Cheltenham Festival: Hundreds of spectators attend Gold Cup Day

Cheltenham Festival is back for Day 2 after a thrilling opening day to ‘the greatest show on turf’ when star jockey Rachael Blackmore claimed her 15th victory at the racecourse.

The Irish star, on Slade Steel in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, helped spark even more excitement and thrills, which are sure to continue on Style Wednesday.

Day 1 also saw success for Willie Mullins, who is set for a huge week as he approaches a historic century of victories at Cheltenham, while there were also big wins for favourites Lossiemouth and State Man.

And around 70,000 spectators are expected to flock to Prestbury Park again, looking to beat the bookmakers, with today’s schedule including the Novices’ Hurdle to kick things off at 1:30pm, plus the Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase at 3:30pm.

Follow all of our coverage from the 2024 Cheltenham Festival below plus get the latest odds and tips right here: