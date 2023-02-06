Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What are England’s Six Nations fixtures?

England have three home matches and two away trips, to Dublin and Cardiff, in this year’s Six Nations

Lawrence Ostlere
Monday 06 February 2023 09:52
Comments
England rugby team train ahead of Scotland Six Nations opener

England began their Six Nations against Scotland in a bid to regain the Calcutta Cup for the first time since 2020.

However, England extended a poor recent record against the Auld Enemy to just one win in the past six meetings as they went down 29-23 to their Duhan van der Merwe-inspired visitors at Twickenham.

It was a rough start to the era of Steve Borthwick, who is now in charge after the sacking of Eddie Jones at the end of a dismal 2022, and the chances of him winning a first championship since 2020 now appear remote.

After that opening defeat to the Scots, Italy visit Twickenham next weekend before a trip to Cardiff at the end of the month to take on Wales. England’s campaign finishes in March with the visit of France and finally a trip to Dublin to take on Ireland on the final weekend.

Here are England’s Six Nations 2023 fixtures and UK TV channels:

Recommended

Round 1

Saturday 4 February

England 23-29 Scotland

Round 2

Sunday 12 February

England vs Italy, 3pm, Twickenham Stadium, London (ITV)

Round 3

Saturday 25 February

Wales vs England, 4.45pm, Principality Stadium, Cardiff (BBC & S4C)

Round 4

Saturday 11 March

England vs France, 4.45pm, Twickenham, London (ITV & BBC)

Round 5

Recommended

Saturday 18 March

Ireland vs England, 5pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (ITV)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in