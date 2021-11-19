New Zealand will look to get back to winning ways when they face France in Paris tonight.

The All Blacks were humbled by Ireland in Dublin last weekend as the hosts secured a memorable victory, while France defeated Argentina.

It’s been 21 years since France last beat New Zealand on home soil and Les Blues have lost their last 14 matches against tonight’s opponents - including the 2011 World Cup final.

The All Blacks will be without star fly-half Beauden Barrett due to concussion protocols while Romain Ntamack returns to number 10 for the French in place of Matthieu Jalibert.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match this evening.

When is France vs New Zealand?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Saturday 20 November.

How can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, start a free 30-day trial here.

You can watch a live stream through the Prime Video app on most mobile devices.

What is the team news?

Richie Mo’unga will start at fly-half for New Zealand after Beauden Barrett failed to recover from a head knock in time to face France, in one of seven changes from last weekend’s defeat to Ireland. Aaron Smith, Dane Coles and Sam Cane return to the side, while Quinn Tupaea and George Bridge are also handed starts.

France, meanwhile, have move their star fly-half Romain Ntamack back to number 10, who resumes his half-back partnership with Antoine Dupont, while Matthieu Jalibert drops to the bench. Jonathan Danty comes in at inside centre, and Francois Cros and Paul Willemse start in the pack.

Confirmed teams

France: 15. Melvyn Jaminet, 14. Damian Penaud, 13. Gael Fickou, 12. Jonathan Danty, 11. Gabin Villiere, 10. Romain Ntamack, 9. Antoine Dupont; 8. Gregory Alldritt, . Anthony Jelonch, 6. Francois Cros, 5. Paul Willemse, 4. Cameron Woki, 3. Uini Atonio, 2. Peato Mauvaka, 1. Cyril Baille

Replacements: 16. Gaetan Barlot, 17. Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18. Demba Bamba, 19. Romain Taofifenua, 20. Thibaud Flament, 21. Dylan Cretin, 22. Maxime Lucu, 23. Matthieu Jalibert.

New Zealand:15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Will Jordan, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. Quinn Tupaea, 11. George Bridge, 10. Richie Mo’unga, 9. Aaron Smith; 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Sam Cane, 6. Akira Ioane, 5. Samuel Whitelock, 4. Brodie Retallick, 3. Nepo Laulala, 2. Dane Coles, 1. Joe Moody

Replacements: 16. Samisoni Taukeiaho, 17. George Bower, 18. Ofa Tuungafasi, 19. Tupou Vaai, 20. Shannon Frizell, 21. Brad Weber, 22. Damian McKenzie, 23. David Havili

Prediction

It always feel as if you are being a bit too bold when going against the All Blacks, but it really feels as if France have a good opportunity here. They will have to look after the ball and build possession, but they certainly have the attacking quality to shock New Zealand. France by seven