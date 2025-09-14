Red Roses legend describes how drastically Women's Rugby has changed

England and Scotland vie for a place in the last four of the Women’s Rugby World Cup as the pair meet in Bristol.

The Red Roses remain favourites to triumph on home soil, but a clunky first half against Australia and a few injury concerns have given head coach John Mitchell some things to fret about. Ellie Kildunne and Hannah Botterman miss out for the hosts, while Holly Aitchison steps in at fly half, tasked with getting England’s attack clicking. They will anticipate another victory against a side to which they haven’t lost since the turn of the century.

But Scotland arrive with hope of causing a shock after a strong tournament so far. Having impressively beaten Wales and then battled past Fiji, Bryan Easson’s side pushed Canada close for long periods a week ago and will not be daunted by the scale of the task facing them, with Easson’s impending departure giving extra meaning to a tight-knit group.

Follow all of the latest from Ashton Gate with our live blog below: