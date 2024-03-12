Cheltenham Festival: Expert predicts four horses to win on Day 1

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Cheltenham Festival starts on Tuesday with Champion Day, to kick start the four-day event.

There will be 28 races to enjoy, with the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, the Arkle Challenge Trophy and the Champion Hurdle all taking place on the first day of the festival, with the entire thing culminating on Friday with the 100-year anniversary of the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Legendary Irish trainer Willie Mullins will be looking to make it six years in a row as the trainer with the most wins at the Festival, while his jockey Paul Townend has been the outstanding rider in three of the past four years.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 Cheltenham Festival and get the latest odds and tips for day one here.

When is the 2024 Cheltenham Festival?

The Cheltenham Festival starts on Tuesday 12 March and finishes on Friday 15 March. The races themselves start at 1.30pm each day and the last one starts at 5.30pm.

Cheltenham Festival Day 1 Tips:

1.30 G1 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle - Slade Steel (Jockey: Rachael Blackmore): “Slade Steel runs in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle instead of in the Gallagher. Before I rode him in the Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle over two miles at the Dublin Racing Festival, I would have said that he would have been better in the longer race,” Rachael Blackmore says in her Betfair preview.

“But he was sharp at Leopardstown, I don’t think that the two-mile trip will be an issue for him. Obviously this is a very good race, it’s a Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and it’s very competitive, but I think that he is bang there with his chance. He’s a horse we’ve always held in high regard and soft ground won’t be an issue for him. We’re hoping for a big run.”

2.50 Ultima Handicap Chase -Excello (Jockey: Nico de Boinville): “I thought he was a little bit disappointing at Cheltenham last time, but that was over two and a half in an extremely competitive race, so we’re going up in trip, which I am sure will be in his favour, and he handles soft ground very well,” says Nicky Henderson in his Unibet column.

“He was excellent in a schooling session last week and I’m particularly happy with him coming into this.”

3.30 Champion Hurdle - Luccia (Jockey: James Bowen): “She is the most wonderful person to have around the place and her owner has always been keen to run her in the Unibet Champion Hurdle, so here we are! Her form is very good all the way through, anyway, and she receives a 7lbs sex allowance which is a big help.

“We haven’t seen her since December; therefore, she arrives here a fresh mare and I’m hopeful she can run a nice race.”

4.10 G1 Mares’ Hurdle - Theatre Glory (Jockey: James Bowen): “She’s a very smart mare in her own right, and we’re putting cheekpieces on, but she does have to pull something out of the fire to be seriously considered win material.