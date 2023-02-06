What are England’s Six Nations fixtures?
England have three home matches and two away trips, to Dublin and Cardiff, in this year’s Six Nations
England began their Six Nations against Scotland in a bid to regain the Calcutta Cup for the first time since 2020.
However, England extended a poor recent record against the Auld Enemy to just one win in the past six meetings as they went down 29-23 to their Duhan van der Merwe-inspired visitors at Twickenham.
It was a rough start to the era of Steve Borthwick, who is now in charge after the sacking of Eddie Jones at the end of a dismal 2022, and the chances of him winning a first championship since 2020 now appear remote.
After that opening defeat to the Scots, Italy visit Twickenham next weekend before a trip to Cardiff at the end of the month to take on Wales. England’s campaign finishes in March with the visit of France and finally a trip to Dublin to take on Ireland on the final weekend.
Here are England’s Six Nations 2023 fixtures and UK TV channels:
Round 1
Saturday 4 February
Round 2
Sunday 12 February
England vs Italy, 3pm, Twickenham Stadium, London (ITV)
Round 3
Saturday 25 February
Wales vs England, 4.45pm, Principality Stadium, Cardiff (BBC & S4C)
Round 4
Saturday 11 March
England vs France, 4.45pm, Twickenham, London (ITV & BBC)
Round 5
Saturday 18 March
Ireland vs England, 5pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (ITV)
