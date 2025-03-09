Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England take on Italy looking to build on two tight wins as they seek a strong end to their Six Nations.

One-point wins over France and Scotland have been welcome and, perhaps, overdue for a side that had made a habit of losing tight games last year, but there will be an expectation of an improved performance in a third successive encounter on home soil.

England have never lost to their visitors, though were given a significant scare in Rome last year as the hosts roared back to threaten a shock comeback success.

Gonzalo Quesada’s side were bruised by an 11-try battering from France in their last outing but are sure to be better as they seek a breakthrough performance.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Italy?

England vs Italy is due to kick off at 3pm GMT on Sunday 9 March at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 2.15pm. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

Team news

Steve Borthwick has made significant tweaks to the England backline, with Marcus Smith dropped to the bench and Henry Slade axed entirely. Elliot Daly is brought in at full-back, making his first start at the position in Test rugby for four years, while Fraser Dingwall partners Ollie Lawrence in the centres. On the occasion of his 100th cap, Jamie George is elevated to the starting side as Luke Cowan-Dickie fulfils the bench hooker role that the former captain has played well over the last two weeks.

Italy are able to bring back a fit-again Monty Ioane into a remodelled back three that also includes Sidcup-born Matt Gallagher, with the former England U20 international in line for a Six Nations debut on the wing. Stephen Varney is also brought in at scrum half as Martin Page-Relo and Tommaso Allan drops out of the starting backline, while Giacomo Nicotera and Marco Riccioni join Danilo Fischetti in the front row. Exeter’s Ross Vintcent swaps in at No 8 for Lorenzo Cannone.

Line-ups

England XV: 1 Ellis Genge; 2 Jamie George, 3 Will Stuart; 4 Maro Itoje (capt.), 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Tom Curry, 7 Ben Earl, 8 Tom Willis; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 Fin Smith; 11 Ollie Sleightholme, 12 Fraser Dingwall, 13 Ollie Lawrence, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 Elliot Daly.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Joe Heyes, 19 Ted Hill, 20 Chandler Cunningham-South, 21 Ben Curry; 22 Jack van Poortvliet, 23 Marcus Smith.

Italy XV: 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Giacomo Nicotera, 3 Marco Riccioni; 4 Niccolo Cannone, 5 Federico Ruzza; 6 Sebastian Negri, 7 Michele Lamaro (capt.), 8 Ross Vintcent; 9 Stephen Varney, 10 Paolo Garbisi; 11 Matt Gallagher, 12 Tommaso Menoncello, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 14 Monty Ioane; 15 Ange Capuozzo.

Replacements: 16 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17 Mirco Spagnolo, 18 Simone Ferrari, 19 Riccardo Favretto, 20 Manuel Zuliani, 21 Lorenzo Cannone; 22 Martin Page-Relo, 23 Tommaso Allan.

Odds

England win 1/20

Draw 66/1

Italy win 16/1

