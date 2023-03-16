Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Organisers will be hoping the rain holds off as the 2023 Cheltenham Festival continues.

It has been a disrupted racing season, with significant cold spells causing problems in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

While a lack of precipitation has caused courses to run quicker than usual, a weekend of welcome rain in advance of the Festival could impact upon the favourites.

Day one was relatively clear and mild but the fans were wet on day two, here’s what we can expect at Cheltenham on day three and whether you need to bring an umbrella.

Here’s what the forecast looks like:

What is the forecast for the third day of the Cheltenham Festival?

Punters can use the forecast and going to adjust their selections on Day 3 accordingly, as of Thursday morning, the going is soft, good to soft in places, with the racing switched over to the New course after two days of racing on the Old course.

There has been 4mm of rain in the last 24 hours, but fans will be pleased to learn there is just a bit of drizzle and a small chance of light showers, which would provide an extra 1-2mm of rainfall.

What is the going at Cheltenham?

Going update on Thursday: Soft, good to soft in places for day three.

Schedule: Thursday, March 16