

Given Dan Skelton also boasts a great record in the race, the lightly raced Valgrand could go well returned to decent ground, while Hansard chased home the 1-2 in Tuesday’s Champion Hurdle at Wincanton and, although that form can’t be taken literally, his yard are in great form and the cheekpieces could work the oracle.

Last year’s Fred Winter winner Lark In The Mornin has shortened on betting sites and is also included, despite a poor showing at Leopardstown on his only appearance of the season.

Dinoblue should arguably have won the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase (2.40pm) last year when narrowly failing to overhaul Limerick Lace 12 months ago. She can make amends now connections are confident she stays two-and-a-half miles.

The Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (3.20pm) can be a demanding race for novices, but The Big Westerner is bred to relish this exacting test and should be on the scene, while French raider Jet Blue already boasts form at the track courtesy of his decisive win before Christmas and is well fancied on horse racing betting sites.

Given John McConnell’s Festival record, the good ground loving Intense Approach is added to the perm with the brilliant Sean Bowen on board.

History-seeking Galopin Des Champs and the supplemented Inothewayurthinkin are guaranteed stayers with strong course form, so they are the picks ahead of Banbridge in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The 24-runner finale is another race which is going to need some unravelling, but Angels Dawn has already won at the Festival courtesy of her success in a handicap, while Willitgoahead is an emerging force in this sphere and is shortlisted.

With an unbeaten course record, Fairly Famous makes some appeal too for his talented trainer/rider.

Friday’s Cheltenham Placepot perm

1.20

3 East India Dock

7 Lulamba

2.00

6 Hansard

7 Kargese

12 Valgrand

13 Lark In The Mornin

2.40

1 Dinoblue

3.20

8 Intense Approach

11 Jet Blue

20 The Big Westerner

4.00

4 Galopin Des Champs

6 Inothewayurthinkin

4.40

7 Fairly Famous

22 Willitgoahead

24 Angels Dawn

2x4x1x3x2x3 = 144 lines

Please gamble responsibly

Bettors should always follow responsible gambling practices. Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

It’s particularly important not to get carried if you receive a casino bonus or any free bets, which are available in abundance during the Cheltenham Festival, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.