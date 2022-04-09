Grand National 2022: How to watch Aintree race online and on TV

It’s that time of year again when horse racing fans and non-horse racing fans gather round their TV screens to watch the annual Grand National.

This year’s edition will be the 147th time the race has taken place as crowds return to Aintree in their droves for the first time since 2019.

It promises to be a thrilling spectacle as more than three dozen horses seek to win the most famous race in Britain.

But who will come out on top as the punters take to the races to try and predict the winning stallion?

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the race.

What time does it start?

The Grand National is scheduled to get underway at 5.15pm on Saturday 9 April.

How can I watch it?

Coverage of the race gets underway on ITV1 from 1pm. Once the Grand National is finished they will continue to broadcast the other races at Aintree until 6.15pm.

Who are the runners and what are the odds?