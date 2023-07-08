Argentina host New Zealand in their Rugby Championship opener (Getty Images)

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Argentina kick off their Rugby Championship campaign against New Zealand as the two sides meet in Mendoza.

The Pumas secured an historic first away victory against the All Blacks last year, and will take plenty of confidence into their Rugby Championship opener.

With the World Cup in France fast approaching, both sides have made a number of intriguing selections as Michael Cheika and Ian Foster seek to narrow down a wider squad into a 33-man group to travel to the tournament in the autumn.

Foster will leave his role as head coach of New Zealand after the World Cup, with Scott Robertson stepping up to take over the national side after a period of sustained success with the Crusaders.

Damian McKenzie, one of the stars of Super Rugby Pacific with the Chiefs, has earned the first opportunity at fly-half for the All Blacks, while Argentina have opted for the talented Lucio Cinti at inside centre as part of an exciting backline.

Follow all the live updates from the Rugby Championship below: