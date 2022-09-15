Australia vs New Zealand LIVE: Rugby Championship latest build-up and updates from Melbourne
The All Blacks and Wallabies square off in Mebourne in a crucial Bledisloe Cup match
New Zealand can move a step closer to retaining the Rugby Championship with a victory over Australia in Melbourne.
The All Blacks’ 50-point victory over Argentina and South Africa’s win against Australia means all four teams head into the penultimate round separated by just one point in what is proving to be the closest Rugby Championship for years.
The fixture will also be the opening match of the Bledisloe Cup, which Australia have not held in two decades, as the Wallabies have been consistently dominated by their fierce rivals.
Ian Foster’s New Zealand have been vulnerable this season, and are yet to win back-to-back matches this year as the likes of France, Ireland and Argentina have all taken turns beating them, but a bonus-point victory would see them put one hand on the trophy ahead of next week’s return match in Auckland.
Follow all the action from the contest with our live blog below:
Can New Zealand build on Argentina win?
Are New Zealand’s woes behind them? Their performance last time out against Argentina was the most fluent they have looked for a good while, and the unchanged backline combinations appear to be settling in together. I thought David Havili and Rieko Ioane were excellent in Hamilton, and you’d fancy Richie Mo’unga to pick some holes in a new Australian midfield.
With no Ardie Savea or Shannon Frizell, balancing the carrying load is going to be key for the All Blacks in attack - Hoskins Sotutu’s count will most likely be high but I think we may also see more of Caleb Clarke roaming off his wing early in the phase to try and give New Zealand some gainline punch.
Australia hopeful of Bledisloe success
As ever, plenty to ponder for rugby’s administrators. On the field, though, this should be a lot of fun - New Zealand got their smile back with that thrashing of Argentina two weeks ago but Australia will be confident they can burst that bubble of optimism in front of a home crowd. It is a properly dynamic Australian side - it will be fascinating to see how Rob Leota and Pete Samu are utilised after the somewhat surprising omission of Fraser McReight from the starting side.
Bernard Foley’s inclusion is intriguing, too, something of an anachronism in a team that looked like it had moved on from the veteran ten, but with plenty of big-game experience. He hasn’t always thrived against the All Blacks, but he will know he may not have too many chances to properly force his way back into the picture.
It should be a special night for Marika Koroibete - the all-action wing raises his bat as he reaches 50 appearances in an Australia shirt.
Rugby Australia chairman confirms they would be willing to walk away from Super Rugby Pacific
Hamish McLennan also had a chat to day about Rugby Australia’s plans for the future domestically, revisiting a previously mooted idea of splitting from New Zealand and Super Rugby Pacific and go it alone as the governing body looks to improve on-field fortunes and build towards an exciting decade or so of major tournaments and tourists. McLennan does not wish to play “second fiddle” to their friends/foes (delete as appropriate) across the Tasman, even if he feels that, for now, a continuing partnership may be the “better” option.
“It is (a real option), we wouldn’t have said it if we weren’t real,” McLennan said.
“There’s no doubt, we’ve said it publicly, that the high performance outcomes would probably be better with New Zealand in the mix.
“But we’re not going to play second fiddle so time will tell if we’re bluffing.
“But they know we’re serious - we’ve got the backing of our member unions, Super Rugby club chairs and Channel 9 to go domestic.
“And look, we haven’t won a Bledisloe in 20 years so who’s to say that a domestic competition wouldn’t deliver more money to Rugby Australia and possibly, with more teams and more players, better high performance outcomes.”
Dave Rennie backed to lead Australia to the World Cup
This has been a summer of unequivocal backing for under-fire international head coaches, with Eddie Jones and Ian Foster given votes of confidence from their respective boards after periods of pressure. Add Dave Rennie to the list of leaders backed through to next year’s World Cup in France, with Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan confirming the coach retains the support of RA.
“Yes, absolutely (he will coach through to the World Cup),” he said. “Dave’s done a great job in settling the team down.
“There’s been real progress that’s been made. He’s as frustrated as anyone (with the current results).”
Defeat tonight would see the Wallabies slip to ninth in the world rankings.
But a full house expected
But Thursday night rugby has proved popular - the suggestions are that we are expecting a sell-out crowd at Docklands Stadium tonight.
Thursday night rugby in Melbourne
This is a rare midweek edition of this trans-Tasman clash, the first encounter between Australia and New Zealand on a weekday in 28 years. Rugby Australia took the decision to shift this fixture to Thursday in April fearing a clash with the pointy end of the NRL and AFL seasons in Melbourne on Saturday, an entirely understandable decision, even if it has since proved unneccessary - the Melbourne Storm are out of the NRL finals after defeat to the Canberra Raiders and the AFL action on Saturday comes from Sydney.
So, if you do fancy some high level men’s sporting action on Saturday night in Melbourne - you’re out of luck!
Australia team news
Australia fly-half Bernard Foley will play his first Test in three years after Noah Lolesio was ruled out by concussion in one of eight changes for the Wallabies.
Lolesio and centre Hunter Paisami both suffered head knocks in the 24-8 loss to South Africa in Sydney and Lalakai Foketi will win his third cap at inside centre.
In other tweaks to the backline, Andrew Kellaway will play at full-back and Jake Gordon has earned his first start of the season at scrum-half in place of Nic White.
Rory Arnold is unavailable for both Thursday’s match and the return game in Auckland next week as he awaits the birth of his first child, so Jed Holloway shifts from the back row to lock alongside Matt Phillip, while Rob Leota takes Hollway’s place at No 6, Pete Samu gets the start at openside flanker and Dave Porecki is preferred at hooker to Folau Fainga’a.
Australia team: 15. Andrew Kellaway, 14. Tom Wright, 13. Len Ikitau, 12. Lalakai Foketi, 11. Marika Koroibete, 10. Bernard Foley, 9. Jake Gordon; 1. James Slipper (captain), 2. Dave Porecki, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Jed Holloway, 5. Matt Philip, 6. Rob Leota, 7. Pete Samu, 8. Rob Valetini.
Replacements: 16. Folau Fainga’a, 17. Scott Sio, 18. Pone Fa’amausili, 19. Darcy Swain, 20. Fraser McReight, 21. Nic White, 22. Reece Hodge, 23. Jordan Petaia
New Zealand team news
Hoskins Sotutu will replace Ardie Savea at No 8 as one of two personnel changes - with a further positional change - to the New Zealand starting 15 that dismantled Argentina 53-3.
Savea, excused from the Test while awaiting the birth of his third child, has been a rock through a difficult season for the All Blacks, and Sotutu has a hard act to follow.
He is part of a reshuffled back row, with Scott Barrett shifting from lock to blindside flanker in place of the injured Shannon Frizell, while Brodie Retallick has been promoted to start in the second row alongside fellow veteran Sam Whitelock.
New Zealand team: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Will Jordan, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. David Havili, 11. Caleb Clarke, 10. Richie Mo’unga, 9. Aaron Smith; 1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 4. Brodie Retallick, 5. Sam Whitelock, 6. Scott Barrett, 7. Sam Cane (captain), 8. Hoskins Sotutu.
Replacements: 16. Dane Coles, 17. George Bower, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Akira Ioane, 20. Dalton Papali’i, 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Beauden Barrett, 23. Quinn Tupaea
Is Australia vs New Zealand on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Rugby Championship match
Australia host New Zealand in Melbourne on Thursday in the opening match of the Bledisloe Cup series and penultimate round of the Rugby Championship.
In one of the closest Rugby Championships in years, all four teams head into the final back-to-back matches with a chance of winning the title and separated by just a point.
New Zealand are in the driving seat and would be boosted by a bonus point victory following their 50-point thrashing of Argentina last time out.
Defeat for Australia would end any chance they have of holding the Bledisloe Cup for the first time in 20 years.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Is Australia vs New Zealand on TV? Time, channel and how to watch
Australia’s Bernard Foley excited to get ‘one more crack’ at New Zealand
Australia fly-half Bernard Foley has lost plenty of matches to New Zealand, including a World Cup final, but is grateful that one more chance to have a crack at the All Blacks has come out of the blue.
The 33-year-old will play his first Test since the 2019 World Cup in today’s clash with the New Zealanders, which doubles as the penultimate round of the Rugby Championship and the opening match in this year’s Bledisloe Cup series.
Foley has played 15 Tests against the All Blacks, winning two, drawing one and losing the rest.
“I think you definitely look at the games and we had some great battles, had a couple of great wins and tight losses that really stung but that’s just part of the journey,” he told reporters on Tuesday.
“You always wished you can get one more crack, one more taste, so for me to be back here is just making the most of it.”
Australia’s Bernard Foley excited to get ‘one more crack’ at New Zealand
Rugby Championship 2022: Australia’s Bernard Foley excited to get ‘one more crack’ at All Blacks
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies