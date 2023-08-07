✕ Close Steve Borthwick left pondering World Cup squad after Wales loss

Steve Borthwick will reveal his squad list for the 2023 Rugby World Cup on Monday morning, as England rugby hope to improve on recent showings and go deep into the tournament in France. England were beaten finalists in 2019, South Africa winning in Japan on that occasion, while their only win to date in the World Cup came back in 2003.

This time around, the action starts in early September and Borthwick’s squad have been drawn in Pool D along with Japan, Argentina, Samoa and Chile.

It is expected that Henry Slade will be the biggest shock omission from Borthwick’s list, while Jamie Blamire and Joe Cokanasiga could also be left out after failing to impress enough against Wales in defeat last time out. Check out Harry Latham-Coyle’s predicted squad here and follow all the updates and reaction below: