Australia can significantly boost their hopes of a first Rugby Championship since 2015 with another win over the Springboks on Saturday.

The Wallabies defeated the reigning world champions 25-17 last weekend and are seeking a third victory in four matches in the highly-competitive four-team competition.

Meanwhile, South Africa have already lost to both New Zealand and Australia, so a defeat here would all but end their hopes of claiming the title.

But all four sides involved - the other being Argentina - have lost in the opening three games, so it’s all to play for heading into this weekend.

Here’s all you need to know about Saturday’s fixture.

When is it?

The fixture will take place on Saturday 3 September at 10.35am BST.

How can I watch?

Fans in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Arena. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Australia have not made a single change to the side which edged out the Sprinboks last weekend.

Meanwhile, South Africa have swapped more than half their team out - making eight changes in total.

Confirmed line-ups

Australia: Hodge; Wright, Ikitau, Paisami, Koroibete; Lolesio, White; Slipper, Fainga’a, Alaalatoa, Arnold, Philip, Holloway, McReight, Valetini.

South Africa: Le Roux, Moodie, Kriel, De Allende, Mapimpi; Willemse, Hendrikse; Kitshoff, Marx, Malherbe, Etzebeth, De Jager, Kolisi (c), Mostert, Wiese.

Odds

Australia - 5/6

Draw - 20/1

South Africa - 21/20

Prediction

Australia seem to have the edge over the world champions. They have beaten them in each of their last three meetings and will be confident they can extend that run in this one.35-20 Australia.