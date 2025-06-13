The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Premiership final betting tips: Two predictions for Bath vs Leicester
Follow our rugby betting tips as Bath take on Leicester Tigers in the Premiership final
Premiership final betting tips:
- Bath to win by 11-15 points - 11/2 BoyleSports
- Leicester HT Bath FT - 5/1 Bet365
Bath take on Leicester Tigers in the Premiership final at Twickenham on Saturday looking to win the title for the first time since the 1995/96 season.
Since the way the league winner was determined changed in 2002/03 when the Premiership final was introduced, Bath have been involved three times, losing to Wasps, Saracens and most recently Northampton, 12 months ago.
Leicester have won the title nine times since their opponents last lifted the trophy, the final time was three years ago when they beat Saracens 15-12.
The two sides finished first and second in the Premiership table with Bath finishing 11 points clear of Saturday’s opponents. They came from behind at half-time to secure a 34-20 victory over Bristol Bears in the semi-finals while Leicester beat Sale Sharks 21-16.
On the back of that, betting sites are siding with Bath to get the job done with 4/11 the best odds available on the favourites.
Bath to complete the hat-trick over Leicester
Rugby betting sites are backing the the final to go with the form book but you can get 3/1 on Leicester to win and 28/1 on a draw.
The two sides met in the Premiership just over three weeks ago and Bath ran out 43-15 winners thanks to seven tries by seven different scorers and four conversions from Finn Russell.
The Scotland fly-half is in form having scored 14 points in the semi-final win with four conversions and two penalties.
He also scored when the two sides met in the reverse league fixture back in September, helping his side to a 20-15 victory despite trailing 10-5 at the break.
Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN
Servers in 105 Countries
Superior Speeds
Works on all your devices
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN
Servers in 105 Countries
Superior Speeds
Works on all your devices
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
The 32-year-old has scored 243 points this season, including four tries, 92 conversions and 13 penalties and he’s bound to be on the scoresheet this weekend.
With Russell in fine form, Bath should prove too strong for Leicester and should win with a comfortable points cushion to spare.
Premiership Final prediction 1: Bath to win by 11-15 points - 11/2 BoyleSports
Tigers to get off to a flying start
Against both Leicester at Welford Road and Bristol Bears last weekend Bath were forced to come from behind at the break to win and betting apps are offering 5/1 on this happening again at Twickenham.
Leicester head coach Michael Cheika will know his side must start well if they are to secure their record 12th title and although we know they are going to struggle against the quality of Bath we are confident they can cause their opponents real problems early on.
With that in mind, there’s good value in the half-time/full-time market so we’re backing that recent trend to continue.
Premiership Final prediction 2: - Leicester HT Bath FT - 5/1 Bet365
Please gamble responsibly
If you’re having a bet on the Premiership final, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.
Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your gambling, whether you’re using online bookmakers, casino sites, slot sites or any other gambling platform.
Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.
Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.
It’s easy to get sucked in by free bet offers or casino bonuses, but they can become addictive so be mindful when opting in to a promotion.
If you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
We aim to offer every online gambler and reader of The Independent a safe and fair platform through unbiased reviews and offers from the UK’s best online gambling companies.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.