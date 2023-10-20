New Zealand vs Argentina LIVE: Rugby World Cup 2023 result and final score as All Blacks threaten record win
Argentina 6-44 New Zealand: The All Blacks produced a statement performance ahead of a meeting against either England or South Africa in next week’s final
New Zealand are through to their fifth Rugby World Cup final after thrashing Argentina in Paris, as the All Blacks now wait to see if they will be joined by England or South Africa.
The three-time World Cup champions produced a clinical performance at the Stade de France and recorded the tournament’s biggest semi-final victory since 1987 with a 44-6 destruction of the South American side.
The All Blacks briefly threatened their own record, set by a 49-6 win against Wales at the first ever Rugby World Cup 36 years ago, as winger Will Jordan scored a hat-trick of tries.
Jordan is now the tournament’s leading try scorer with eight, while Shannon Frizell went over twice with Jordie Barrett and Aaron Smith adding two more tries as the All Blacks crossed the line seven times without reply.
England and South Africa face off on Saturday night with the winner taking on New Zealand in Paris next week. The second semi-final of the weekend is also a rematch of the 2019 final, won by the Springboks.
All Blacks destruction of Argentina delivers Rugby World Cup semi-final flop
What a difference a week makes. Last weekend, the Stade de France was treated to the two greatest Rugby World Cup quarter-finals of all time, perhaps the best pair of sporting events ever witnessed at a single stadium in the space of 24 hours.
Five days on, New Zealand comfortably dispatched an out-gunned and overmatched Argentina side 44-6 to begin semi-final weekend with a contest that not only won’t go down in the folklore of the French national stadium but may well be forgotten by the majority of spectators here before they get home.
Not every match can be a classic and make no mistake, the All Blacks won’t mind one bit that their passage to a record fifth men’s Rugby World Cup final was so serene. They were simply superb and came perilously close to breaking their own record margin of victory in a World Cup semi-final (a 49-6 hammering of Wales in 1987) but had to settle for just the 38-point triumph in a seven-try demolition. Their ruthlessly efficient performance suggests the crisis of the summer of 2022 is well and truly behind them and a mouth-watering battle with South Africa to become the first four-time winners of this competition next Saturday seems almost inevitable.
Argentina 6-44 New Zealand: The All Blacks cruised into a record fifth Rugby World Cup final but the game won’t live long in the memory
Argentina’s World Cup hopes crushed beneath frightening display of New Zealand’s strength
Rugby beauty comes in many forms – as New Zealand showed against Argentina. Perhaps it is Will Jordan that takes your fancy, his 31 tries in 30 Tests rugby’s equivalent of the golden ratio. Perhaps you are entranced by Mark Tele’a, sinewy and sinuous, gliding in and out of contact like an electric eel. Or could it be Richie Mo’unga and his teasing grin, most often flashed at a grasping Argentine after a coquettish click of the heels on a night where the fly half seemed to step into space at will.
But it was the All Blacks’ muscle-men and their rugged charm that laid the foundations for the decorative touches elsewhere. And to think New Zealand had entered this tournament with questions about their ability to assert themselves up front; this was a frightening display of forward strength, leaving Argentina’s Rugby World Cup dreams buried beneath the black mass.
The Pumas had arrived in Paris with the most lineout drive metres per match of any team at the tournament – the tight tussles are meant to be their strength. In Marcos Kremer and Juan Martin Gonzalez, they had two long-limbed flankers, ready to aid their second rowers in getting up in the air.
Argentina 6-44 New Zealand: The All Blacks were at their physical best in a one-sided semi-final and a tilt at a record fourth World Cup crown awaits
Will Jordan makes Rugby World Cup history with semi-final hat-trick
New Zealand winger Will Jordan made Rugby World Cup history with a hat-trick of tries against Argentina in the semi-finals.
It moved the electric back to eight tries overall for the tournament, putting him level with legends of the sport in Jonah Lomu, Bryan Habana and Julian Savea.
Jordan will break the record for the most tries scored in a single tournament should he cross over in next Saturday’s final, which will be against either England or South Africa.
The New Zealand winger made it eight tries at a single Rugby World Cup to take a share of the all-time record
FT Argentina 6-44 New Zealand
Here’s Will Jordan putting the finishing touch on his World Cup semi-final hat-trick. It’s been a special night for the New Zealander:
Jordie Barrett on reaching the Rugby World Cup final: “It’s so sweet.
“Its new territory for this group. We slipped at a semi-final hurdle four years ago. So proud of this group, and it’s not done yet. We are going to have another tough game regardless of who you play.
“The conditions were actually helpful. They forced us to test our skill set.
“There’s some World Cup winners in this group and World Cup finalists. We will call on their experience as much as we can.”
When the seedings were done for this World Cup there were worries that some teams had too easy a run to the semi-finals. Namely, England and Argentina.
After last week’s exhilarating quarter-final against Ireland, New Zealand were a few classes above Argentina tonight which, in a way, let down the semi-final.
It feels as though the opponents should have been switched around with the Pumas taking on the All Blacks in the last eight before they faced the Irish here.
That wasn’t the case and England should put up more of a contest against South Africa tomorrow.
Full-time! Argentina 6-44 New Zealand
80+3 mins: That’s the game! The whistle goes to end this semi-final clash with New Zealand triumphant and dominant. A wonderful performance from Ian Foster’s men sees them head into the showpiece match for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
Who will join them there? England or South Africa?
78 mins: There just hasn’t been any breathing space for Argentina. There’s been no let up and no room for error. Unfortunately, Argentina haven’t been at their best and this has turned into a formality for the All Blacks who are heading to a sixth World Cup final.
75 mins: Scott Barrett is back on the pitch for the All Blacks who are closing in on the record for highest ever victory margin in a semi-final.
They’ll need to get themselves another try and convert it to do so but there’s not much time left for them.
