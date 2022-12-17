Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Frankie Dettori insists he does not want to end up like Cristiano Ronaldo after announcing his decision to retire from the saddle at the end of 2023.

After a legendary career, the Italian, 52, is keen to go out on top after riding more than 3,300 British winners since first riding in 1987.

With 21 British Classic successes and three champion jockey titles, Dettori has been motivated to go out on his own terms after observing the way Cristiano Ronaldo has ended up on the bench at both Manchester United and Portugal.

“It was towards the end of the season,” Dettori told ITV Racing when revealing when he first considered retirement. “Not to make comparisons, but look at Cristiano Ronaldo, he was playing one minute and on the bench the next. I don’t want to end up like that.

“Where I’m struggling to get rides in the big races, at the moment, I still have good horses to ride, and I want to finish it like that.

“Next year, 2023, will be my final professional year as a jockey. It is something I have been thinking about for a while and what an appropriate day to tell the racing world that it is going to be my finale next year.

“My heart wants to carry on riding, but I have to use my brain, I just turned 52, next year I will be 53, I want to stop at the top, be competitive enough to do myself, my owners justice. I’m still in that bracket of being good. Like I said, it’s difficult, but it’s the right time.

“I spoke to Dad at length, my Dad stopped at 51, very supportive, I had to speak to my wife and my children, they were delighted really, they’ve not seen me for 35 years.

“But, yes, I had to come to terms with it, I’ve been thinking about it for a few weeks. I decided with the firepower I have next year with the horses I can ride, I can finish my career on a big note. Fingers crossed I stay in one piece and we’ll give it a good go next year.”