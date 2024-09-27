Cambridgeshire tips: Predictions, Newmarket best bets and odds

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The autumn section of the 2024 British racing calendar gets underway this weekend at Newmarket Racecourse, home of the Cambridgeshire Meeting, which runs until Saturday, 28 September.

This festival brings Oktoberfest celebrations to Cambridgeshire, along with racing highlights across a three-day stretch, culminating in ‘Juddmonte Day’ on Saturday.

Some of the feature races include the famous bet365 Cambridgeshire Heritage Handicap, which is the first leg of the historic Autumn Double, as well as the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Joel Stakes and the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes.

There promises to be plenty of drama across all three races. Betting sites make This Songisforyou, Lead Artist and Babouche the early favourites for our three featured races, but it may well be worth punters opposing that trio.

Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Joel Stakes betting tip

(3.35pm Friday)

Task Force has had a difficult time since winning the Ripon Champion Two Years Old Trophy Stakes last season, with an enforced break for surgery meaning that the three-year-old only came back in May.

His best finish so far this season is third place at Goodwood in August, though fourth in his most recent race in York still suggests that form is returning for Ralph Beckett’s horse.

The Juddmonte colt is 5/1 on horse racing betting sites for Friday’s feature race and that could represent decent value given the three-year-old – and jockey Ryan Moore – possesses enough talent to turn the tables on 11/4 favourite Lead Artist.

Cambridgeshire Meeting prediction 1: Task Force to win the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Joel Stakes – 5/1 bet365

Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes betting tip

(2.25pm Saturday)

Babouche has three wins from three starts this year, with the two-year-old winning a maiden race in Cork before following it up with two impressive performances in Curragh.

The Juddmonte horse, trained by Ger Lyons, is the favourite on betting apps to win the Cheveley Park Stakes, and though Lake Victoria is clearly well fancied too at odds pf 2/1, the form of the filly makes it difficult to bet against her here.

Cambridgeshire Meeting prediction 2: Babouche to win the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes – 13/8 Betfred

Bet365 Cambridgeshire Heritage Handicap betting tip

(3.40pm Saturday)

Whether you are looking at old or new betting sites for Saturday’s feature race, Balmacara is far from a favourite, though he often performs well on soft ground and there’s set to be some rain overnight on THursday which could change the current going of good to soft.

He came second last time out at Sandown in August, and has two first-placed finishes – at Doncaster – to add to third and second at Epsom and Sandown (again) respectively.

His last result and a run on wet ground at Doncaster highlight his ability on this surface, with a drop in furlong from his last run last also another plus.

Cambridgeshire Meeting prediction 3: Balmacara to win the Cambridgeshire – 14/1 each-way BetMGM

