The Super League returns on Thursday when Wigan Warriors take on Leigh Leopards at the Brick Community Stadium looking to continue their recent dominance of the competition.

Wigan went five years without a title before clinching the top prize in 2023. They went on to achieve back-to-back titles in a remarkable season for the Cherry and Whites, and betting sites have priced them up as favourites for more glory in 2025.

Hull Kingston Rovers were beaten by Wigan 9-2 in the Grand Final in October, and they will be looking to go one better this year, while Warrington Wolves, who finished just four points behind Wigan, will hope that experience will help them this time around.

There have been plenty of comings and goings ahead of the 30th Super League season so it will be interesting to see who has the biggest impact this time around.

2025 Super League season predictions

Head coach Matt Peet led Wigan to a clean sweep of all four major trophies in 2024 as they claimed the World Club Challenge, the Challenge Cup, the League Leaders’ Shield and the Grand Final.

Repeating that feat is going to be tough but rugby betting sites have them as favourites to retain the League Leaders’ Shield at 11/8.

St Helens, who finished sixth last season are second favourites at 4/1 and you can get 9/2 on Warrington Wolves and 11/2 on last season’s Grand Final runners-up Hull Kingston Rovers.

The installation of 2023 champions St Helens as second favourites has surprised many, but last season could have looked very different if they’d not struggled so much with injuries, especially in their forward pack.

Bookmakers clearly believe a fully fit squad, plus the additions of Tristan Sailor (Brisbane Broncos) and wing duo Kyle Feldt (North Queensland Cowboys) and Lewis Murphy (Sydney Roosters) will mean Saints can push Wigan all the way.

2025 Super League prediction 1: Wigan to finish top of the league - 11/8 Betfred

2025 Super League Grand Final winner prediction

It’s hard to see beyond Wigan again for the Grand Final. As St Helens found, the key to success is keeping everyone fit, but with Jai Field and Bevan French in their side, it will be hard for anyone to get the better of them.

The Warriors have won the Grand Final seven times and have been beaten in six other finals since 2000. Another win would put them just one behind St Helens who currently lead the all-time standings with nine titles.

2025 Super League prediction 2: Wigan to win the Grand Final - 7/5 Unibet

2025 Super League Man of Steel prediction

Hull KR and England half-back Mikey Lewis was named the 2024 Man of Steel after an excellent season, culminating in the Robins reaching their first Super League Grand Final.

He benefitted largely from injury to Wigan star Bevan French who won the award the previous year and is the bookmaker’s favourite to win it again in 2025, at 7/1.

The Australian was named man of the match in the 2024 World Club Challenge win over Penrith Panthers. He scored a try in the 2024 Challenge Cup final and was awarded the Lance Todd Trophy as man of the match.

He also picked up the Rob Burrow Man of the Match Award in the Grand Final after scoring the only try of the game. If French can stay fit this season, then we expect him to be crowned Man Of Steel for a second time in October.

2025 Super League prediction 3: Bevan French to be named Man of Steel - 7/1 Betfred

2025 Super League top try scorer predictions

It’s no surprise that betting apps are backing a Wigan player to be the leading try scorer as well, with last year’s winner Liam Marshall 7/1 to top the charts again.

He averaged just over a try a game last season and finished with 27 to his name, ahead of Warrington Wolves winger Matty Ashton who scored 21.

With Warrington looking stronger this season, we’re backing the 26-year-old to finish as leading try scorer at the end of the season. You can get 8/1 on Ashton or 16/1 on Mikey Lewis, who finished third last season with 19 tries.

2025 Super League prediction 4: Matty Ashton to be top try scorer - 8/1 Betfred

