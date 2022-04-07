Grand National 2022: Full list of runners and odds

The 2022 Grand National is set to take place this weekend as Aintree welcomes back one of the most famous races of the year.

It will be the 174th edition of the iconic race as a stacked field of horses and jockeys look to make history for themselves, the trainer and owner.

Of the horses scheduled to run, there will be a maximum field of 40 and an additional four reserves in case of any drop-outs.

The world’s greatest steeplechase is nearly upon us as horse racing fans prepare to descend on Aintree once more.

Here is a full list of the runners and odds.

Who are the runners and what are the odds?