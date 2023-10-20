✕ Close New Zealand "massively respectful of Argentina" ahead of World Cup semi-final

New Zealand are through to their fifth Rugby World Cup final after thrashing Argentina in Paris, as the All Blacks now wait to see if they will be joined by England or South Africa.

The three-time World Cup champions produced a clinical performance at the Stade de France and recorded the tournament’s biggest semi-final victory since 1987 with a 44-6 destruction of the South American side.

The All Blacks briefly threatened their own record, set by a 49-6 win against Wales at the first ever Rugby World Cup 36 years ago, as winger Will Jordan scored a hat-trick of tries.

Jordan is now the tournament’s leading try scorer with eight, while Shannon Frizell went over twice with Jordie Barrett and Aaron Smith adding two more tries as the All Blacks crossed the line seven times without reply.

England and South Africa face off on Saturday night with the winner taking on New Zealand in Paris next week. The second semi-final of the weekend is also a rematch of the 2019 final, won by the Springboks.

Follow along for all the reaction from Paris plus get the latest odds and tips for this match right here: