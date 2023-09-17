Australia v Fiji LIVE: Score and latest updates from crunch Rugby World Cup clash
The Wallabies meet Fiji in a decisive clash in Pool C
Australia take on Fiji in one of the most highly-anticipated group-stage clashes of the entire Rugby World Cup this afternoon, where the result could be decisive in deciding who emerges from Pool C.
Eddie Jones’s side ended their five-game losing streak in convincing fashion as they beat Georgia 35-15 on the opening weekend of the tournament. Jones is in his second stint managing the Wallabies and will be keen to build on that opening-weekend momentum against the Pacific Islanders, who they are unbeaten against since 1954.
Fiji, however, will provide a mighty test as they look to bounce back from their heartbreaking 32-26 defeat to Wales in Bordeaux last weekend – a game they probably should have won – with their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals resting on securing a victory.
Get all the Rugby World Cup odds here.
PENALTY TRY! South Africa 45-0 Romania, 53 mins
Still a scrum to South Africa though as they had advantage coming and it leads to a penalty try!
The Springboks pack march the scrum towards the line, the Oaks are pinged as it collapses and it would’ve have been a try so Matthieu Raynal raises his arm and runs under the posts. Try number seven in the books
NO TRY! South Africa 38-0 Romania, 52 mins
South Africa on the attack once more. Calmly going through the phases and eating up ground in the 22.
And then Damian Willemse goes over! Gorgeous step off his left foot to slide between defenders and touch down!
TMO check though. Did Canan Moodie block off defenders? Yes he did, show the replays so it’s chalked off. Willemse denied his second try of the game
South Africa 38-0 Romania, 49 mins
Adrian Motoc cleanly takes the lineout and they maul for a couple of metres before being stopped. Now time to go through the phases.
They keep it tight with the forwards but Andre Gorin penalised for sealing off the ball by going off his feet and South Africa win the penalty. Boos from the crowd.
South Africa 38-0 Romania, 48 mins
Romania’s lineout have been devastatingly poor this afternoon. This one isn’t straight and turns the ball over in a good position.
The scrum does better though! They win the scrum penalty and then kick to the corner. A five-metre lineout, can they get this one right and score their first points? The crowd roar them on.
South Africa 38-0 Romania, 46 mins
Romania get a bit of ball in Boks territory and Iulian Hartig powers into contact. But a couple of phases later, they turn the ball over trying to offload.
Willemse’s attempted flick then doesn’t find Williams and bounces into touch.
Hat-trick hero Cobus Reinach comes off, with Jaden Hendrikse on at scrum half.
TRY! South Africa 38-0 Romania (Deon Fourie, 43 mins)
The Boks immediately down into Romania territory and it’s a five-metre lineout. Same result as the first half, the inexorable driving maul rumbles towards the line and this time it’s Deon Fourie to touch down.
Fourie immediately picking up this hooker lark! The 37-year-old, who was 35 when he made his international debut, finds Snyman at the lineout and then directs the maul over the line where he can flop down on the ball.
Willemse misses his first conversion since the opening try as he pushes it wide of the right upright.
South Africa 33-0 Romania, 42 mins
A couple of half-time changes for the Springboks as Deon Fourie and RG Snyman come on. Fourie playing hooker for the first time in years as South Africa protect Bongi Mbonambi - their only specialist hooker left after the injury to Malcolm Marx. Snyman playing his normal position of lock
KICK-OFF! South Africa 33-0 Romania
Second half underway in Bordeaux and I’m pleased to say the rain has stopped
HALF-TIME! South Africa 33-0 Romania
So far, so straightforward for South Africa.
HALF-TIME! South Africa 33-0 Romania
And that’s half-time. Pretty much a perfect half for the Springboks who have dominated and blown Romania away with five tries.
The game is over as a contest - what positional experiments will Jacques Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus try in the second half?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies