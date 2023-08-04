Argentina vs South Africa live stream: How to watch Rugby World Cup warm-up on TV

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After almost beating the Springboks in Johannesburg last weekend, Argentina host South Africa in Buenos Aires looking for a momentum-building victory ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

It will be a significant occasion for Argentine rugby with hooker Agustin Creevy set to become the first Pumas player to win 100 caps when he comes off the bench.

With both head coaches due to name their final World Cup squads early next week, this is a final chance for many of those on the cut line to try and earn a place.

“We’ve been emphasising the importance of giving as many players as possible a fair chance to show what they can do with an eye on finalising our Rugby World Cup squad,” Jacques Nienaber, South Africa’s head coach, said this week. “This is going to be a massive physical battle and there will be a lot of pressure on the players mentally and physically, which is exactly the type of situation we would like to see them in as we enter our World Cup warm-up games.”

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Argentina vs South Africa?

Argentina vs South Africa is due to kick off at 8.10pm BST on Saturday 5 August at the José Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Action, with coverage on the channel from 8pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via the Sky Go app.

Team news

Agustin Creevy will make history as the first Argentine to win 100 international caps when he replaces captain Julian Montoya at hooker. Pedro Rubiolo is brought into the starting side in the place of Lucas Paulos, who was knocked out in South Africa last week, in the only change to the run-on pack. Gonzalo Bertranou is preferred to Lautaro Bazan Velez at scrum-half while Santiago Cordero makes his first appearance of the summer on the wing.

With Juan Cruz Mallia suspended after colliding with Grant Williams in Johannesburg, Martin Bogado is handed a debut, with Emiliano Boffelli also back amongst things in the back three and Guido Petti a handy returnee on the bench.

Fly-half Manie Libbok is the only member of the South Africa side that started last weekend to retain his place, with Jacques Nienaber electing to ring the changes. Damian Willemse takes over from Willie le Roux in the vital playmaking full-back role, while Cobus Reinach starts ahead of Herschel Jantjies at nine with Grant Williams recovering from that unfortunate incident last weekend.

Bongi Mbonambi becomes the 64th Springboks skipper, leading the side from the heart of the front row in a starting forwards unit that features the versatile Deon Fourie, who can also play hooker, on the openside. Replacement loosehead Gerhard Steenekamp is set to win a first cap.

Line-ups

Argentina XV: Thomas Gallo, Julian Montoya (capt.), Francisco Gomez Kodela; Pedro Rubiolo, Tomas Lavanini; Pablo Matera, Santiago Grondona, Juan Martin Gonzalez; Gonzalo Bertranou, Santiago Carreras; Santiago Cordero, Santiago Chocobares, Lucio Cinti, Emiliano Boffelli; Martin Bogado.

Replacements: Agustin Creevy, Joel Sclavi, Eduardo Bello, Guido Petti, Facundo Isa; Lautaro Bazan Velez, Tomas Albornoz, Matias Moroni.

South Africa XV: Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi (capt.), Thomas du Toit; Jean Kleyn, Marvin Orie; Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese; Cobus Reinach, Manie Libbok; Makazole Mapimpi, Andre Esterhuizen, Lukhano Am, Canan Moodie; Damian Willemse.

Replacements: Joseph Dweba, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Jean-Luc du Preez, Evan Roos; Herschel Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse.

Odds

Argentina win 9/5

Draw 28/1

South Africa win 8/13

Prediction

Argentina squeeze past South Africa in a reversal of last week’s scoreline. Argentina 22-21 South Africa