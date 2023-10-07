England v Samoa LIVE: Rugby World Cup 2023 latest updates as Ford and Farrell start together
England are unbeaten against Samoa and have already qualified for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals
Having beaten Japan and Argentina earlier in the tournament, England have already qualified for the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup but there is a chance Samoa could sneak through to the knockout rounds.
If Japan and Argentina draw without a bonus point, Samoa could take the second quarter-final place on offer if they beat England by 29 points with a try bonus point.
Steve Borthwick has made 14 changes to the starting England team from their 71-0 win against Chile. The same front row of Ellis Genge, Jamie George and Dan Cole from the last match against Samoa start again in this one, alongside six other teammates who featured at Twickenham. Owen Farrell is two points away from becoming England’s all-time leading point-scorer putting an end to Jonny Wilkinson’s 22-year stint at the top of the tree.
Jonny May is the only member of the starting XV to have scored a try against Samoa, his last being part of a brace at Twickenham in 2014 while Tom Curry returns from his suspension to earn his 49th cap.
Follow all the action as England face Samoa in their Pool D match plus get all the latest Rugby World Cup odds and tips here:
England vs Samoa - live updates
Final preparations
Manu Tuilagi comes full circle for historic Rugby World Cup showdown with extra meaning
England vs Samoa in Pool D at the 2023 Rugby World Cup may not go down as the most important fixture in the tournament’s history, especially given that one team are already through to the quarter-finals and the other all but out.
However, for the Tuilagi rugby dynasty, it will be one of the most special and historic days of their sporting lives as the youngest member of the rugby-playing clan faces his homeland for the very first time.
After more than a decade in the international game, there is little that Manu Tuilagi hasn’t done but when he pulls on the No 13 England jersey on Saturday in Lille, he will be squaring off against not only the country in which he was born but the very team after which he was named.
Read Luke Baker’s preview for this afternoon’s clash below:
Manu Tuilagi comes full circle for historic World Cup showdown with extra meaning
When England face Samoa in Lille on Saturday, Tuilagi will line up against his homeland, and the team he was named after, for the first time
England vs Samoa - Line-ups
England XV: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George, 3 Dan Cole; 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Courtney Lawes, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 George Ford; 11 Jonny May, 12 Owen Farrell (captain), 13 Manu Tuilagi, 14 Joe Marchant; 15 Freddie Steward.
Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Kyle Sinckler, 19 George Martin, 20 Billy Vunipola; 21 Danny Care, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Ollie Lawrence.
Samoa XV: 1 Jordan Lay, 2 Sama Malolo, 3 Michael Alaalatoa (captain); 4 Sam Slade, 5 Brian Alainu’u’ese; 6 Theo McFarland, 7 Fritz Lee, 8 Steven Luatua; 9 Jonathan Taumateine, 10 Lima Sopoaga; 11 Neria Fomai, 12 Danny Toala, 13 Tumua Manu, 14 Nigel Ah-Wong; 15 Duncan Paia’aua.
Replacements: 16 Seilala Lam, 17 James Lay, 18 Paul Alo-Emile, 19 Sootala Fa’aso’o, 20 Alamanda Motuga; 21 Melani Matavao, 22 Christian Leali’ifano, 23 Miracle Fai’ilagi.
England vs Samoa - Samoa team news
Samoa also make significant alterations, including an entirely new front row as captain Michael Alaalatoa is promoted to the starting XV. Sam Slade and Brian Alainu’u’ese are the locks while Lima Sopoaga is fit to return at fly half, with the former All Black taking over from Christian Leali’ifano.
There are only three survivors from Samoa’s last meeting with England in 2017: the Lay brothers and Melani Matavao.
England vs Samoa - England team news
England make sweeping changes after their second-string thrashed Samoa, with Tom Curry making an immediate return to the starting side after serving his two-match suspension. George Ford, Owen Farrell and Manu Tuilagi combine in a familiar midfield as Joe Marchant is pushed out to the wing, leaving no place for five-try Henry Arundell.
Jack Willis will miss the remainder of the tournament after suffering a neck injury; England are yet to confirm a replacement.
England vs Samoa - key details
When is England vs Samoa?
The match is due to kick off at 4:45pm BST, 5:45pm local time, at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1 with coverage starting from 4:15pm. Registered users can also watch the match from the same time online on ITVX.
Is England vs Samoa on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup match
England have the luxury of knowing they have already qualified for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals as winners of Pool D but will try to build momentum for the knockout stages by beating Samoa in Lille.
Wins of varying ease and quality against Argentina, Japan and Chile have put Steve Borthwick’s team top of the group on 14 points and they will prepare for a quarter-final, likely to be against Fiji, by facing another Pacific Island nation.
Seilala Mapusua’s Samoa side currently sit fourth in Pool D after securing a win against Chile in their opening match and can mathematically still reach the knockout stages, although it would take an unlikely set of circumstances including a huge bonus-point victory and a draw between Japan and Argentina.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Is England vs Samoa on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup
England will look to maintain momentum ahead of the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals
England vs Samoa - live updates
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of England vs Samoa in Lille as England look to maintain momentum heading into the knockout stage of this Rugby World Cup.
Samoa can still mathematically qualify, although need the most unlikely set of results, but will want to make a statement as they look for a first-ever win over England.
It’s also a special day for Manu Tuilagi and his family as he plays the country of his birth, and the team he was named after, for the first time in his career.
Stick with us for full coverage
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies