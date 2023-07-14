Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Australia and Argentina will be desperate to put chastening losses behind them on Saturday when they do battle in Sydney in round two of the Rugby Championship.

The opening weekend could hardly have gone worse for both sides as the All Blacks demolished the Pumas 41-12 in Argentina and while Wallabies coach Eddie Jones had talked big pre-match about making history in South Africa, the Springboks obliterated them 43-12 on home turf. With only one more round of games following this weekend’s action, both teams’ chances of lifting the trophy is already slim but a loss would extinguish that hope completely.

Jones was hoping to make a statement in his first game back as Australia boss but instead, the scale of the challenge in front of him with the World Cup looming became stark. His countryman Michael Cheika, with whom he has a complicated history, faces similar questions in his role as Pumas head coach.

History favours the Wallabies in this fixture – since 1991, only four of the 30 fixtures contested have been won by Argentina and only one of those victories came in Australia (in 2018). However, the Pumas did win the most recent game between the sides handsomely – 48-17 in last year's Rugby Championship – and also recorded a pair of draws in Australia back in 2020.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match at the CommBank Stadium in Sydney:

When is Australia vs Argentina?

Australia vs Argentina is due to kick-off at 10:45am BST on Saturday 15 July at the CommBank Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Rugby Championship game live on Sky Sports Action, with coverage from 10:45am BST. Subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app.

Team News

Perhaps unsurprisingly, both teams have rung the changes following last week’s debacles. Jones has opted for five alterations to his starting line-up that lost heavily to the Springboks.

Winger Mark Nawaqanitawase, centre Samu Kerevi, flankers Jed Holloway and Fraser McReight and lock Richie Arnold all come into the starting XV. Co-captain Michael Hooper is injured, meaning McReight gets his chance in the No 7 jersey. Another flanker, Josh Kemeny, could make his international debut from the bench and Jones has resisted the temptation to start young star Carter Gordon, insisting the rookie fly-half needs more experience from the bench first.

Cheika has also wielded the axe, bringing in four new faces after their All Blacks mauling. Ex-sevens star Rodrigo Isgro makes his debut on the wing, while centre Jeronimo de la Fuente is given the run of the No 12 jersey. Prop Francisco Gomez Kodela and flanker Santiago Grondona are the other alterations as Juan Martin Gonzalez switches to No 8 despite a sub-par perormances last weekend.

Confirmed lineups

Australia XV: Tom Wright; Mark Nawaqanitawase, Len Ikitau, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete; Quade Cooper, Nic White; James Slipper (c), David Porecki, Allan Alaalatoa, Richie Arnold, Will Skelton, Jed Holloway, Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini

Replacements: Jordan Uelese, Angus Bell, Pone Fa’amausili, Matt Philip, Rob Leota, Josh Kemeny, Tate McDermott, Carter Gordon

Argentina XV: Emiliano Boffelli; Rodrigo Isgro, Lucio Cinti, Jeronimo De La Fuente, Mateo Carreras; Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Thomas Gallo, Julian Montoya (c), Francisco Gomez Kodela, Matias Alemanno, Tomas Lavanini, Pablo Matera, Santiago Grondona, Juan Martin Gonzalez

Replacements: Agustin Creevy, Hahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Eduardo Bello, Lucas Paulos, Rodrigo Bruni, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Nicolas Sanchez, Matias Moroni

Odds

Australia win 1/4

Draw 22/1

Argentina win 3/1

Rugby Championship fixtures 2023