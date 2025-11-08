Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England will bid to continue their winning streak as they take on Fiji on the second weekend of the Quilter Nations Series.

Steve Borthwick’s side beat Australia in their opening game of November to extend their run of victories to eight games.

With a clash with the All Blacks looming large next weekend, they now welcome an ever-dangerous Fijian side to Allianz Stadium seeking more success on home soil.

But Borthwick and his squad will recognise that they cannot take the Pacific Islanders lightly — Fiji secured a first-ever win over England on their last visit to Twickenham ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Fiji?

England vs Fiji is due to kick off at 5.40pm GMT on Saturday 8 November at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 5.30pm GMT. A live stream will be available via discovery+.

Team news

Steve Borthwick has made sweeping changes to the England side that beat Australia, some enforced, some not. Injuries to Freddie Steward and Tom Roebuck necessitate a new-look back three, with Marcus Smith brought in and Tommy Freeman reverting to the wing. Ollie Lawrence takes Freeman’s place in the centres as Fin Smith starts at fly half.

In the pack, there is no Maro Itoje, with the lock on an England bench for the first time since 2017. Ellis Genge is thus named co-captain and will lead the run-on side, while Chandler Cunningham-South is given a big opportunity at No 8.

Fiji complement a relatively settled squad built around a core based domestically with the Drua with a few useful additions from the Top 14 and Prem Rugby. Jiuta Wainiqolo, Josua Tuisova and Selestino Ravutaumada add particular strike-running threat in the backline with Caleb Muntz, so impressive in the win at Twickenham two years ago, stationed at fly half.

Saracens’ Eroni Mawi and Bristol pair Viliame Mata and Kalaveti Ravouvou will lock horns with club colleagues.

Line-ups

England XV: 1 Ellis Genge (co-capt.), 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Joe Heyes; 4 Alex Coles, 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Guy Pepper, 7 Ben Earl, 8 Chandler Cunningham-South; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 Fin Smith; 11 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 12 Fraser Dingwall, 13 Ollie Lawrence, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 Marcus Smith.

Replacements: 16 Jamie George, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Asher Opoku-Fordjour, 19 Maro Itoje (co-capt.), 20 Tom Curry, 21 Henry Pollock; 22 Ben Spencer, 23 Henry Arundell.

Fiji XV: 1 Eroni Mawi, 2 Tevita Ikanivere, 3 Mesake Doge; 4 Isoa Nasilasila, 5 Temo Mayanavanua; 6 Kitione Salawa, 7 Elia Canakaivata, 8 Viliame Mata; 9 Simione Kuruvoli, 10 Caleb Muntz; 11 Jiuta Wainiqolo, 12 Josua Tuisova, 13 Kalaveti Ravouvou, 14 Selestino Ravutaumada; 15 Salesi Rayasi.

Replacements: 16 Zuriel Togiatama, 17 Haereti Hetet, 18 Samuela Tawake, 19 Mesake Vocevoce, 20 Motikai Murray; 21 Sam Wye, 22 Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, 23 Sireli Maqala.