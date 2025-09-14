England vs Scotland live: Red Roses bid to extend record unbeaten run in Women’s World Cup quarter-final
A place in the last four is on the line as Scotland look to upset their Six Nations rivals
England and Scotland vie for a place in the last four of the Women’s Rugby World Cup as the pair meet in Bristol.
The Red Roses remain favourites to triumph on home soil, but a clunky first half against Australia and a few injury concerns have given head coach John Mitchell some things to fret about. Ellie Kildunne and Hannah Botterman miss out for the hosts, while Holly Aitchison steps in at fly half, tasked with getting England’s attack clicking. They will anticipate another victory against a side to which they haven’t lost since the turn of the century.
But Scotland arrive with hope of causing a shock after a strong tournament so far. Having impressively beaten Wales and then battled past Fiji, Bryan Easson’s side pushed Canada close for long periods a week ago and will not be daunted by the scale of the task facing them, with Easson’s impending departure giving extra meaning to a tight-knit group.
Follow all of the latest from Ashton Gate with our live blog below:
Team news - Scotland
Christine Belisle is brought straight into the starting Scotland side having been called up as an injury replacement this week, with Bryan Easson praising the tighthead’s experience and ability to hit the ground running. Jade Konkel comes into the starting back row in what could prove the No 8’s final game after announcing that she will retire after the tournament in the week.
A backline that has fired in this tournament is unchanged, with Francesca McGhie and Rhona Lloyd hoping to add to their combined nine tries so far.
Scotland XV: 1 Leah Bartlett, 2 Lana Skeldon, 3 Christine Belisle; 4 Emma Wassell, 5 Sarah Bonar; 6 Rachel Malcolm (capt.), 7 Evie Gallagher, 8 Jade Konkel; 9 Leia Brebner-Holden, 10 Helen Nelson; 11 Francesca McGhie, 12 Lisa Thomson, 13 Emma Orr, 14 Rhona Lloyd; 15 Chloe Rollie.
Replacements: 16 Elis Martin, 17 Molly Wright, 18 Molly Poolman, 19 Eva Donaldson, 20 Rachel McLachlan, 21 Alex Stewart; 22 Caity Mattinson, 23 Evie Wills.
Team news - England
England are bolstered by the availability of skipper Zoe Aldcroft, who missed the pool stage clashes with Samoa and Australia with injury. Helena Rowland takes the place of Ellie Kildunne, who is working through concussion return-to-play protocols, at full-back, while Holly Aitchison is given a first start of the tournament at fly half.
Kelsey Clifford deputises for Hannah Botterman at loosehead prop, and Aldcroft’s return sees Morwenna Talling moved into the second row.
England XV: 1 Kelsey Clifford, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Maud Muir; 4 Morwenna Talling, 5 Rosie Galligan; 6 Zoe Aldcroft (capt.), 7 Sadia Kabeya, 8 Alex Matthews; 9 Natasha ‘Mo’ Hunt, 10 Holly Aitchison; 11 Jess Breach, 12 Tatyana Heard, 13 Meg Jones, 14 Abby Dow; 15 Helena Rowland.
Replacements: 16 Lark Atkin-Davies, 17 Mackenzie Carson, 18 Sarah Bern, 19 Abbie Ward, 20 Maddie Feaunati; 21 Lucy Packer, 22 Zoe Harrison, 23 Emma Sing.
England vs Scotland
Right, kick off is little more than an hour away here in Bristol, where it is absolutely chucking it down, and pretty blustery too. Managing the conditions could be key - let’s take a closer look at the two sides...
Why are there so few female head coaches at the Women’s World Cup?
Australia’s defeat yesterday brings an end to Jo Yapp’s time in charge of the Wallaroos, an excellent stint from the former England scrum half nonetheless serving to highlight just how few female head coaches are operating at the top end of the women’s game. I took an in-depth look at the issues and positive signs for the future earlier this week:
Why are there so few female head coaches at the Women’s World Cup?
A cracking quarter-final
We know, then, that Friday night will see New Zealand and Canada battle for a place in the World Cup final - ready yourselves, because that should be spectacular. Canada beat New Zealand in the Pacific Four Series last year for the first time in their history, before the two sides shared a thrilling 27-all draw in May.
The super-strengths and superstar that make Canada World Cup contenders
I was at Ashton Gate, meanwhile, to watch Canada and Sophie de Goede do their thing - very, very impressively. Even by her world-leading standards, the lock was outstanding yesterday, but head coach Kevin Rouet made sure to underscore that it was a total team effort as Australia were swept aside.
The super-strengths and superstar that make Canada World Cup contenders
Yesterday's action...
We’ll continue the build-up to the fourth and last quarter-final in a moment, but first, a look back at yesterday’s action - and let’s begin at Sandy Park, where South Africa’s women were very impressive, giving the world champion Black Ferns a real fright...
New Zealand survive scare against South Africa to progress to World Cup semi-finals
The circumstances that give Scotland hope of springing a World Cup shock against England
No doubt, Scotland are up against it today - they have not beaten England in 26 years and, truthfully, have rarely looked like getting close of late. But after a fine tournament amidst challenging circumstances behind-the-scenes, they at least carry hope:
Why Scotland carry hope of springing a World Cup shock against England
Captain Zoe Aldcroft returns as England reveal team for Scotland quarter-final
Zoe Aldcroft has been deemed fit to return from injury to captain England in their Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Scotland.
The Red Roses skipper suffered a knee problem in the opening game against the United States and was subsequently ruled out of the wins over Samoa and Australia as her return was carefully managed.
Aldcroft is able to start the last-eight clash in Bristol on Sunday, though, returning to the back row - but full-back Ellie Kildunne and prop Hannah Botterman are ruled out.
Captain Zoe Aldcroft returns as England reveal team for Scotland quarter-final
England vs Scotland live
The Women’s World Cup quarter-finals come to a close with hosts, and favourites, England taking on familiar foes Scotland in Bristol. It is 26 years since the Red Roses last lost to their opponents today - but after an excellent tournament thus far, the Scots arrive with hope that they can spring a shock.
Kick off at Ashton Gate is at 4pm BST.
