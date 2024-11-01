Breeders’ Cup tips: Porta Fortuna, Awesome Result among betting favourites in 2024

Breeders’ Cup 2024 betting tips

Awesome Result to win Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff - 11/2 bet365

Rebel’s Romance to win Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf - 11/4 Betfred

Porta Fortuna to win FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile - 3/1 bet365

Breeders’ Cup Saturday betting preview

Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup meeting is undoubtedly a date to circle on the horse racing calendar. With Friday’s action in the bag, the final day at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in California provides punters with the chance to see talent from all over the world compete, headlined by the Breeders’ Cup Classic that features massive favourites including City of Troy, Fierceness and Forever Young.

The tightness of the field also means this is an opportunity to back world-class winners at intriguing prices, with horse racing betting sites offering competitive odds on an array of runners that deserve to be considered.

While the Breeders’ Cup Classic will attract most of the stakes on betting apps, Saturday’s other races are worth looking into for those who are keen to spot a good price and a potential win.

Breeders’ Cup betting tip: Awesome Result to repeat history

8.21: Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff

Sometimes it’s just difficult to overlook form and history.

Awesome Result is the daughter of Justify, the Triple Crown winner in 2018. She is unbeaten in seven races, including a win in the Empress Hai, emulating Marche Lorraine’s triumph before she became the first Japanese trained filly to win the Breeders’ Cup Distaff three years ago.

She will be ridden by legendary jockey Yutaka Take, whose handling has shown Awesome Result to be a versatile and ever-improving competitor in the lead up to Del Mar.

It’s a packed field, with many likely to favour Thorpedo Anna after a season packed with Grade I wins. Considerable challenge should also be offered by the experienced Raging Sea, who flaunts a recent win over Idiomatic, last year’s champion.

Awesome Result will need a complete performance–a ‘put it all together’ moment–but deserves serious consideration at odds of 11/2 on betting sites.

Breeders’ Cup prediction 1: Awesome Result to win Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff - 11/2 bet365

Breeders’ Cup betting tip: Rebel’s Romance to deliver

9.01: Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf

You could be forgiven for thinking the best of Rebel’s Romance was behind him. The Irish-bred six-year-old struggled last year but has matured into excellent form and has a good chance of repeating the 2022 victory which saw him claim the title at Keeneland.

The well-travelled runner has won three Grade I meetings in 2024, but will face the considerable challenge of overcoming the much-fancied Emily Upjohn and Jayarebe, the latter of whom is taking part in his maiden mile-and-a-half event.

Such details could make all the difference for those who are keen on Rebel’s Romance, who has already shown he can overcome doubters and offer versatility en route to beating a stacked field.

Breeders’ Cup prediction 2: Rebel’s Romance to win Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf - 11/4 Betfred

Breeders’ Cup betting tips: Porta Fortuna to take advantage

11.45: FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile

The late news that heavy favourite Ramatuelle has been pulled from this meet should see a lot of punters turn to Porta Fortuna. Ramatuelle looked primed to excel after being given an inside draw at Del Mar, but veterinary advice sees the Christopher Head-trained filly sit out of what would have likely been an extremely close race.

That opens the door for Porta Fortuna, the fast-starting winner from Newmarket in July. Now looks like the perfect time for the calm runner to improve on last year’s second-placed finish in the Juvenile Fillies’ Turf.

Before Ramatuelle’s withdrawal she may have been overlooked, but this is a horse who has won her last three races, including a fine-tuning breeze at Leopardstown in September. She is well-experienced on Del Mar-style courses, more so than many European horses, suggesting the stars might just align.

Breeders’ Cup prediction 3: Porta Fortuna to win FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile - 3/1 bet365

