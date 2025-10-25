Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England and Australia will finally renew their rivalry at Wembley Stadium this afternoon with a first Ashes Test in rugby league for 22 years.

Not since 2003, when Australia downed Great Britain 3-0, has the rugby league Ashes been contested but now England have picked up the GB mantle and a three-Test series will finally take place between the old rivals at Wembley, Everton’s brand-new Hill Dickinson Stadium and Headingley.

The Kangaroos, now coached by Kevin Walters who replaces rugby league icon Mal Meninga after almost a decade in charge, are the sport’s dominant force – losing just one international match since 2019 – and will be heavily fancied to rack up another 3-0 clean sweep but England boss Shaun Wane has promised a “smash-up” between two foes.

England haven’t faced Australia at all since 2017, when the Kangaroos won a tense World Cup final 6-0 in Brisbane, and they also claimed the last 13 Ashes series before the two-decade hiatus but impressive ticket sales mean there will be a raucous home crowd at Wembley as the hosts try to spring an almighty upset.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is England v Australia

The first Ashes Test will take place at Wembley Stadium, London, and kick off at 2:30pm BST on Saturday 25 October.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the match will be shown live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, with coverage getting underway at 2pm. Coverage will be presented by the imperious Mark Chapman.

What is the team news?

Wane named England's 19-man matchday squad on Thursday – although we will have to wait for their starting 13 and interchanges – and Hull KR scrum half Mikey Lewis was included, suggesting he will start alongside captain George Williams in the half-back roles, with main competitor, Wigan's Harry Smith, left out of the party.

Another Hull KR star, Jez Litten, has also made the matchday squad, putting him in line to make his first England appearance since 2023, although club-mate Joe Burgess, who was in the wider squad for the first time in 10 years, misses out.

AJ Brimson, who switched international allegiance from Australia earlier this year, and Leigh forward Owen Trout are in line for international debuts, while St Helens forward Alex Walmsley could make his first England appearance since 2021.

Reece Walsh has won the battle to be named as Australia’s starting full-back after a stellar display for Brisbane Broncos in the NRL Grand Final against Melbourne Storm earlier this month.

Walsh, who will replace Dylan Edwards, is one of three starting debutants along with Gehamat Shibasaki, who scored two tries for the Broncos in the final, and Sydney Roosters winger Mark Nawaqanitawase – the former rugby union star who is expected to return to the 15-man code ahead of a home World Cup in 2027. Keaon Koloamatangi will start on the bench.

Confirmed line-ups

England squad: John Bateman, AJ Brimson, Daryl Clark, Herbie Farnworth, Ethan Havard, Tom Johnstone, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten, Mike McMeeken, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kai Pearce-Paul, Owen Trout, Alex Walmsley, Jake Wardle, Jack Welsby, George Williams, Dom Young

Australia team: 1. Reece Walsh, 2. Mark Nawaqanitawase, 3. Kotoni Staggs, 4. Gehamat Shibasaki, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. Patrick Carrigan, 9. Harry Grant, 10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, 11. Angus Crichton, 12. Hudson Young, 13. Isaah Yeo (captain)

Interchanges: 14. Tom Dearden, 15. Lindsay Collins, 16. Reuben Cotter, 17. Keaon Koloamatangi