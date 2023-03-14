Cheltenham Festival selling ‘world’s most expensive’ pint of Guinness

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Racegoers at Cheltenham Festival will be able to drink the “world’s most expensive” pint of Guinness.

Online bookmaker Fitzdares has launched a blend of the Irish stout and sparkling wine that will cost drinkers £20 a pint.

“Club Black Velvet” will mix the thick black beer equally with English fizz, with Fitzdares’ chief executive claiming he had concocted the beverage to celebrate the new post-brexit deal for Northern Ireland, agreed at Windsor in late February.

William Woodhams also hopes that the high-cost libation may stop quaffers complaining about the price of a regular pint of Guinness.

“Every year there is more and more controversy around the cost of Guinness at the Cheltenham Festival and frankly we were bored of it,” Woodhams said to the Daily Star.

“So, to gently rib the complainers and celebrate recent political manoeuvres we have created the world’s most expensive - and finest - pint of the black stuff with a mix of premium English sparkling wine and Guinness brewed in Dublin.

“Isn’t it the perfect way to celebrate free trade between our two great nations and the Windsor protocol? The Irish visitors to Cheltenham can afford it with their strong currency. Yours for £20.”

Guinness, manufactured by industry giants Diageo, was originally brewed in Dublin in 1759 and is one of the world’s most successful alcohol brands.

“Club Black Velvet” will be available in Fitzdares Club at the racecourse and sister venues in the Cotswolds and upmarket London district Belgravia throughout the race meeting.

The Cheltenham Festival runs from Tuesday 14 March to Friday 17 March.