Is England vs Argentina on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch autumn international

Everything you need to know ahead of England’s Autumn Nations Series opener

Sports Staff
Sunday 06 November 2022 09:26
England Rugby coach Eddie Jones pre Argentina

England kick off their Autumn Nations Series campaign against Argentina at Twickenham this afternoon with Owen Farrell starting alongside Marcus Smith and Manu Tuilagi in a new-look midfield.

Farrell captains the side for the first time in a year after clearing return-to-play concussion protocols and for the first time Jones has his preferred midfield fit and available for selection.

England face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa in a tough autumn schedule as Jones begins his final 12 months in charge before the World Cup next year.

“We’re looking forward to a great game of rugby at a full Twickenham Stadium against a very good Argentina side,” Jones said. “It’s been a tough time for rugby lately and we hope that these autumn games show just what a special game it is.”

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Argentina?

The match will kick off at 2:15pm GMT on Sunday 6 November.

How can I watch it?

Like all fixtures in the Autumn Nations Series, the match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, which can be accessed across a range of digital devices. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, starta free 30-day trial here.

What is the England team news?

Owen Farrell will captain England for their Autumn Nations Series opener against Argentina at Twickenham on Sunday.

Farrell, who last captained the side a year ago, will lead from inside centre with Marcus Smith, at fly-half, and Manu Tuilagi, at outside centre, either side of him.

With Farrell having completed the return to play protocols for concussion in time to return it is the first time the midfield trio have been selected together.

Vice-captain Jack Nowell is named on the right wing with Joe Cokanasiga on the opposite flank and Freddie Steward at full back.

Alex Coles will make his England debut at lock, with Jonny Hill alongside. Vice-captain Ellis Genge and Kyle Sinckler join hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie in the front row. Maro Itoje and Tom Curry are named as flankers and Billy Vunipola is No 8.

David Ribbans is also in line to make his England debut after being named on the replacement’s bench, alongside Jack Singleton who could make his first international appearance since 2019.

England team to face Argentina

F Steward (Leicester Tigers); J Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), M Tuilagi (Sale Sharks), O Farrell (Saracens, captain), J Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), M Smith (Harlequins), B Youngs (Leicester Tigers); E Genge (Bristol Bears), L Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), K Sinckler (Bristol Bears), A Coles (Northampton Saints), J Hill (Sale Sharks), M Itoje (Saracens), T Curry (Sale Sharks), B Vunipola (Saracens).

Replacements: J Singleton (Gloucester Rugby), M Vunipola (Saracens), J Heyes (Leicester Tigers), D Ribbans (Northampton Saints), S Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), J Willis (unattached), J van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers), H Slade (Exeter Chiefs)

