(Getty Images)

New Zealand can move a step closer to retaining the Rugby Championship with a victory over Australia in Melbourne.

The All Blacks’ 50-point victory over Argentina and South Africa’s win against Australia means all four teams head into the penultimate round separated by just one point in what is proving to be the closest Rugby Championship for years.

The fixture will also be the opening match of the Bledisloe Cup, which Australia have not held in two decades, as the Wallabies have been consistently dominated by their fierce rivals.

Ian Foster’s New Zealand have been vulnerable this season, and are yet to win back-to-back matches this year as the likes of France, Ireland and Argentina have all taken turns beating them, but a bonus-point victory would see them put one hand on the trophy ahead of next week’s return match in Auckland.

Follow all the action from the contest with our live blog below: