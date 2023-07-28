Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New Zealand can wrap up a third Rugby Championship title in succession with a victory over rivals Australia in Melbourne.

After a commanding win at Argentina and a 35-20 victory against South Africa, the All Blacks are hitting formidable form ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Australia have not won the Bledisloe Cup in 20 years, but the extent of the rebuilding job facing Eddie Jones was underlined by their shock defeat to Argentina two weeks ago.

Here’s everything you need to know as New Zealand face Australia

When is Australia vs New Zealand?

The match will kick off at 10:45am BST on Saturday 29 July.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Rugby Championship game live on Sky Sports Action, with coverage from 10:45am BST. Subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Australia captain Michael Hooper is out with an injury, with Allan Alaalatoa taking the armband as James Slipper drops to the bench. Eddie Jones has rung the changes from the defeat to Argentina and Carter Gordon and Tate McDermott make up an eye-catching halfback partnership.

Ardie Savea will captain New Zealand after Sam Cane was forced out due to a neck injury picked up against South Africa. Dalton Papali’i replaces Cane at flanker.

Confirmed lineups

Australia: 15-Andrew Kellaway, 14-Mark Nawaqanitawase, 13-Jordan Petaia, 12-Samu Kerevi, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Carter Gordon, 9-Tate McDermott, 8-Rob Valetini, 7-Tom Hooper, 6-Jed Holloway, 5-Will Skelton, 4-Nick Frost, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-David Porecki, 1-Angus Bell

Replacements: 16-Jordan Uelese, 17-James Slipper, 18-Taniela Tupou, 19-Richie Arnold, 20-Rob Leota, 21-Nic White, 22-Quade Cooper, 23-Izaia Perese.

New Zealand: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Mark Telea, 10-Richie Mo’unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Dalton Papali’i, 6-Shannon Frizell, 5-Scott Barrett, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16-Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17-Ofa Tuungafasi, 18-Nepo Laulala, 19-Sam Whitelock, 20-Luke Jacobson, 21-Cam Roigard, 22-Anton Lienert-Brown, 23-Caleb Clarke.

Rugby Championship fixtures 2023