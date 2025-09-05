England vs Australia prediction, betting tips & Rugby World Cup odds

England vs Australia Betting Tips

England to win by 36-40 points - 15/2 Bet365

England face Australia in their final pool game of the Women’s Rugby World Cup on Saturday, looking to keep up their 100 per cent record (5pm, BBC Two).

The hosts have already qualified for the knock-out stages after crushing the United States and Samoa, but will be looking to secure their place as winners of Pool A.

Australia were held to a 31-31 draw by the United States in their last game, but they would book their place in the last eight with a bonus point at Brighton’s Amex Stadium on Saturday.

England coach John Mitchell completely changed his side for the match with Samoa last weekend, but they still ran in 14 tries on their way to a 92-3 win.

He has made 13 changes from that team as the odds-on favourites on betting sites for the title look to keep up their excellent form.

England to make it three from three

A bit like their male counterparts, Australia are not really a force in the world rankings, standing in seventh place, behind England, Ireland and Scotland.

They did make easy work of Samoa, though, with a 73-0 win, which probably says more about their opponents than it did about them.

Their draw against the US was the only draw of the tournament so far, as both sides scored five tries in the memorable match at the LNER Community Stadium in York.

Rugby betting sites price Australia up at 50/1 for the shock win, with England favoured by 45 points on the handicap.

England have won seven matches against the Wallabies, including their last meeting by 42-7 back in 2023.

Their previous meeting, in October 2022, was also won by 35 points, so it seems as good a place as any to start when deciding on the margin of victory.

The Red Roses have little to play for so we may not see them at their best, while Australia’s best chance of a bonus point may be to try and score four tries, setting the stage for a slightly closer game than the handicap suggests.

England vs Australia prediction: England to win by 36-40 points - 15/2 Bet365

