✕ Close France on 'serene' win over Italy in Rugby World Cup

Having beaten Japan and Argentina earlier in the tournament, England have already qualified for the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup but there is a chance Samoa could sneak through to the knockout rounds.

If Japan and Argentina draw without a bonus point, Samoa could take the second quarter-final place on offer if they beat England by 29 points with a try bonus point.

Steve Borthwick has made 14 changes to the starting England team from their 71-0 win against Chile. The same front row of Ellis Genge, Jamie George and Dan Cole from the last match against Samoa start again in this one, alongside six other teammates who featured at Twickenham. Owen Farrell is two points away from becoming England’s all-time leading point-scorer putting an end to Jonny Wilkinson’s 22-year stint at the top of the tree.

Jonny May is the only member of the starting XV to have scored a try against Samoa, his last being part of a brace at Twickenham in 2014 while Tom Curry returns from his suspension to earn his 49th cap.

Follow all the action as England face Samoa in their Pool D match plus get all the latest Rugby World Cup odds and tips here: