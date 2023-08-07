England rugby squad LIVE: World Cup group set to be named by Steve Borthwick
A 33-man squad will be officially unveiled as England look to bounce back from a poor Six Nations campaign
Steve Borthwick will reveal his squad list for the 2023 Rugby World Cup on Monday morning, as England rugby hope to improve on recent showings and go deep into the tournament in France. England were beaten finalists in 2019, South Africa winning in Japan on that occasion, while their only win to date in the World Cup came back in 2003.
This time around, the action starts in early September and Borthwick’s squad have been drawn in Pool D along with Japan, Argentina, Samoa and Chile.
It is expected that Henry Slade will be the biggest shock omission from Borthwick’s list, while Jamie Blamire and Joe Cokanasiga could also be left out after failing to impress enough against Wales in defeat last time out. Check out Harry Latham-Coyle’s predicted squad here and follow all the updates and reaction below:
Sir Clive Woodward rips into ‘ragged’ England
“There can be no doubt that this was one of the poorest games I’ve ever seen England play,” Sir Clive Woodward said in his Mail column.
“It was ragged, disjointed, lacking accuracy and on the whole, well below par. There were errors everywhere.
“The biggest disappointment from an English perspective was the set-piece. For all the team’s recent struggles across the board, England’s scrum and line-out are normally very good. But in Cardiff, they were nowhere near the standard required to win international matches. In Test rugby, the set-piece is everything and England weren’t at the races.”
England defeat will be a ‘positive’, claims Steve Borthwick
Speaking to Amazon Prime, Steve Borthwick added: “The positive is how many entries we got into the opposition 22 and into their scoring zone.
“I thought in the first half we created a lot of opportunities but turned over too much ball in the opposition 22.
“You can’t do that in Test rugby, so immediately there are some areas for improvement.”
Lewis Ludlam admits it’s ‘hard to not think about it’ World Cup waiting game
Lewis Ludlam admits it is “hard to not think about it” as the selection waiting game for England‘s World Cup hopefuls nears its conclusion.
England head coach Steve Borthwick will name his 33-strong World Cup squad on Monday morning.
It follows an opening tournament warm-up performance against Wales that badly misfired, with some World Cup prospects undoubtedly falling by the wayside as Warren Gatland’s team triumphed 20-9 in Cardiff.
Northampton captain Ludlam’s performance was among the few highlights, delivering a trademark display that bristled with intent and purpose, while an ability to cover all three back-row positions makes him a priceless asset for Borthwick.
“I tried my hardest and that is all you can ask for,” said Ludlam, who made England‘s final World Cup cut for Japan four years ago. It has been brilliant, the amount of competition we’ve had in the back-row over the past six weeks.
“We have learnt a lot from each other and there has been some healthy competition as well. It’s a tough decision to make. Like I say, the competition is so good and that has been a real positive this campaign.
“It has really pushed us all on and you can’t be too comfortable in this environment with so many good back-rowers coming through. It (World Cup selection) might be at the back of a lot of people’s minds, it is hard to not think about it.”
Kyle Sinckler not taking World Cup call as a given
Kyle Sinckler insists missing out on Lions selection was like being dumped by a girlfriend in an experience that has left him uncertain of his place in England‘s World Cup squad.
Sinckler is set to be picked in Steve Borthwick’s 33-man group that is announced on Monday morning with little doubt over his inclusion given he is first choice tighthead prop.
But the 30-year-old refuses to assume he will take part in his second World Cup after he was excluded from Warren Gatland’s British and Irish Lions squad in 2021 despite being considered a certainty to tour South Africa.
Andrew Porter was picked by Gatland, only for the Ireland front row to be ruled out by a toe injury, offering Sinckler a reprieve.
“The Lions experience taught me never to... I can’t really find another word for ‘granted’ because I don’t want to say I took it for granted... but I was like, ‘I’ve got a pretty good shot here’. And I ended up missing out on the squad,” Sinckler said.
“I was absolutely devastated and I was like, ‘I’m never going to have that little voice in my head ever saying ‘You’ll be all right’.
“That experience in itself was just crazy. Because obviously I initially didn’t make the squad and then you come to terms with that, you wish the boys the best of luck and you are focused on what you need to do.
“Then unfortunately for Andrew, he picked up an injury and that means I’m in - just as I was getting over it.
“It was like an ex dumping you and just as you’re getting over it all of a sudden she wants you back. You’re messing with my head! So it was a strange one.
“It’s about having that humility and respect for the game because rugby can humble you very quickly.”
Who’s on the plane? England Rugby World Cup squad prediction
FORWARDS (19)
Loosehead props (3): Ellis Genge (vice-captain), Joe Marler, Bevan Rodd
Omitted: Mako Vunipola (injury)
Mako Vunipola is thought to be unlikely to be fit for the World Cup after being sent back to Saracens to rehab, creating room for Bevan Rodd in the 33. Vice-captain Ellis Genge is a certain starter as one of England’s few consistently excellent performers over the last few years and Joe Marler’s set-piece nous is highly valued by Steve Borthwick.
Who’s on the plane? England Rugby World Cup squad prediction
The back row and back three are the most competitive areas of selection for Steve Borthwick
Who’s on the plane? England Rugby World Cup squad prediction
After a sloppy performance in defeat against Wales, Steve Borthwick and the rest of the England coaching staff convened in a Cardiff hotel on Saturday evening to choose their final 33-player squad for the Rugby World Cup.
Borthwick has elected to name his selection early, three weeks ahead of the deadline, to give his players clarity and time to build cohesion ahead of the tournament, with England lagging behind many of the world’s best sides.
The chosen 33 will assemble at Twickenham on Monday morning. Here’s a look at the squad that Borthwick could select.
Who’s on the plane? England Rugby World Cup squad prediction
The back row and back three are the most competitive areas of selection for Steve Borthwick
England suffer Wales setback ahead of Rugby World Cup 2023 squad announcement
England to announce Rugby World Cup 2023 squad
Good morning and welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of England’s announcement for their Rugby World Cup 2023 squad.
It’s a massive day for Steve Borthwick, who has made some tough calls over the last 24 hours.
There will be several disappointed players, denied the chance to shine on the big stage in France.
And after defeat to Wales last weekend, Borthwick is under pressure to quickly pick up momentum in the remaining warm-up games.
Follow for live updates and build-up, a full squad list and reaction to the news later this morning.
Three England players who boosted World Cup hopes
England suffered a dismal loss to Wales, yet PA Sport takes a look at three players who boosted their chances of being included in today’s squad:
Lewis Ludlam
England‘s most effective forward in Cardiff by a significant margin, carrying with intent and disruptive at the breakdown. Started at blindside flanker against Wales but covers all three back-row positions, including number eight where Alex Dombrandt once again proved unable to stamp his authority on a Test. Factor in his leadership and defensive steel and the Northampton captain could be a valuable asset at the World Cup, having travelled to Japan four years ago as a bolter.
Joe Marchant
Of all England‘s players on display at the Principality Stadium, it was Marchant who seized the opportunity to show Borthwick why he should be included in the squad announced on Monday. The dynamic 27-year-old provided pace and sharp running lines to an attack that showed signs of life in the first half before crumbling amid a host of handling errors. Marchant’s 16 caps have largely been hit and miss, but he offers something different and covers wing as well as centre.
Joe Cokanasiga
Although hardly a stellar display, there was enough on show from Cokanasiga to suggest he could make an impact at the World Cup. The Bath wing of Fijian heritage hunted for the ball and punched holes in the home defence and while his rugby instincts may fail to match his athleticism, his power would be an X-factor asset to England‘s backline. Vulnerable defensively at times and can be targeted with a clever kicking game, but his key tackle on Louis Rees-Zammit was an important moment.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies