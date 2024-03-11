Cheltenham Festival LIVE: Latest news, odds, tips and more ahead of opening day

Rachael Blackmore with Slade Steel ahead of the Cheltenham Festival (David Davies/PA Wire)

The biggest meeting in National Hunt racing is back as the 2024 Cheltenham Festival takes place this week. Beginning on Tuesday, the Festival is a celebration of jump racing spread over four days with the best horses, jockeys and trainers going head-to-head to see who will come out on top.

Cheltenham has champion races on each of its four days with the Champion Hurdle on Tuesday, the Queen Mother Champion Chase on Wednesday, the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle of Thursday and this year’s Festival sees Friday host the 100-year anniversary of the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Last year’s Gold Cup was won by jockey Paul Townend riding atop Galopin des Champs who is heavily backed to repeat his success for a second year in a row. The Willie Mullins trained horse is the current favourite with the bookmakers though faces some stiff competition from the likes of Fastorslow and Shishkin.

