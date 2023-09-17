(Getty Images)

Australia take on Fiji in one of the most highly-anticipated group-stage clashes of the entire Rugby World Cup this afternoon, where the result could be decisive in deciding who emerges from Pool C.

Eddie Jones’s side ended their five-game losing streak in convincing fashion as they beat Georgia 35-15 on the opening weekend of the tournament. Jones is in his second stint managing the Wallabies and will be keen to build on that opening-weekend momentum against the Pacific Islanders, who they are unbeaten against since 1954.

Fiji, however, will provide a mighty test as they look to bounce back from their heartbreaking 32-26 defeat to Wales in Bordeaux last weekend – a game they probably should have won – with their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals resting on securing a victory.

