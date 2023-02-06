What are England’s Six Nations fixtures?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England began their Six Nations against Scotland in a bid to regain the Calcutta Cup for the first time since 2020.

However, England extended a poor recent record against the Auld Enemy to just one win in the past six meetings as they went down 29-23 to their Duhan van der Merwe-inspired visitors at Twickenham.

It was a rough start to the era of Steve Borthwick, who is now in charge after the sacking of Eddie Jones at the end of a dismal 2022, and the chances of him winning a first championship since 2020 now appear remote.

After that opening defeat to the Scots, Italy visit Twickenham next weekend before a trip to Cardiff at the end of the month to take on Wales. England’s campaign finishes in March with the visit of France and finally a trip to Dublin to take on Ireland on the final weekend.

Here are England’s Six Nations 2023 fixtures and UK TV channels:

Round 1

Saturday 4 February

England 23-29 Scotland

Round 2

Sunday 12 February

England vs Italy, 3pm, Twickenham Stadium, London (ITV)

Round 3

Saturday 25 February

Wales vs England, 4.45pm, Principality Stadium, Cardiff (BBC & S4C)

Round 4

Saturday 11 March

England vs France, 4.45pm, Twickenham, London (ITV & BBC)

Round 5

Saturday 18 March

Ireland vs England, 5pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (ITV)