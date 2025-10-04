Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia and New Zealand tussle again in the final round of the 2025 Rugby Championship.

The All Blacks ensured that they will hold on to the Bledisloe Cup for another year as they fought off a Wallabies fightback at Eden Park last weekend, keeping their title hopes alive.

Scott Robertson’s side begin the final day of action a point behind defending champions South Africa, and can put the pressure on with the Springboks taking on Argentina later.

Australia, meanwhile, also still possess hopes of topping the table, but will surely need a bonus point win in Perth to climb above the world champions given their inferior points difference.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Australia vs New Zealand?

Australia vs New Zealand is due to kick off at 10.45am BST on Saturday 4 October at Optus Stadium in Perth.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Mix, with coverage on the channel from 10.35am BST. A live stream will be available via Sky Go or NOW.

Team news

James Slipper wins his 151st and final Wallabies cap in the loosehead’s last match before retiring from international rugby. Tane Edmed is given a major chance to seize the No 10 shirt ahead of veteran James O’Connor, and Will Skelton is a welcome returnee to the second row having jetted in from La Rochelle. Rob Valetini is back to bolster the bench, but there is no Lukhan Salakaia-Loto or Tate McDermott.

The All Blacks lose one Barrett brother but gain another, with fly half Beauden ruled out after suffering an injury last week but lock Scott returning to skipper the side from the second row. Tamaiti Williams and Fletcher Newell form a new propping pair after injuries to Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax, while Leicester Fainga’anuku makes his first international appearance since the 2023 Rugby World Cup having returned to New Zealand from France earlier this year.

Peter Lakai is given an opportunity at No 8 and Ruben Love provides play-making cover on the bench as Damian McKenzie takes the reins at 10.

Line-ups

Australia XV: 1 James Slipper, 2 Billy Pollard, 3 Allan Alaalatoa; 4 Nick Frost, 5 Will Skelton; 6 Tom Hooper, 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Harry Wilson (capt.); 9 Jake Gordon, 10 Tane Edmed; 11 Filipo Daugunu, 12 Len Ikitau, 13 Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 14 Harry Potter; 15 Max Jorgensen.

Replacements: 16 Josh Nasser, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Jeremy Williams, 20 Rob Valetini; 21 Ryan Lonergan, 22 James O’Connor, 23 Josh Flook.

New Zealand XV: 1 Tamaiti Williams, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Fletcher Newell; 4 Scott Barrett (capt.), 5 Fabian Holland; 6 Simon Parker, 7 Ardie Savea, 8 Peter Lakai; 9 Cam Roigard, 10 Damian McKenzie; 11 Leicester Fainga’anuku, 12 Jordie Barrett, 13 Billy Proctor, 14 Leroy Carter; 15 Will Jordan.

Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 George Bower, 18 Pasilio Tosi, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Wallace Sititi; 21 Cortez Ratima, 22 Rieko Ioane, 23 Ruben Love.