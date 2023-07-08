Argentina vs New Zealand LIVE: Rugby Championship score and latest updates today
The two sides meet on the opening weekend of a shortened Rugby Championship
Argentina kick off their Rugby Championship campaign against New Zealand as the two sides meet in Mendoza.
The Pumas secured an historic first away victory against the All Blacks last year, and will take plenty of confidence into their Rugby Championship opener.
With the World Cup in France fast approaching, both sides have made a number of intriguing selections as Michael Cheika and Ian Foster seek to narrow down a wider squad into a 33-man group to travel to the tournament in the autumn.
Foster will leave his role as head coach of New Zealand after the World Cup, with Scott Robertson stepping up to take over the national side after a period of sustained success with the Crusaders.
Damian McKenzie, one of the stars of Super Rugby Pacific with the Chiefs, has earned the first opportunity at fly-half for the All Blacks, while Argentina have opted for the talented Lucio Cinti at inside centre as part of an exciting backline.
Follow all the live updates from the Rugby Championship below:
Argentina 0-0 New Zealand, 1 minute
Charged down! Have Argentina scored straight away? The TMO will have a look...
KICK OFF!
Santiago Carreras gets us underway in Mendoza.
Argentina vs New Zealand
A typically passionate rendition of the Argentine national anthem, tears in the eyes of the ever emotional Tomas Lavanini, and plenty of energy right down the line as his teammates psych themselves up for battle. The crowd are up for this, too, but fall silent for the Haka, led by Aaron Smith, New Zealand’s scrum-half rising tall as his teammates kneel around him.
Right, we’re ready to go.
Argentina vs New Zealand: Match Officials
An all-Australian officiating team today.
Referee: Angus Gardner ARs: Nic Berry & Jordan Way TMO: Brett Cronan
Argentina vs New Zealand
It looks a lovely day for some rugby in Mendoza, bright blue skies to greet the players. It’s got an old school feel, the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, a running track around the outside and a cramped corridor out to the playing surface. The walk from the dressing rooms includes crossing a sports hall.
Argentina vs New Zealand: Lucio Sordoni returns
Traditionally, Argentina’s strength was always scrummaging, the Pumas sides of yesteryear building around set-piece power. Not so this group - if anything, you could term prop depth as a bit of a weakness in Michael Cheika’s squad.
It’s good, then, to see Lucio Sordoni back to start. It’s been a tough old trot for the tighthead since his last test in 2020, a 14-month lay-off stalling the career of an emerging young front-rower.
But Sordoni is back in form and enjoying the delight of Glasgow, initially joining Franco Smith’s side on a short-term deal but impressing to earn a longer stay in the Scottish city. If he can solidify things at scrum-time, he’ll have a real shot at a World Cup spot at the very least.
Argentina vs New Zealand: Emoni Narawa debuts
The race for a starting All Blacks back three spot at the World Cup looks like it could be incredibly tight, particularly if one of Beauden Barrett or Damian McKenzie ends up occupying the 15 shirt, thus pencilling Will Jordan in as a likely wing starter. The coming force is Mark Telea, the slippery-as-an-eel Blues man, but Emoni Narawa also had a standout Super Rugby Pacific season and gets his first opportunity today. He should enjoy having McKenzie out there with him, the pair combining superbly throughout this year for the Chiefs, but will be tested defensively by Mateo Carreras, quick-as-a-hiccup and in flying form at Kingston Park as a member of Newcastle Falcons’ growing contingent of Argentines.
Argentina vs New Zealand: All Blacks XV beats Japan
A bit of news from earlier today, with an All Blacks XV kicking off a short tour with a win over a Japan XV. It was scratchy early on from New Zealand’s second string but solid after the interval to pull away and record a 38-6 victory - they face the Brave Blossoms proper in Kumamoto next weekend.
Argentina vs New Zealand: Back five battle key
Argentina may be without Marcos Kremer, but it’s still a fearsome five at the back of their pack. The hallmark of both of their big wins last year was how that unit was able to impose itself physically, Pablo Matera and Juan Martin Gonzalez particularly impressive as the All Blacks were knocked offf in Christchurch.
They will spy a chance here to do something similar to a New Zealand pack lacking Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock’s gnarl and snarl. Sam Cane has re-found form this year, which is timely given the respect he commands as a leader in this All Blacks side, but it still feels like he needs a big performance or two over the next few weeks to cement himself in the side for the World Cup given how Dalton Papali’i came on last year.
“When you think about collisions, loose forwards are involved in a lot of those on both sides of the ball,” Cane said on Friday.
“Not just the loosies, they’ve got a big, physical forward pack. They pride themselves on set-piece dominance and they’re big bodies, they know how to carry hard and tackle hard.
“It’s a challenge we’re looking forward to as a forward pack. It’s no secret that rugby games are often won up front up so it’s gonna be good.”
Argentina vs New Zealand: Lucio Cinti gets an opportunity at centre
These have been a difficult couple of months for Lucio Cinti, the Argentina back’s future plunged into uncertainty after London Irish’s demise. Thankfully, Cinti has quickly picked up a new contract, and should have plenty of fun at Saracens next season.
His selection in the centres today is intriguing - he has a little bit of experience in midfield, but much of his senior career post starring on the sevens circuit has come on the wing, where his height and speed are mighty valuable. His installation in the 12 shirt perhaps speaks to Michael Cheika wanting a bit more threat instead of the rock solid pairing of Matias Orlando and Matias Moroni, and Argentina are hardly short of wing alternatives - even with the late loss of Bautista Delguy, Argentina can still afford to go without Santiago Cordero, Juan Cruz Mallia and Juan Imhoff.
