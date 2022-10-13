Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Rugby pays for reluctance to address football dominance, suggests finance expert

Wasps said earlier this week that they were likely to enter administration.

Jamie Gardner
Thursday 13 October 2022 14:59
Rugby union’s reluctance to tackle football’s commercial dominance has contributed to the crisis at Wasps, a finance expert has said (David Davies/PA)
Rugby union’s reluctance to tackle football’s commercial dominance has contributed to the crisis at Wasps, a finance expert has said (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)

Rugby union’s reluctance to address football’s commercial dominance has contributed to the crises which have engulfed Premiership clubs Wasps and Worcester, according to a sports finance expert.

Both teams have been suspended from the Gallagher Premiership, with Wasps having earlier withdrawn from this weekend’s match against Exeter and announcing it was “likely” they would enter administration.

Kieran Maguire, a lecturer from the University of Liverpool Management School, believes the sport has been slow to act to address the issues it faces.

I think there will always be a rugby, but in terms of the level of expenditure I’m not convinced that it can go on as it has done historically.

Kieran Maguire

“Rugby is still a relatively new professional sport and in many aspects it’s being run in an amateur way in terms of cash flow and cost control and governance, all the dull words that get accountants excited,” he told the PA news agency.

Recommended

“I know rugby fans would be upset about rugby being called a minority sport, but football is too successful. It takes too many of the column inches and too much of the broadcasters’ focus, because it delivers in terms of eyeballs.

“That’s a challenge – how does rugby increase its income streams and control costs? I think there’s a reluctance to address that.

“So trying to find a solution is genuinely challenging. I think there will always be a rugby, but in terms of the level of expenditure I’m not convinced that it can go on as it has done historically.”

Worcester have been suspended from Premiership action for the rest of this season, with relegation to follow, after the club’s partial liquidation.

Wasps Holdings Limited recently confirmed a second notice of intention to appoint administrators had been filed, revealing talks were at “a relatively advanced stage” with possible investors, in the face of a winding-up order from HM Revenue and Customs for £2million in unpaid tax.

Mike Ashley, the former owner of Newcastle United Football Club, is understood to be one of those interested parties.

Wasps also face having to repay a £35million bond which had helped finance the club’s relocation to Coventry during 2014.

Maguire said Premiership clubs had treated the Rugby Football Union “like the bank of Mum and Dad” in the past, but were finding that income squeezed as the governing body’s profits from flagship events like the Six Nations had plummeted amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recommended

“There’s an element of wishful thinking when the clubs project their future financial position,” he added.

“And then that doesn’t materialise and leaves a gap. It doesn’t seem to have a sustainable outlook in respect to many clubs because the ambition is to win things and to be successful, and that costs money.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in