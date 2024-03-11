Cheltenham Festival LIVE: Latest news, odds, tips and more ahead of opening day
The 2024 meeting runs from Tuesday 12th to Friday 15th March and features the centennial anniversary of the Gold Cup race
The biggest meeting in National Hunt racing is back as the 2024 Cheltenham Festival takes place this week. Beginning on Tuesday, the Festival is a celebration of jump racing spread over four days with the best horses, jockeys and trainers going head-to-head to see who will come out on top.
Cheltenham has champion races on each of its four days with the Champion Hurdle on Tuesday, the Queen Mother Champion Chase on Wednesday, the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle of Thursday and this year’s Festival sees Friday host the 100-year anniversary of the Cheltenham Gold Cup.
Last year’s Gold Cup was won by jockey Paul Townend riding atop Galopin des Champs who is heavily backed to repeat his success for a second year in a row. The Willie Mullins trained horse is the current favourite with the bookmakers though faces some stiff competition from the likes of Fastorslow and Shishkin.
Today, we’ll have all the latest news and updates about the Cheltenham Festival and you can find odds and tips right here:
Cheltenham Festival race schedule
Champion Day – Tuesday, March 12
13:30 - Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
14:10 - Arkle Challenge Trophy
14:50 - Handicap Steeple Chase
15:30 - Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy
16:10 - Mares’ Hurdle
16:50 - Juvenile Handicap Hurdle
17:30 - National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup
When is the 2024 Cheltenham Festival?
The Cheltenham Festival begins on Tuesday 12 March and concludes on Friday 15 March.
The first race is scheduled for 1.30pm GMT each day, and the final race of the day is set to begin at 5.30pm. The championship race will be run at 3.30pm.
Cheltenham Festival 2024
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. The action is almost upon with the biggest meeting in jump racing beginning in earnest on Tuesday.
This year’s festival is set to be another stunning affair with plenty of quality contenders to keep the bookies and punters alike on their toes.
The main event is the centennial anniversary of the Cheltenham Gold Cup with the race celebrating it’s 100th edition on Friday afternoon.
Before that though there are plenty of races, news, odds and tips to get into to stick with us throughout the day as we build-up to the start of the Cheltenham Festival.
